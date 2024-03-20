USA vs. Jamaica, Concacaf Nations League Semifinals: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team are back in action tomorrow night when they take on Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. The USMNT enter the Nations League Finals once again holding the trophy, the only team to ever do so.

The USMNT know that they have the targets on them as they enter AT&T Stadium tomorrow night, as the Reggae Boyz will hope to end the USMNT’s reign early and continue their own dreams of lifting the trophy. Both teams will be missing players, with Sergiño Dest suspended for the United States due to a red card against Trinidad & Tobago in the quarterfinals, and Demarai Gray and Shamar Nicholson suspended due to yellow card accumulation for Jamaica.

These teams always play each other tough, and the question will be who can push through and get the first goal to cause the other team to open up a bit. Expect fireworks, because the Nations League Finals always has them.

Latest Form

USA

L (0-1) - Slovenia - Friendly

L (1-2) - Trinidad & Tobago - Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

W (3-0) - Trinidad & Tobago - Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

W (4-0) - Ghana - Friendly

L (1-3) - Germany - Friendly

Jamaica

D (0-0) - Trinidad & Tobago - Friendly

W (1-0) - Trinidad & Tobago - Friendly

W (3-2) - Canada - Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

L (1-2) - Canada - Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

D (0-0) - Guatemala - Friendly

What To Watch For

Midfield controls the game. The midfield needs to establish the tone, keeping possession and making sure the team is clinically moving forward on offense.

Don’t let Jamaica fly. Jamaica is going to be a team that tries to wear you down, but the defense has to make sure it’s not flat-footed when the Reggae Boyz attempt to send balls downfield. If the United States can keep the attackers in front of them, they will be able to clean up crosses into the box and go the other way.

Finish, finish finish. The USMNT has had some issues in recent matches finishing inside the attacking third. Against Jamaica, if they get chances, they need to take them and finish them. Andre Blake is one of the best goalkeepers in all of Concacaf, so put some good shots on him.

Lineup Prediction

There’s a lot of competition, but we’ll likely see a familiar starting XI by Gregg Berhalter:

Matt Turner will remain in goal, while the centerbacks will be Tim Ream and Chris Richards. Joe Scally will replace Sergiño Dest at right back due to Dest’s suspension, while Antonee Robinson is back at left back.

In the middle, Tyler Adams likely gets the start so he can play 45-60 minutes, and he’s joined by Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie. M-M-A is back together for the first time since the World Cup. Up front, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah will be on the wings, and Folarin Balogun edges out Ricardo Pepi to get the start, but expect Pepi to be one of the subs later in the match.

Prediction

The USMNT win 3-1 in convincing fashion.