Just missed out! The best USMNT goals & assists to not make the cut

I found a lot of fun goals & assists when researching for end-of-year awards. Here’s what we had to edit off the final list.

By Justin Moran
Juventus v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

It’s the best of the rest. Some of these could have made the list for best goals or assists of the year, but not quite. Still, we wanted to share these great moments with you.

2021 Goal of the Year (for club)

Matthew Hoppe vs Hoffenheim (third goal) - January

Matthew Hoppe vs Frankfurt - January

Niko Gioacchini vs Guingamp - January

Brenden Aaronson vs Austria Wien - February

Duane Holmes vs Swansea - February

Sergiño Dest vs Real Sociedad - March

Christian Pulisic vs Crystal Palace - April

Caden Clark vs Sporting KC - April

Haji Wright vs Vejle BK - April

Eryk Williamson vs FC Dallas - May

Caden Clark vs Chicago Fire - May

Kellyn Acosta vs Minnesota United - May

Cristian Roldan vs San Jose Earthquakes - May

Haji Wright vs AC Horsens - May

Djordje Mihailovic vs Philadelphia Union - August

Josh Sargent vs Bournemouth - August

Gio Reyna vs Hoffenheim - August

Alan Soñora vs Colón - August

Jesús Ferreira vs Real Salt Lake - September

Daryl Dike vs Columbus Crew - September

Dante Sealy vs Jong Ajax - September

Jordan Pefok vs Manchester United - September

Dante Sealy vs Roda JC - October

Christian Ramirez vs Hibernian - October

Sebastian Lletget vs FC Dallas - October

Weston McKennie vs Verona - October

Cade Cowell vs Real Salt Lake - October

Christian Ramirez vs St. Mirren - December

Yunus Musah vs Arenteiro - December

2021 Assist of the Year (for club)

Eryk Williamson vs San Jose Earthquakes - May

Matt Miazga vs Brugge - May

Brenden Aaronson vs WSG Wattens - May

Miles Robinson vs Nashville SC - May

Djordje Mihailovic vs NYCFC - July

Caden Clark vs New England Revolution - July

George Bello vs Columbus Crew - August

Cristian Roldan vs Portland Timbers - August

Jesús Ferreira vs Houston Dynamo - September

Djordje Mihailovic vs Chicago Fire - September

Sergiño Dest vs Real Madrid - October

Niko Gioacchini vs Brest - December

