USMNT midweek viewing guide: The cups runneth over

Another midweek is here, with cup competitions in full swing across Europe, and a full matchday in Scotland to boot. We’re tracking 28 USMNT-eligible players who could see action today and tomorrow. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Peterborough v Manchester City , 2:15p on ESPN+ : Zack Steffen is likely to start as Man City enter the FA Cup round of 16, facing the team that is dead last in the Championship (24th out of 24).

: Zack Steffen is likely to start as Man City enter the FA Cup round of 16, facing the team that is dead last in the Championship (24th out of 24). Servette v Young Boys, 2:30p: Jordan Pefok is really enjoying his football. The striker is the top scorer in Switzerland, racking up 4 goals and 3 assists in just 4 games in the month of February. Young Boys need to keep picking up points if they’re going to challenge FC Zürich for first in the table. They currently trail by 10 pts.

Also in action:

Trabzonspor v Antalyaspor, 12:30p : Haji Wright and Antalyaspor are in Turkey’s cup quarterfinals.

: Haji Wright and Antalyaspor are in Turkey’s cup quarterfinals. Maccabi Haifa v Hapoel Hadera, 1p : Josh Cohen and Haifa are in Israel’s cup quarterfinals.

: Josh Cohen and Haifa are in Israel’s cup quarterfinals. Honvéd v Ferencváros, 2p : Henry Wingo and Ferencváros are in Hungary’s cup quarterfinals.

: Henry Wingo and Ferencváros are in Hungary’s cup quarterfinals. Arka Gdynia v Raków Częstochowa, 2:45p : Ben Lederman and Raków are in Poland’s cup quarterfinals (are you sensing a pattern here?).

: Ben Lederman and Raków are in Poland’s cup quarterfinals (are you sensing a pattern here?). Middlesbrough v Tottenham , 2:55 on ESPN+ : Folarin Balogun and Middlesbrough face strong opposition in the FA Cup round of 16.

: Folarin Balogun and Middlesbrough face strong opposition in the FA Cup round of 16. Vélez Sarsfield v Cipolletti, 5:10 on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Joel Soñora has just 1 appearance for 10’ in the first 4 regular-season games for Vélez. We’ll see if he gets more playing time in the first round of Argentina’s cup.

: Joel Soñora has just 1 appearance for 10’ in the first 4 regular-season games for Vélez. We’ll see if he gets more playing time in the first round of Argentina’s cup. Puebla v Juárez, 8p on PrendeTV: Ventura Alvarado and Fernando Arce are the American duo for the “Bravos” of Juárez.

Wednesday

Hannover v RB Leipzig, 12:30p on ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, fuboTV, Sling TV : Tyler Adams and Leipzig have to be salivating at a DFB Pokal quarterfinal with both Bayern and Dortmund already eliminated from the competition. In fact, Freiburg, Bochum, and Union Berlin are the only other top-flight teams left in the final 8.

: Tyler Adams and Leipzig have to be salivating at a DFB Pokal quarterfinal with both Bayern and Dortmund already eliminated from the competition. In fact, Freiburg, Bochum, and Union Berlin are the only other top-flight teams left in the final 8. Luton Town v Chelsea , 2:15p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Luton in the FA Cup round of 16. Luton are 6th in the Championship, holding onto their playoff spot by just a point.

: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Luton in the FA Cup round of 16. Luton are 6th in the Championship, holding onto their playoff spot by just a point. Mallorca v Real Sociedad, 3p on ESPN+ : Matthew Hoppe has made just one 16’ cameo in La Liga since September, although he’s been in the matchday squad 5 times straight. He and Mallorca match up with the first team Jonathan Gómez is hoping to break into.

: Matthew Hoppe has made just one 16’ cameo in La Liga since September, although he’s been in the matchday squad 5 times straight. He and Mallorca match up with the first team Jonathan Gómez is hoping to break into. Liverpool v Norwich City, 3:15p on ESPN+ : Josh Sargent picked up an assist in the Canaries 1-3 loss to the Reds at Anfield just 10 days ago, as well as some defensive work against Mané and Tsimikas. Another trip to Anfield is here, in the FA Cup round of 16.

: Josh Sargent picked up an assist in the Canaries 1-3 loss to the Reds at Anfield just 10 days ago, as well as some defensive work against Mané and Tsimikas. Another trip to Anfield is here, in the FA Cup round of 16. Valencia v Athletic Bilbao, 3:30p on ESPN+: Yunus Musah and Valencia are so close to winning the Copa del Rey they can almost taste it. They enter the semifinal second leg tied 1-1 on aggregate, returning home to Estadio Mestalla.

Also in action:

Frosinone v Cosenza, 12:30p : Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone (8th place in Serie B) will expect all 3 points at home vs Cosenza (17th).

: Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone (8th place in Serie B) will expect all 3 points at home vs Cosenza (17th). Lecce v Ascoli, 12:30p on Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, Fox Sports GO : Anthony Fontana could make his debut in Italian football, as the former Philadelphia Homegrown player recently signed with Ascoli in Serie B.

: Anthony Fontana could make his debut in Italian football, as the former Philadelphia Homegrown player recently signed with Ascoli in Serie B. LASK Linz v RB Salzburg, 2:30p on FTF Next, Next Level Sports, fuboTV ( free trial ) : Brenden Aaronson and Salzburg are romping to a title in Austria, with 51 pts already. Second-place Sturm Graz has just 36 pts.

: Brenden Aaronson and Salzburg are romping to a title in Austria, with 51 pts already. Second-place Sturm Graz has just 36 pts. Celtic v St. Mirren, 2:45p : Cameron Carter-Vikers and Celtic hold a slim 3-pt lead over Rangers for the title in Scotland.

: Cameron Carter-Vikers and Celtic hold a slim 3-pt lead over Rangers for the title in Scotland. Dundee FC v Hibernian, 2:45p : Chris Mueller has played in 9 straight for Hibs in all competitions, but so far has just 1 goal (in a cup game).

: Chris Mueller has played in 9 straight for Hibs in all competitions, but so far has just 1 goal (in a cup game). Hearts v Aberdeen, 2:45p : Christian Ramirez hasn’t scored in 3 games, all of which were draws for Aberdeen. They sit 9th of 12 in Scotland.

: Christian Ramirez hasn’t scored in 3 games, all of which were draws for Aberdeen. They sit 9th of 12 in Scotland. Livingston v Dundee United, 2:45p : Ian Harkes and Dundee United face a Livingston side that features Sebastian Soto and Scott Pittman.

: Ian Harkes and Dundee United face a Livingston side that features Sebastian Soto and Scott Pittman. St. Johnstone v Rangers, 2:45p on Paramount+ : James Sands and Rangers go on the road to face the 11th-of-12 side in Scotland.

: James Sands and Rangers go on the road to face the 11th-of-12 side in Scotland. Santos Laguna v Pumas UNAM, 10p: Hector Holguín (age 20) appears to have taken Santos’ backup GK spot from veterans Gibrán Lajud and Joel García. Sebastián Saucedo and Jorge Ruvalcaba could feature for Pumas in this Liga MX matchup.

Thursday

No games.

Surprisingly, there isn’t even one game featuring a player in the USMNT pool on Thursday.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!