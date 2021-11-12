USMNT players association allows fans to finally represent!

Fans of the United States Men’s National Team are waking up this morning preparing for the big game, a showdown with rivals Mexico this evening in Cincinnati. Before they do, there is some new hot merchandise that just hit the streets that fans will want to get while the getting’s good.

The United States National Soccer Team Players Association, the players association for members of the USMNT, have partnered with BreakingT to finally fill a gap that has been present for a long time: exclusive merchandise for individual USMNT players! To start, they have released 3 new shirts where fans can represent their favorite player, an up-and-coming talent, or an actual train. BreakingT’s first shirts represent Sergiño Dest, Miles Robinson, and Ricardo Pepi.

BreakingT is the first apparel brand to begin work with the USNSTPA directly, and there are plenty more shirts coming soon. Now only can you get any of these designs in t-shirt form, you also can get a hoodie, a women’s v-neck, and even youth sizes!

The BreakingT’s USMNT Players collection is now live, so if you need to start tackling your holiday gift list, there are some new options to keep you warm in the winter and looking cool wherever you go!