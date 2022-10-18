 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USMNT midweek viewing guide: Europa League, MLS playoffs, Cup games aplenty

An overcrowded league schedule makes way for the DFB Pokal and KNVB Cup, as Americans make their way in the MLS playoffs and Europa League group stage.

By Justin Moran
There’s Champions League this week, but there are still lots of games to cover involving USMNT-eligible players. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

  • Sevilla v Valencia, 1p on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Yunus Musah’s strong performances with Valencia have been one of the few recent bright spots for USMNT stars abroad.
  • Norwich City v Luton Town, 2:45p: Josh Sargent looks to continue his free-scoring ways for the Canaries; Ethan Horvath will try to keep him off the scoresheet. Jonathan Tomkinson could also feature for Norwich.
  • Darmstadt v Gladbach, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Joe Scally has been a consistent starter for Gladbach in league play. This DFB Pokal match might see him rotated in favor of Austrian international Stefan Lainer.
  • Braunschweig v Wolfsburg, 2:45p on ESPN+: Kevin Paredes has subbed on in 4 straight Wolfsburg games; might he see more minutes in this cup game?
  • Genk v Westerlo, 2:45p: Mark McKenzie and Genk will be strongly favored to take all 3 points from Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo.
  • Crystal Palace v Wolves, 3:15p on Peacock: Chris Richards and Palace host Wolves in the Premier League.

Also in action:

  • HB Køge v SønderjyskE, 12p: Jose Gallegos and SønderjyskE have Danish Cup action.
  • Stuttgarter Kickers v Eintracht Frankfurt, 12p on ESPN+: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are in the DFB Pokal.
  • Huddersfield v Preston, 2:45p: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield are in danger of being relegated to League One, with only 11 pts from 13 matches.
  • Blackburn v Sunderland, 3p on ESPN+: Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are 9th in the Championship.
  • West Brom v Bristol City, 3p: Injury has prevented Daryl Dike from making the kind of impact he wanted to with West Brom so far this season.

Wednesday

  • Hannover 96 v Borussia Dortmund, 12p on ESPN2, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Gio Reyna could see DFB Pokal action with BVB.
  • Dordrecht v Groningen, 12:45p: Ricardo Pepi and Groningen play away in the KNVB Cup.
  • Brentford v Chelsea, 2:30p on USA, Universo, fubo TV, Sling TV: Christian Pulisic and the Blues face Thomas Frank’s Brentford away.
  • Union Berlin v Heidenheim, 2:45p on ESPN+: Jordan Pefok was subbed out due to a knock at the weekend; unclear if he’s available for this DFB Pokal match.
  • Toluca v América, 10:06p on TUDN, fuboTV: Alejandro Zendejas and América are in the Liga MX playoff semifinal.

Also in action:

  • Aarhus Fremad v Brøndby, 8:30a: Christian Cappis has Danish cup action.
  • Real Valladolid v Celta Vigo, 1p on ESPN+: Luca de la Torre has seen very limited minutes with Celta so far this fall.
  • Motherwell v Celtic, 1:15p on Paramount+: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals.
  • Real Sociedad v Mallorca, 2p on ESPN+: Jonathan Gómez travels with Sociedad for this first time this La Liga season.
  • Wigan v Middlesbrough, 2:45p: Zack Steffen and Matthew Hoppe face Jedi Robinson’s old team.
  • VfB Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld, 2:45p on ESPN+: George Bello and Bielefeld play in the DFB Pokal.
  • Club Brugge v Sint-Truiden, 2:45p on ESPN+: Owen Otasowie and Brugge have a league match in Belgium.
  • NEC Nijmegen v Fortuna Sittard, 3p: Cole Bassett and Sittard face NEC, which includes Dutch dual-national CB Philippe Sandler, in a KNVB Cup match.
  • Rangers FC v Dundee FC, 3:15p on Paramount+: Malik Tillman and James Sands play in Scotland’s League Cup quarterfinals.

Thursday

  • Arsenal v PSV, 1p on TUDN, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX+: Matt Turner and the Gunners host Richy Ledezma and PSV at the Emirates in Group A of Europa League.
  • Fulham v Aston Villa, 2:30p on USA, Universo, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream lead Fulham against Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.
  • Leicester v Leeds United, 3:15p on Peacock: Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Leeds are on the road to the Foxes.
  • Philadelphia Union v FC Cincinnati, 8p on FS1, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV: Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincy meet Jack McGlynn and Philly in the MLS playoffs.
  • LAFC v LA Galaxy, 10p on FS1, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV: Kellyn Acosta and LAFC meet the Galaxy in a playoff version of El Trafico.

Also in action:

  • Antwerp v Oostende, 12:30p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Fanatiz, Sling TV: Sam Vines and Antwerp play a Belgian league match.
  • Sportlust ‘46 v Utrecht, 12:45p: Taylor Booth and Utrecht are in the KNVB Cup.
  • Osasuna v Espanyol, 2p on ESPN+: Luca Koleosho could see minutes with Espanyol in La Liga.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT players impress this week!

