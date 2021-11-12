What’s your favorite USA vs. Mexico memory?

Tonight, the latest chapter in the book that is USA vs. Mexico will be written in Cincinnati, and it’s always a day that brings back memories. There have been so many high moments and low moments throughout the history of this rivalry if you’re a fan of the USMNT or Mexico.

For many American fans, those moments can be described just by saying a player’s name: Donovan. Gooch. Bradley. Pulisic. McBride. Feilhaber. Orozco Fiscal. Sometimes, it’s a place, like Columbus, Jeonju, or Denver. And, for many, favorite moments can be described with three words: Dos a Cero.

So, as we get ready for the latest edition of the USA-Mexico rivalry, we want to fill the day with stories of your favorite goals, favorite moments, or favorite matches in this rivalry. Which Dos a Cero was the best one for you? Which moment will forever give you goosebumps? Do you watch Oguchi Onyewu’s staredown a million times to get yourself hyped up, or Landon Donovan’s goal in 2002 or 2013, or Michael Bradley chipping Memo Ochoa in 2017? This should be a fun one.

Hit the comments to tell us your favorite USA-Mexico memory, and give us a prediction of who you think on the American side can become immortal with another moment for the history books!