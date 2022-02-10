USMNT drops to 13th in FIFA World Rankings

The United States Men’s National Team dropped to 13th in the latest FIFA World Rankings that were released this morning. They are down 2 spots from December. The USMNT had 2 wins and a loss during the winter World Cup qualifying window, with wins at home to El Salvador (70th, unchanged from December) and Honduras (78th, down 2 spots). They lost on the road to Canada, who moves up 7 spots to 33rd in the world.

The USMNT are now the 2nd highest-ranked team in Concacaf, with Mexico moving up 2 spots to 12th in this month’s rankings. Other Octagonal teams include Costa Rica (42nd, up 7 spots), Jamaica (62nd, down 5 spots), and Panama (63rd, unchanged).

The top 10 teams in the world: Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, and the Netherlands. The Gambia made the highest leap in the rankings, moving up 25 spots to 125th. The biggest drop belonged to Algeria, who dropped 14 spots to 43rd.

