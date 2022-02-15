USMNT midweek viewing guide: The Champions return!

UEFA Champions League round of 16. Europa League round of 32. Concacaf Champions League round of 16 (which is the first action for MLS clubs since November). Continental football is back in a big way. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Sporting CP v Manchester City , 3p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV ( free trial ), Sling TV, TUDN.com : Zack Steffen figures to be on the bench as City make the trip to Portugal to kick off the Champions League round of 16.

: Zack Steffen figures to be on the bench as City make the trip to Portugal to kick off the Champions League round of 16. Independiente v Arsenal Sarandi, 5:15p on Paramount+: Alan Soñora has been given the #10 jersey, after teammate Alan Velasco left for FC Dallas. Soñora went 55’ as Independiente lost 0-1 to Estudiantes in the first game of the new Argentine season.

Also in action:

Aberdeen v St. Johnstone, 2:45p : Christian Ramirez has scored in back-to-back games for Aberdeen, bringing him to 10 goals in 25 games in the Scottish Premiership. Ramirez trails only Alfredo Morelos of Rangers (11 goals) for first in the league. However, Aberdeen have lost the past two games despite Ramirez’s goals, and sit 9th of 12 in Scotland.

: Christian Ramirez has scored in back-to-back games for Aberdeen, bringing him to 10 goals in 25 games in the Scottish Premiership. Ramirez trails only Alfredo Morelos of Rangers (11 goals) for first in the league. However, Aberdeen have lost the past two games despite Ramirez’s goals, and sit 9th of 12 in Scotland. Rosario Central v Velez Sarsfield, 5:15p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Joel Soñora was an unused sub as Velez Sarsfield got off to a winning start in the new campaign, beating Aldosivi 2-0.

: Joel Soñora was an unused sub as Velez Sarsfield got off to a winning start in the new campaign, beating Aldosivi 2-0. Santos de Guápiles v NYCFC , 8p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com : Reigning MLS champions NYCFC face Costa Rican side Santos to kick off Concacaf Champions League. NYCFC feature American players Sean Johnson, Keaton Parks, Tayvon Gray, and Alfredo Morales. Parks may not be fully fit, as he underwent surgery for a blood clot in his lower leg in November.

: Reigning MLS champions NYCFC face Costa Rican side Santos to kick off Concacaf Champions League. NYCFC feature American players Sean Johnson, Keaton Parks, Tayvon Gray, and Alfredo Morales. Parks may not be fully fit, as he underwent surgery for a blood clot in his lower leg in November. Santos Laguna v CF Montréal, 10p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com: It’s Mexico vs Canada in this Concacaf Champions League matchup, as Santos of Liga MX face Montreal of MLS. Montreal features Americans Djordje Mihailovic, Mason Toye, and Matko Miljevic.

Wednesday

RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich, 3p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com: There could be two Americans in this Champions League matchup, as Brenden Aaronson’s Salzburg host the reigning champions. Bayern includes German-American attacking midfielder Malik Tillman, who came off the bench in their last two group stage games.

Also in action:

Genk v Mechelen, 12:45p : Mark McKenzie started for Genk in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Standard Liege, having only played in 1 of their 5 previous league games. Genk are 8th of 18 in Belgium.

: Mark McKenzie started for Genk in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Standard Liege, having only played in 1 of their 5 previous league games. Genk are 8th of 18 in Belgium. Internacional v Brasil de Pelotas, 7:30p on Premiere, Sling TV : Johnny Cardoso got 2’ off the bench for Internacional on their first game of the new season on Jan 26, but didn’t play in any of their next 4 games.

: Johnny Cardoso got 2’ off the bench for Internacional on their first game of the new season on Jan 26, but didn’t play in any of their next 4 games. Mazatlán v Club América, 8p on fuboTV, TUDN.com : Sagir Arce got 12’ off the bench in Mazatlán’s Clausura opener, but hasn’t been in the squad for the 3 games since.

: Sagir Arce got 12’ off the bench in Mazatlán’s Clausura opener, but hasn’t been in the squad for the 3 games since. Saprissa v Pumas UNAM, 10p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com: Sebastian Saucedo and Jorge Ruvalcaba are the Americans suiting up for Pumas, who face Costa Rican powerhouse Saprissa in Concacaf Champions League.

Thursday

FC Barcelona v Napoli, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Sergiño Dest and Barcelona turn their attention to Europa League, where they begin by facing Italian side Napoli.

: Sergiño Dest and Barcelona turn their attention to Europa League, where they begin by facing Italian side Napoli. Borussia Dortmund v Rangers, 12:45p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com : Gio Reyna and Dortmund face James Sands and Rangers - the club where Reyna’s namesake, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, scored 13 goals in 73 caps. The two Americans in this Europa League clash both come from the NYCFC academy.

: Gio Reyna and Dortmund face James Sands and Rangers - the club where Reyna’s namesake, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, scored 13 goals in 73 caps. The two Americans in this Europa League clash both come from the NYCFC academy. RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad, 3p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com : Tyler Adams and Leipzig face Sociedad in Europa League.

: Tyler Adams and Leipzig face Sociedad in Europa League. Marseille v Qarabag, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Konrad de la Fuente and Marseille host the club from Azerbaijan in Conference League.

Also in action:

PSV v Maccabi Tel Aviv, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Richy Ledezma is unlikely to be with PSV’s first team for this Conference League match, as he was injured with Jong PSV Monday.

: Richy Ledezma is unlikely to be with PSV’s first team for this Conference League match, as he was injured with Jong PSV Monday. Celtic v Bodø/Glimt, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic begin Conference League by hosting a Norwegian side.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic begin Conference League by hosting a Norwegian side. Comunicaciones v Colorado Rapids , 8p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com : Colorado makes the trip to Guatemala City to begin Concacaf Champions League. The Rapids feature Americans Auston Trusty (moving to Arsenal this summer), Jonathan Lewis, and Aboubacar Keita (new arrival from Columbus Crew).

: Colorado makes the trip to Guatemala City to begin Concacaf Champions League. The Rapids feature Americans Auston Trusty (moving to Arsenal this summer), Jonathan Lewis, and Aboubacar Keita (new arrival from Columbus Crew). Motagua v Seattle Sounders, 10p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com: The Rave Green travel to Tegucigalpa, Honduras to face Motagua. The Sounders feature Americans Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Stefan Frei, Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, and Reed Baker-Whiting.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!