USMNT to play Brazil in June Copa América tune up

The United States Men’s National Team have scheduled yet another major friendly. On Tuesday night, U.S. Soccer made the announcement on TNT’s NBA pregame coverage that the USMNT will take on Brazil in the 2nd edition of the Allstate Continental Clásico on June 12th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff will be at 7:07pm and will be broadcast on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, and Peacock.

It’s the first time the USMNT have played Brazil since 2018, when they played in a September friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The #5 team in the current FIFA world rankings, Brazil has won 18 of the 19 previous matchups against the United States. The lone USMNT win came in the 1998 Concacaf Gold Cup. However, the USMNT, like they did in scheduling Colombia for a pre-Copa América friendly, have arranged matches before Copa América to test themselves against some of the best teams in the world.

“Getting the opportunity to play against Brazil is special. When you talk about wanting to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the world, you can’t ask for much better than Brazil. With their extremely talented player pool and rich history of success on the world stage this will certainly be a great preparation game for Copa America,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “The fan support in Orlando has always been outstanding, and when you play against the five-time World Cup champions at Camping World Stadium it should be even more electric.”

Orlando has long been a popular destination for the USMNT. They are 7-2-2 W-L-D all-time in Orlando, including a perfect 6-0-0 at Inter&Co Stadium. It will be the final tune up match for the USMNT before they begin Copa América against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on June 23rd.

'



The 2024 @Allstate Continental Clásico is coming your way this summer!



USA vs Brazil



June 12

Orlando



— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) February 28, 2024

