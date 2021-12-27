Just missed out! The best USMNT goals & assists to not make the cut

It’s the best of the rest. Some of these could have made the list for best goals or assists of the year, but not quite. Still, we wanted to share these great moments with you.
2021 Goal of the Year (for club)
Matthew Hoppe vs Hoffenheim (third goal) - January
Matthew Hoppe vs Frankfurt - January
Niko Gioacchini vs Guingamp - January
Brenden Aaronson vs Austria Wien - February
Duane Holmes vs Swansea - February
Sergiño Dest vs Real Sociedad - March
Christian Pulisic vs Crystal Palace - April
Caden Clark vs Sporting KC - April
Haji Wright vs Vejle BK - April
Eryk Williamson vs FC Dallas - May
Caden Clark vs Chicago Fire - May
Kellyn Acosta vs Minnesota United - May
Cristian Roldan vs San Jose Earthquakes - May
Haji Wright vs AC Horsens - May
Djordje Mihailovic vs Philadelphia Union - August
Josh Sargent vs Bournemouth - August
Gio Reyna vs Hoffenheim - August
Alan Soñora vs Colón - August
Jesús Ferreira vs Real Salt Lake - September
Daryl Dike vs Columbus Crew - September
Dante Sealy vs Jong Ajax - September
Jordan Pefok vs Manchester United - September
Dante Sealy vs Roda JC - October
Christian Ramirez vs Hibernian - October
Sebastian Lletget vs FC Dallas - October
Weston McKennie vs Verona - October
Cade Cowell vs Real Salt Lake - October
Christian Ramirez vs St. Mirren - December
Yunus Musah vs Arenteiro - December
2021 Assist of the Year (for club)
Eryk Williamson vs San Jose Earthquakes - May
Matt Miazga vs Brugge - May
Brenden Aaronson vs WSG Wattens - May
Miles Robinson vs Nashville SC - May
Djordje Mihailovic vs NYCFC - July
Caden Clark vs New England Revolution - July
George Bello vs Columbus Crew - August
Cristian Roldan vs Portland Timbers - August
Jesús Ferreira vs Houston Dynamo - September
Djordje Mihailovic vs Chicago Fire - September
Sergiño Dest vs Real Madrid - October
Niko Gioacchini vs Brest - December
Loading comments...