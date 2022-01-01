Bold USMNT predictions for 2022

Happy New Year everyone, and welcome to 2022! We enter a busy year that begins almost immediately with World Cup qualifying for the United States Men’s National Team and could end with the team participating in the 2022 World Cup. The USMNT will have a very important year, and it’s an opportunity for them to have a very successful year.

So, what could the USMNT do this year? Let’s go through some predictions that we hope the USMNT can accomplish in 2022.

The USMNT will qualify for the 2022 World Cup by finishing atop the Octagonal standings.

The USMNT are going to do what they set out to do, what has been the biggest goal for the program since they failed to be a part of the field of 32 in the 2018 World Cup. They will qualify for the 2022 World Cup, finishing the Octagon on top of the standings.

The USMNT will win at Azteca.

The World Cup qualifier in March between the USMNT and Mexico at Azteca could be the final one we see for a long time, at minimum 6 years. And, in that final battle, the USMNT will notch its first competitive win at the Azteca over their bitter rivals.

Brenden Aaronson will score 10 goals.

There will be a breakout year for Brenden Aaronson as he establishes himself as one of the best players on the USMNT. He’ll make a major impact on the score sheets, scoring 10 goals in 2022.

The USMNT will go undefeated in Nations League group play.

Nations League returns in the summer for the defending champions, and we cannot wait! The USMNT will have 4 matches in group play, and they will ensure a return trip to the Nations League Finals by going undefeated in the group.

The USMNT will beat a team from every confederation except Oceania.

The USMNT will have a scheduled match against teams from every confederation, except Oceania (who does not make the World Cup). The USMNT will get at least 1 win against a team from each continent, 3 of those coming in the World Cup.

5 players who did not appear in World Cup qualifying will be on the final World Cup roster.

It’s almost always the case that players who did not participate in World Cup qualifying find their way onto a World Cup roster. There will be some turnover this year for the USMNT for various reasons, but 5 of the 23 players that head to Qatar will be players who did not appear for the USMNT during the Octagon.

The USMNT will make the quarterfinals in Qatar.

After getting out of the group in Qatar, the USMNT will get a Round of 16 win to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

The USMNT will beat a Top 5 team.

The current top 5 in the world are Belgium, Brazil, France, England, and Argentina, but that could certainly change throughout the year. But, the USMNT will defeat a team that is ranked in the top 5 at that moment in time. The guess is that it comes during the group stage of the World Cup and will be one of the big shocks of the entire tournament.

There they are...your bold predictions for 2022. Hit the comments and let us know what bold predictions you have for the year, and let’s look back at the end of the year and hope we’re all right!