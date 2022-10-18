USMNT midweek viewing guide: Europa League, MLS playoffs, Cup games aplenty

There’s Champions League this week, but there are still lots of games to cover involving USMNT-eligible players. Let’s get into it!
Tuesday
- Sevilla v Valencia, 1p on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Yunus Musah’s strong performances with Valencia have been one of the few recent bright spots for USMNT stars abroad.
- Norwich City v Luton Town, 2:45p: Josh Sargent looks to continue his free-scoring ways for the Canaries; Ethan Horvath will try to keep him off the scoresheet. Jonathan Tomkinson could also feature for Norwich.
- Darmstadt v Gladbach, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Joe Scally has been a consistent starter for Gladbach in league play. This DFB Pokal match might see him rotated in favor of Austrian international Stefan Lainer.
- Braunschweig v Wolfsburg, 2:45p on ESPN+: Kevin Paredes has subbed on in 4 straight Wolfsburg games; might he see more minutes in this cup game?
- Genk v Westerlo, 2:45p: Mark McKenzie and Genk will be strongly favored to take all 3 points from Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo.
- Crystal Palace v Wolves, 3:15p on Peacock: Chris Richards and Palace host Wolves in the Premier League.
Also in action:
- HB Køge v SønderjyskE, 12p: Jose Gallegos and SønderjyskE have Danish Cup action.
- Stuttgarter Kickers v Eintracht Frankfurt, 12p on ESPN+: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are in the DFB Pokal.
- Huddersfield v Preston, 2:45p: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield are in danger of being relegated to League One, with only 11 pts from 13 matches.
- Blackburn v Sunderland, 3p on ESPN+: Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are 9th in the Championship.
- West Brom v Bristol City, 3p: Injury has prevented Daryl Dike from making the kind of impact he wanted to with West Brom so far this season.
Wednesday
- Hannover 96 v Borussia Dortmund, 12p on ESPN2, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Gio Reyna could see DFB Pokal action with BVB.
- Dordrecht v Groningen, 12:45p: Ricardo Pepi and Groningen play away in the KNVB Cup.
- Brentford v Chelsea, 2:30p on USA, Universo, fubo TV, Sling TV: Christian Pulisic and the Blues face Thomas Frank’s Brentford away.
- Union Berlin v Heidenheim, 2:45p on ESPN+: Jordan Pefok was subbed out due to a knock at the weekend; unclear if he’s available for this DFB Pokal match.
- Toluca v América, 10:06p on TUDN, fuboTV: Alejandro Zendejas and América are in the Liga MX playoff semifinal.
Also in action:
- Aarhus Fremad v Brøndby, 8:30a: Christian Cappis has Danish cup action.
- Real Valladolid v Celta Vigo, 1p on ESPN+: Luca de la Torre has seen very limited minutes with Celta so far this fall.
- Motherwell v Celtic, 1:15p on Paramount+: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals.
- Real Sociedad v Mallorca, 2p on ESPN+: Jonathan Gómez travels with Sociedad for this first time this La Liga season.
- Wigan v Middlesbrough, 2:45p: Zack Steffen and Matthew Hoppe face Jedi Robinson’s old team.
- VfB Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld, 2:45p on ESPN+: George Bello and Bielefeld play in the DFB Pokal.
- Club Brugge v Sint-Truiden, 2:45p on ESPN+: Owen Otasowie and Brugge have a league match in Belgium.
- NEC Nijmegen v Fortuna Sittard, 3p: Cole Bassett and Sittard face NEC, which includes Dutch dual-national CB Philippe Sandler, in a KNVB Cup match.
- Rangers FC v Dundee FC, 3:15p on Paramount+: Malik Tillman and James Sands play in Scotland’s League Cup quarterfinals.
Thursday
- Arsenal v PSV, 1p on TUDN, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX+: Matt Turner and the Gunners host Richy Ledezma and PSV at the Emirates in Group A of Europa League.
- Fulham v Aston Villa, 2:30p on USA, Universo, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream lead Fulham against Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.
- Leicester v Leeds United, 3:15p on Peacock: Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Leeds are on the road to the Foxes.
- Philadelphia Union v FC Cincinnati, 8p on FS1, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV: Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincy meet Jack McGlynn and Philly in the MLS playoffs.
- LAFC v LA Galaxy, 10p on FS1, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV: Kellyn Acosta and LAFC meet the Galaxy in a playoff version of El Trafico.
Also in action:
- Antwerp v Oostende, 12:30p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Fanatiz, Sling TV: Sam Vines and Antwerp play a Belgian league match.
- Sportlust ‘46 v Utrecht, 12:45p: Taylor Booth and Utrecht are in the KNVB Cup.
- Osasuna v Espanyol, 2p on ESPN+: Luca Koleosho could see minutes with Espanyol in La Liga.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT players impress this week!
