Who should make the 2021 SSFC Team of the Year?

With 2021 in the books and a few days into 2022, it’s time to pick which players performed the best for club and country. Who should be part of Stars and Stripes FC’s 2021 Team of the Year? Only players with at least 5 games and 250 minutes with the USMNT are included (so players like Joe Scally and Luca de la Torre are omitted). However, you can vote for anyone using the “Other” option. Players are listed in alphabetical order, in the primary position they played during 2021. Survey will run for a week, and then winners will be announced!

Goalkeepers (pick 1)

Matt Turner won the starting job after his standout Gold Cup performance, but then lost it to Steffen in World Cup qualifying.

Centerbacks (pick 2)

There’s been quite a bit of rotation at CB this year, with seven different players logging significant minutes.

Fullbacks (pick 2)

Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson were the starting fullbacks most of the year, although DeAndre Yedlin and George Bello also played a fair amount.

Midfield (pick 3)

The MMA midfield (Weston McKennie-Yunus Musah-Tyler Adams) solidified itself as the #1 choice for the USMNT in World Cup qualifying.

Forwards (pick 3)

The area with the most controversy. Who do you leave out between Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi, and Brenden Aaronson?

Vote wisely!

Who should be in the Team of the Year? What criteria do you use to make selections?