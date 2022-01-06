Gregg Berhalter calls 19 players into January Training Camp

The United States Men’s National Team has an important month to start off the new year, with World Cup qualifying resuming at the end of January. With MLS-based players in the offseason, Gregg Berhalter has called a training camp to get those players some much-needed conditioning ahead of the start of the international window. Today, the USMNT coach named 19 players to his January Training Camp roster.

Players will report to camp tomorrow in Phoenix, where they will train until the 21st. The idea is to build match preparedness and conditioning while also competing for spots on the full World Cup qualifying roster, which will be revealed later this month.

“Our focus for the next two weeks is to prepare the domestic-based players to be included in the World Cup qualifying training camp,” Berhalter said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “This upcoming window presents an opportunity to move closer to our ultimate goal of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”

European-based players are not included in this camp, as it occurs outside of the international window and they are in the middle of their seasons. Those players from Europe that Gregg Berhalter will call upon for the qualifiers will join the domestic-based players in Columbus when the window opens on January 24th.

The 19-man roster for the USMNT January Training Camp:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS (6): George Bello (Atlanta United), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montrêal), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS (4): Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

