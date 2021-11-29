Vote for SSFC Team of the Week!

We’re kicking off a new feature this week - SSFC Team of the Week, selected by you, the reader! We’ll have regular articles with a brief summary of club performances, and a poll where you can select your starting XI based on their on-field play. It may even blossom into opportunities to pick Team of the Month and Team of the Season or Year, depending on how much interest

Guidelines

I’ll do my best to include any player who has a realistic case for USMNT consideration who plays well enough to be among the best at his position any given week. For instance, Sergiño Dest played just 4 minutes this past week, so he is left out of consideration. Similarly, Joe Scally’s only action was in ‘Gladbach’s 1-4 loss to Köln, so he is omitted. However, each position group does have a write-in option, if you’d like to vote for someone not listed.

This week’s top performers

Right from the jump, it’s obvious we’re going to have to get creative, as none of our top 3 goalkeepers were in action this week, with Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath serving as backups with their clubs, and Matt Turner not in action with New England until tomorrow’s playoff game.

There were several strong performances from center-halves this week, including Mark McKenzie earning Man of the Match for Brugge in Europa League. Great sign for McKenzie, who has been hurting for playing time recently.

Options out wide are limited, and an old familiar face returns in Timmy Chandler. Aaron Herrera also put in two MOTM performances for RSL in two MLS playoff wins.

Left back is exceedingly scarce for the moment.

Brenden Aaronson is listed as an option both in midfield and with the forwards.

Here’s Weston McKennie in a losing effort vs Chelsea in midweek. All video compilations are courtesy of @dis_possessed on Twitter.

And here’s Busio vs Inter:

The forward line features three goal-scorers, with Dike, Pefok, and Llanez.

Here’s Aaronson vs Lille:

Konrad vs Galatasaray:

Pefok vs Atalanta:

Weah vs Salzburg:

and lastly, Weah vs Nantes:

The moment of truth is here...how will you vote? Here’s the form:

What do you think of the new Team of the Week? How can we make this better? Hit the comments and discuss!