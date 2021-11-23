USMNT midweek viewing guide: Pulisic vs McKennie

The Champions League is back, and we have a smorgasbord of viewing options, highlighted by Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie facing off today at 3pm. Let’s dive into the action!
Tuesday
- Chelsea v Juventus, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Weston McKennie’s Juventus have already qualified for the knockout round, and Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea can do the same with a win at Stamford Bridge.
- FC Barcelona v Benfica, 3p on TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+, fuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com: Sergiño Dest trained Sunday, but is unlikely to play until the weekend.
- Lille v RB Salzburg, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: The starting wingers from this international window face off, as Tim Weah’s Lille, champions of France, meet Brenden Aaronson’s Salzburg, champions of Austria. Salzburg are top of the group, and Lille are tied with Wolfsburg for second.
- Sevilla v Wolfsburg, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: John Brooks and Wolfsburg travel to Andalusia, with Group G incredibly tight.
- Young Boys v Atalanta, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Jordan Pefok scored last time out for Young Boys on Nov 6, which broke a 7-game drought. Even with the drought, he still has 10 goals in 22 games for Young Boys on the season. Young Boys need 3 points if they have any hopes of making the knockout round.
- Nashville SC v Orlando City, 8p on FS1, Fox Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com: Classic “unstoppable force, immovable object” meeting in the MLS playoffs, as November USMNT snub Daryl Dike meets Walker Zimmerman at Nissan Stadium.
- Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake, 10:30p on FS1, Fox Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com: Cristian Roldan, Josh Atencio, and newly-returned Jordan Morris meet Aaron Herrera in the playoffs.
Also in action:
- Dynamo Kyiv v Bayern Munich, 12:45p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com: Malik Tillman is one of only 15 players on Bayern’s travel roster.
- Nottingham Forest v Luton Town, 2:45p: Ethan Horvath hasn’t played for Forest in over 2 months.
Wednesday
- Club Brugge v RB Leipzig, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and Leipzig have already been eliminated from knockout contention; now they play for a spot in Europa League.
- Fluminense v Internacional, 4p on Premiere, Paramount+, Fanatiz, Sling TV: Johnny Cardoso has been getting significant run for Internacional recently, playing in 9 straight and starting 4 of those 9 prior to their game Sunday.
Also in action:
- Fulham v Derby County, 2:45p: Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream sit top of the Championship table with Fulham, 9 points clear of third place.
- QPR v Huddersfield Town, 2:45p: Duane Holmes hasn’t played for Huddersfield since being injured Nov 6.
- Manchester City v PSG, 3p on TUDN, Univision, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Zack Steffen is likely to be on the bench as City host PSG at the Etihad. Both sides look sure to advance, so they’re competing to win the group, City up 1 point.
Thursday
- Galatasaray v Marseille, 12:45p on TUDN, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Konrad de la Fuente and DeAndre Yedlin face off in Europa League, with Konrad’s Marseille needing points.
- Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic face a tough Bundesliga opponent at the BayArena.
- Dinamo Zagreb v Genk, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Mark McKenzie has been an unused substitute 4 times straight and 6 out of 8 in the league.
- Brøndby v Lyon, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Christian Cappis has 5 goals for Brøndby already this season, but none yet in Europa.
- Eintracht Frankfurt v Antwerp on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Battle of the fullbacks as old head Timmy Chandler welcomes in new arrival Sam Vines. Frankfurt are top of the group with 10 points, Antwerp bottom with 1.
- Real Betis v Ferencváros, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Henry Wingo’s Hungarian club is the only one in Europe with zero points through 4 games.
- Colorado Rapids v Portland Timbers, 4:30p on Fox, Fox Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com: Cole Bassett and the Rapids host the Timbers in MLS playoff action.
Also in action
- Maccabi Haifa v Union Berlin, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Josh Cohen and Haifa at work in Conference League.
- Qarabag v Omonia Nicosia, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Mix Diskerud and Omonia in play.
- AS Roma v Zorya, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Bryan Reynolds hasn’t played in a full month.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
