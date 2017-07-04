5 U.S. players who need a new club

With transfer season upon us, countless players around the world will be joining new teams. While most of the top American players have stable club situations, several would benefit from a change of scenery. Here are five Americans in need of transfers or loans.

Aron Johannsson

Aron Johannsson has struggled with serious injuries since the 2014/2015 season, but finally appears to be healthy. He only made three appearances, totaling 51 minutes, for Werder Bremen after the Bundesliga winter break. It seems unlikely that Johannsson will be able to break into Bremen’s starting lineup. He needs to find a new club, but after many injuries it’s unclear if he’s still the same player he once was. A transfer to an Eredivisie, MLS, or Bundesliga team would be a good fit.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

The 19-year-old Tottenham center back is an exciting prospect. Cameron Carter-Vickers was often on Tottenham’s matchday roster this past season, but failed to make a Premier League appearance. Carter-Vickers played decently for the United States at the 2017 U-20 World Cup, but showed rust at times with several significant mistakes. He appears to be part of Tottenham’s future plans and should look for a loan move to an English Championship or League One side.

Perry Kitchen

Perry Kitchen’s time with Heart of Midlothian quickly took a bad turn. Kitchen began the season as Hearts captain and was a 90 minute starter. After new manager Ian Cathro was brought in, Kitchen lost his captaincy. He spent the last five games of the year on the bench and needs a change of scenery to get back into the USMNT picture. Kitchen should look to join a Belgian or MLS side.

Matt Miazga

Matt Miazga is all but guaranteed to spend the season on loan away from Chelsea. Miazga is buried on the Chelsea depth chart and won’t break into the first team anytime soon. A transfer away from the club would be beneficial, but seems unlikely. Miazga established himself as an important player for Vitesse last season, helping the club win the Dutch Cup. Miazga’s best options are returning to Vitesse or joining a Bundesliga team.

Julian Green

Julian Green was undoubtedly overhyped by U.S. fans and former manager Jurgen Klinsmann. He is still only 22 years old and has time to resurrect his career. Green failed to break into 2. Bundesliga side Stuttgart’s starting eleven and is in desperate need of playing time. He needs to move to another 2. Bundesliga side or an MLS club, to receive consistent minutes.

What Americans would you like to see move this summer?