USMNT midweek viewing guide: Peacocking

There’s no European continental action this week, but there’s plenty for our USMNT players to play for with their clubs! Let’s get into it:

Tuesday

Atalanta v Venezia, 12:30p on Paramount+ : Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann continue to grow into larger roles with Venezia, who lost to Inter last time out, but still have a small cushion above the relegation zone due to two straight wins before that. Atalanta are coming in hot, beating Juventus last time out and dropping 5 goals on Spezia the prior league match.

: Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann continue to grow into larger roles with Venezia, who lost to Inter last time out, but still have a small cushion above the relegation zone due to two straight wins before that. Atalanta are coming in hot, beating Juventus last time out and dropping 5 goals on Spezia the prior league match. Newcastle United v Norwich City, 2:30p on Peacock : Josh Sargent has played wide right in Dean Smith’s first two games at Norwich, including the Canaries’ second win of the year.

: Josh Sargent has played wide right in Dean Smith’s first two games at Norwich, including the Canaries’ second win of the year. Salernitana v Juventus, 2:45p on Paramount+ : Weston McKennie’s knee injury “shouldn’t be too serious” according to Max Allegri, but his status for this match.

: Weston McKennie’s knee injury “shouldn’t be too serious” according to Max Allegri, but his status for this match. New England Revolution v NYCFC , 7:30p on FS1, FOX Deportes, fuboTV ( free trial ), Sling TV, FoxSports.com : The bye week wasn’t kind to Colorado, as they lost to Portland. Let’s see if Matt Turner and New England can fare better as they host James Sands and NYCFC at Gillette Stadium.

: The bye week wasn’t kind to Colorado, as they lost to Portland. Let’s see if Matt Turner and New England can fare better as they host James Sands and NYCFC at Gillette Stadium. Banfield v Independiente, 7:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV, AFA Play: Rare Soñora-vs-Soñora action, as Joel’s Banfield host’s Alan’s Independiente in the Argentine top-flight.

Also in action:

Cremonese v Frosinone, 12p : Andrija Novakovich has 1 goal, 1 assist in 9 Serie B games for Frosinone, who sit 4th after 7 games undefeated.

: Andrija Novakovich has 1 goal, 1 assist in 9 Serie B games for Frosinone, who sit 4th after 7 games undefeated. Unami CP v Alavés, 1p on ESPN+ : Matt Miazga hasn’t started in 5 straight. Let’s see if he gets on the field against what appears to be fifth-tier opposition in the opening round of Copa del Rey.

: Matt Miazga hasn’t started in 5 straight. Let’s see if he gets on the field against what appears to be fifth-tier opposition in the opening round of Copa del Rey. Antalyaspor v Amed Sportif, 1p : Haji Wright has missed the last 3 matches with an unknown injury, after scoring 4 goals in his first 11.

: Haji Wright has missed the last 3 matches with an unknown injury, after scoring 4 goals in his first 11. Braga v Vizela, 3:15p: Alex Méndez has 2 goals in 8 for Vizela. Alejandro Alvarado made his club debut in the cup, but has yet to play in the league, being available off the bench for their last 3.

Wednesday

Metz v Montpellier, 1p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Niko Gioacchini has worked himself into Montpellier’s squad, subbing into 9 straight league games before starting their last two.

: Niko Gioacchini has worked himself into Montpellier’s squad, subbing into 9 straight league games before starting their last two. Feyenoord v Heracles, 2p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Luca de la Torre’s Heracles have lost 3 of 5 and travel to face the third-place team in the Eredivisie.

: Luca de la Torre’s Heracles have lost 3 of 5 and travel to face the third-place team in the Eredivisie. Watford FC v Chelsea FC , 2:30p on Peacock : Will Christian Pulisic start for Chelsea? Will he be playing as a nine? Tune in tomorrow to see what Thomas Tuchel has up his sleeve.

: Will Christian Pulisic start for Chelsea? Will he be playing as a nine? Tune in tomorrow to see what Thomas Tuchel has up his sleeve. Nantes v Marseille, 3p on Fanatiz : Konrad continues to play regularly for Marseille, and started vs Troyes at the weekend.

: Konrad continues to play regularly for Marseille, and started vs Troyes at the weekend. Rennes v Lille, 3p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: It’s been a disastrous start for Tim Weah’s Lille in the league, as they sit 13th, facing second-place Rennes.

Also in action:

Rizespor v Ankaraspor, 5a : Tyler Boyd and Rizespor are in the fourth round of Turkey’s cup, facing third-tier opposition.

: Tyler Boyd and Rizespor are in the fourth round of Turkey’s cup, facing third-tier opposition. Nieciecza v Raków, 8:30a : Since returning from a knee injury, Ben Lederman has started 7 straight for last year’s runners-up in Poland, notching an assist last time out.

: Since returning from a knee injury, Ben Lederman has started 7 straight for last year’s runners-up in Poland, notching an assist last time out. Bologna v AS Roma , 12:30p : Bryan Reynolds is likely to be sold or go on loan in January.

: Bryan Reynolds is likely to be sold or go on loan in January. Troyes v Lorient, 1p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Erik Palmer-Brown has played twice for Troyes so far this season, as has Dutch dual-national Philippe Sandler.

: Erik Palmer-Brown has played twice for Troyes so far this season, as has Dutch dual-national Philippe Sandler. Gimnástica Segoviana v Mallorca, 1p on ESPN+ : Matthew Hoppe seems likely to miss this first-round Copa del Rey match through injury.

: Matthew Hoppe seems likely to miss this first-round Copa del Rey match through injury. Young Boys v Lugano, 2:30p : Jordan Pefok nabbed a goal in Champions League last week.

: Jordan Pefok nabbed a goal in Champions League last week. Genk v Brugge, 2:45p : Mark McKenzie was man of the match for Genk last week after not playing much prior. They face powerhouse Genk in the cup round of 16.

: Mark McKenzie was man of the match for Genk last week after not playing much prior. They face powerhouse Genk in the cup round of 16. Aberdeen v Livingston, 2:45p : Christian Ramirez has 9 goals for Aberdeen already, but the club sits 8th of 12 in Scotland. Ramirez faces Scottish dual-national Scott Pittman.

: Christian Ramirez has 9 goals for Aberdeen already, but the club sits 8th of 12 in Scotland. Ramirez faces Scottish dual-national Scott Pittman. Aston Villa v Manchester City, 3:15p on Peacock: Zack Steffen likely to warm the bench for Ederson.

Thursday

CD Utrillas v Valencia CF, 1:30p on ESPN+ : Yunus Musah scored a goal and made some memories for Valencia in last year’s Copa del Rey. This year’s cup campaign begins vs a much smaller club.

: Yunus Musah scored a goal and made some memories for Valencia in last year’s Copa del Rey. This year’s cup campaign begins vs a much smaller club. Celtic FC v Hearts, 2:45p on Paramount+ : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic face Perry Kitchen’s old club in Scotland.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic face Perry Kitchen’s old club in Scotland. Pumas UNAM v Atlas, 10p on TUDN, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas are into the Liga MX playoff semi-final.

Also in action:

Maccabi Haifa v Hapoel Haifa, 1:30p : Josh Cohen will likely start in net for Maccabi in this Israeli league derby.

: Josh Cohen will likely start in net for Maccabi in this Israeli league derby. Ibiza Islas Pitiusas v Tenerife, 3p: Shaq Moore and Samuel Shashoua enter the Copa del Rey.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!