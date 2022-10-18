USMNT midweek viewing guide: Europa League, MLS playoffs, Cup games aplenty

There’s Champions League this week, but there are still lots of games to cover involving USMNT-eligible players. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Sevilla v Valencia, 1p on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV : Yunus Musah’s strong performances with Valencia have been one of the few recent bright spots for USMNT stars abroad.

: Yunus Musah’s strong performances with Valencia have been one of the few recent bright spots for USMNT stars abroad. Norwich City v Luton Town, 2:45p : Josh Sargent looks to continue his free-scoring ways for the Canaries; Ethan Horvath will try to keep him off the scoresheet. Jonathan Tomkinson could also feature for Norwich.

: Josh Sargent looks to continue his free-scoring ways for the Canaries; Ethan Horvath will try to keep him off the scoresheet. Jonathan Tomkinson could also feature for Norwich. Darmstadt v Gladbach, 2:45p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Joe Scally has been a consistent starter for Gladbach in league play. This DFB Pokal match might see him rotated in favor of Austrian international Stefan Lainer.

: Joe Scally has been a consistent starter for Gladbach in league play. This DFB Pokal match might see him rotated in favor of Austrian international Stefan Lainer. Braunschweig v Wolfsburg, 2:45p on ESPN+ : Kevin Paredes has subbed on in 4 straight Wolfsburg games; might he see more minutes in this cup game?

: Kevin Paredes has subbed on in 4 straight Wolfsburg games; might he see more minutes in this cup game? Genk v Westerlo, 2:45p : Mark McKenzie and Genk will be strongly favored to take all 3 points from Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo.

: Mark McKenzie and Genk will be strongly favored to take all 3 points from Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo. Crystal Palace v Wolves, 3:15p on Peacock: Chris Richards and Palace host Wolves in the Premier League.

Also in action:

HB Køge v SønderjyskE, 12p : Jose Gallegos and SønderjyskE have Danish Cup action.

: Jose Gallegos and SønderjyskE have Danish Cup action. Stuttgarter Kickers v Eintracht Frankfurt, 12p on ESPN+ : Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are in the DFB Pokal.

: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are in the DFB Pokal. Huddersfield v Preston, 2:45p : Duane Holmes and Huddersfield are in danger of being relegated to League One, with only 11 pts from 13 matches.

: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield are in danger of being relegated to League One, with only 11 pts from 13 matches. Blackburn v Sunderland , 3p on ESPN+ : Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are 9th in the Championship.

: Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are 9th in the Championship. West Brom v Bristol City, 3p: Injury has prevented Daryl Dike from making the kind of impact he wanted to with West Brom so far this season.

Wednesday

Hannover 96 v Borussia Dortmund , 12p on ESPN2, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV : Gio Reyna could see DFB Pokal action with BVB.

: Gio Reyna could see DFB Pokal action with BVB. Dordrecht v Groningen, 12:45p : Ricardo Pepi and Groningen play away in the KNVB Cup.

: Ricardo Pepi and Groningen play away in the KNVB Cup. Brentford v Chelsea , 2:30p on USA, Universo, fubo TV, Sling TV : Christian Pulisic and the Blues face Thomas Frank’s Brentford away.

: Christian Pulisic and the Blues face Thomas Frank’s Brentford away. Union Berlin v Heidenheim, 2:45p on ESPN+ : Jordan Pefok was subbed out due to a knock at the weekend; unclear if he’s available for this DFB Pokal match.

: Jordan Pefok was subbed out due to a knock at the weekend; unclear if he’s available for this DFB Pokal match. Toluca v América, 10:06p on TUDN, fuboTV: Alejandro Zendejas and América are in the Liga MX playoff semifinal.

Also in action:

Aarhus Fremad v Brøndby, 8:30a : Christian Cappis has Danish cup action.

: Christian Cappis has Danish cup action. Real Valladolid v Celta Vigo, 1p on ESPN+ : Luca de la Torre has seen very limited minutes with Celta so far this fall.

: Luca de la Torre has seen very limited minutes with Celta so far this fall. Motherwell v Celtic , 1:15p on Paramount+ : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals. Real Sociedad v Mallorca, 2p on ESPN+ : Jonathan Gómez travels with Sociedad for this first time this La Liga season.

: Jonathan Gómez travels with Sociedad for this first time this La Liga season. Wigan v Middlesbrough, 2:45p : Zack Steffen and Matthew Hoppe face Jedi Robinson’s old team.

: Zack Steffen and Matthew Hoppe face Jedi Robinson’s old team. VfB Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld, 2:45p on ESPN+ : George Bello and Bielefeld play in the DFB Pokal.

: George Bello and Bielefeld play in the DFB Pokal. Club Brugge v Sint-Truiden, 2:45p on ESPN+ : Owen Otasowie and Brugge have a league match in Belgium.

: Owen Otasowie and Brugge have a league match in Belgium. NEC Nijmegen v Fortuna Sittard, 3p : Cole Bassett and Sittard face NEC, which includes Dutch dual-national CB Philippe Sandler, in a KNVB Cup match.

: Cole Bassett and Sittard face NEC, which includes Dutch dual-national CB Philippe Sandler, in a KNVB Cup match. Rangers FC v Dundee FC, 3:15p on Paramount+: Malik Tillman and James Sands play in Scotland’s League Cup quarterfinals.

Thursday

Arsenal v PSV, 1p on TUDN, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX+ : Matt Turner and the Gunners host Richy Ledezma and PSV at the Emirates in Group A of Europa League.

: Matt Turner and the Gunners host Richy Ledezma and PSV at the Emirates in Group A of Europa League. Fulham v Aston Villa , 2:30p on USA, Universo, fuboTV ( free trial ), Sling TV : Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream lead Fulham against Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.

: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream lead Fulham against Aston Villa at Craven Cottage. Leicester v Leeds United , 3:15p on Peacock : Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Leeds are on the road to the Foxes.

: Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Leeds are on the road to the Foxes. Philadelphia Union v FC Cincinnati, 8p on FS1, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV : Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincy meet Jack McGlynn and Philly in the MLS playoffs.

: Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincy meet Jack McGlynn and Philly in the MLS playoffs. LAFC v LA Galaxy, 10p on FS1, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV: Kellyn Acosta and LAFC meet the Galaxy in a playoff version of El Trafico.

Also in action:

Antwerp v Oostende, 12:30p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Fanatiz, Sling TV : Sam Vines and Antwerp play a Belgian league match.

: Sam Vines and Antwerp play a Belgian league match. Sportlust ‘46 v Utrecht, 12:45p : Taylor Booth and Utrecht are in the KNVB Cup.

: Taylor Booth and Utrecht are in the KNVB Cup. Osasuna v Espanyol, 2p on ESPN+: Luca Koleosho could see minutes with Espanyol in La Liga.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT players impress this week!