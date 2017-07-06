USMNT drop 12 spots in latest FIFA rankings

Today, the latest FIFA rankings were released, and the United States took a dive. The USMNT fell 12 spots and now sit at 35th in the world. They are the third-highest ranked CONCACAF team behind Mexico at 16th and Costa Rica at 26th. However, with the Gold Cup set to kick off, the USMNT can climb up the rankings with a good showing in the tournament.

Keep in mind, the USMNT had just one win and two draws in the month of June while other teams were competing in tournaments and bigger games. Yes, they were important games because of where the USMNT sits in World Cup qualifying, but their situation does warrant extra points. Also, with there not being a major tournament in June like last year’s Copa America or the World Cup, the United States lost a ton of points relative to what they gained as some points from previous years dropped out of the calculation.

It is important for the USMNT to fight back and climb up the rankings. As fans, we don’t want to see the team sitting so low in the rankings. Here’s hoping the USMNT wins the Gold Cup and shoots back into the top 20!