USMNT midweek viewing guide: Pulisic vs Weah

It’s another USMNT midweek, and more Champions League action is upon us, plus the continuation of Concacaf Champions League, Europa League, the EFL Championship, and Europa Conference League. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Chelsea v Lille, 3p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com : Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face off in the Champions League round of 16 at Stamford Bridge.

: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face off in the Champions League round of 16 at Stamford Bridge. Villarreal v Juventus, 3p on TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Weston McKennie and Juve travel to Spain to kickoff their Champions League knockout journey.

Also in action:

Middlesbrough v West Brom, 2:45p on ESPN+ : Folarin Balogun has quickly earned a starting spot with ‘Boro. Daryl Dike is back in training for the Baggies, but may not be fit for this one.

: Folarin Balogun has quickly earned a starting spot with ‘Boro. Daryl Dike is back in training for the Baggies, but may not be fit for this one. Preston v Nottingham Forest, 2:45p : Ethan Horvath could see rare club playing time, with first choice Forest ‘keeper Brice Samba suspended.

: Ethan Horvath could see rare club playing time, with first choice Forest ‘keeper Brice Samba suspended. CF Montréal v Santos Laguna, 8p on FS2, TUDN, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com: Djordje Mihailovic will look to lead the comeback for Montréal in this CCL second leg, after they gave up a late goal to Santos in the away leg. Montréal also features Mason Toye and Matko Miljevic.

Wednesday

Fulham v Peterborough, 2:45p : Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham sits 6 pts clear atop the Championship, despite losing to Duane Holmes’ Huddersfield last time out.

: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham sits 6 pts clear atop the Championship, despite losing to Duane Holmes’ Huddersfield last time out. Huddersfield v Cardiff City, 2:45p : Duane Holmes scored a penalty to help beat Fulham at the weekend, and is in fine form along with Huddersfield, who sit 5th in the Championship.

: Duane Holmes scored a penalty to help beat Fulham at the weekend, and is in fine form along with Huddersfield, who sit 5th in the Championship. Frosinone v Reggina, 12:30p : Andrija Novakovich could play in Serie B.

: Andrija Novakovich could play in Serie B. NYCFC v Santos de Guápiles, 6p on FS1, FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com : NYC takes a 2-0 lead into their CCL home leg, featuring Sean Johnson, Keaton Parks, Tayvon Gray, and Alfredo Morales.

: NYC takes a 2-0 lead into their CCL home leg, featuring Sean Johnson, Keaton Parks, Tayvon Gray, and Alfredo Morales. Pumas UNAM v Saprissa, 10:30p on FS1, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com: Sebastian Saucedo and Jorge Ruvalcaba will look to get past Saprissa. The CCL series is tied 2-2, but Pumas will be at home.

Thursday

Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig, 12:45p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com : Tyler Adams and Leipzig take on Jonathan Gomez’s parent club, tied 2-2 after the first leg.

: Tyler Adams and Leipzig take on Jonathan Gomez’s parent club, tied 2-2 after the first leg. Qarabağ v Marseille, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Konrad de la Fuente was a key part of Marseille’s 3-1 win at home last week. They’ll look to hold on and advance in Europa League.

: Konrad de la Fuente was a key part of Marseille’s 3-1 win at home last week. They’ll look to hold on and advance in Europa League. Napoli v FC Barcelona , 3p on TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Sergiño Dest and the Blaugrana are tied 1-1 as they travel to Italy for the second leg.

: Sergiño Dest and the Blaugrana are tied 1-1 as they travel to Italy for the second leg. Seattle Sounders v Motagua, 10:45p: Obed Vargas made headlines for the Sounders in the first leg, the 16-year-old impressed as a starter in center midfield. The Sounders will look to get the win at home in CCL after a scoreless first leg, also featuring Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Stefan Frei, Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, and Reed Baker-Whiting.

Also in action:

Bodø/Glimt v Celtic , 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic look to overturn a 1-3 deficit from the first leg.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic look to overturn a 1-3 deficit from the first leg. Rangers v Borussia Dortmund , 3p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com : James Sands will look to help Rangers close out the series at home after a 4-2 away win; Dortmund will be without Gio Reyna due to injury.

: James Sands will look to help Rangers close out the series at home after a 4-2 away win; Dortmund will be without Gio Reyna due to injury. Huracán v Vélez Sarsfield, 7:30p: Joel Soñora has just 10’ in 1 game, having been an unused sub twice to start the season in Argentina.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!