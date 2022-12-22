USMNT rises to 13th in FIFA World Rankings

The United States Men’s National Team will end 2022 in the top 15 in the world. The latest FIFA World Rankings were released this morning, and the USMNT rose 3 spots to 13th in the world after their Round of 16 run at the 2022 World Cup.

The USMNT officially finished 14th at the World Cup after getting out of the group stage and ultimately losing to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. They gained just over 25 points to move from 16th to 13th. The USMNT are just a tick over 2 points shy of 12th place Switzerland with 1652.74 points.

Brazil still occupies the #1 spot, holding off World Cup champions Argentina by just over 2 points. World Cup finalists France holds the 3rd spot, with Belgium, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain rounding out the top 10. World Cup sweethearts Morocco end up at #11.

The USMNT was the best performer in Concacaf at the World Cup, and they are now the highest ranked team in the region. Mexico (15th), Costa Rica (32nd), and Canada (53rd) all dropped spots in the latest rankings after their performances in the World Cup, which saw all of them fail to make it out of the group stage. The USMNT was the only Concacaf team to rise in the rankings.

The USMNT’s next matches will be against Serbia (29th) and Colombia (17th), which will both take place in LA in January. Those matches will occur outside of a FIFA window, but will still affect the USMNT’s points in the rankings. As they begin a new World Cup cycle, their aim is to make it into the top 10, and that will occur by scheduling some difficult competition along with the few official matches they will play. In the end, beating those teams will only help their rankings rise even further.

