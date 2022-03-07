USMNT midweek viewing guide: Stepping up a level

Several USMNT players will be looking to raise their level this week, starting with Jesse Marsch and Leeds United. Brenden Aaronson goes for the upset against Bayern Munich, Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent face off, Sergiño Dest and Barça look to continue their fine form, and Zack Steffen looks for a Champions League start, as Concacaf Champions League continues in the evenings. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Bayern Munich v RB Salzburg, 3p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV ( free trial ), Sling TV, TUDN.com : Brenden Aaronson will look to repeat his strong performance from the first leg, as he and heavy underdogs Salzburg are tied 1-1 with Bayern in Champions League. Malik Tillman could feature for the Bavarian club.

: Brenden Aaronson will look to repeat his strong performance from the first leg, as he and heavy underdogs Salzburg are tied 1-1 with Bayern in Champions League. Malik Tillman could feature for the Bavarian club. NYCFC v Comunicaciones, 8p on FS1, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com : Keaton Parks, Sean Johnson, Tayvon Gray, and Alfredo Morales go on the road to Guatemala City as their CCL campaign continues.

: Keaton Parks, Sean Johnson, Tayvon Gray, and Alfredo Morales go on the road to Guatemala City as their CCL campaign continues. Seattle Sounders v León, 10p on FS1, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com: Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Stefan Frei, Obed Vargas, and Reed Baker-Whiting travel to Guastatoya for their CCL matchup (also in Guatemala).

Also in action:

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough, 2:45p : Folarin Balogun and Boro are trying to hold onto 6th place and a playoff spot, having won 2 of 3, and holding a 1-pt margin over two clubs just below them.

: Folarin Balogun and Boro are trying to hold onto 6th place and a playoff spot, having won 2 of 3, and holding a 1-pt margin over two clubs just below them. Swansea v Fulham, 2:45p: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream are 11 pts clear of second with Fulham in the Championship table.

Wednesday

Manchester City v Sporting CP, 3p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com : There’s a chance Zack Steffen could see a rare knockout game in Champions League, as City return home from the away leg holding a 5-0 lead.

: There’s a chance Zack Steffen could see a rare knockout game in Champions League, as City return home from the away leg holding a 5-0 lead. New England Revolution v Pumas UNAM, 8p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com : Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget, DeJuan Jones, Saucedo, Ruvalcaba (CCL quarterfinal, Mexico City)

: Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget, DeJuan Jones, Saucedo, Ruvalcaba (CCL quarterfinal, Mexico City) Cruz Azul v CF Montréal, 10p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com: Mihailovic (CCL quarterfinal, Torreón)

Also in action:

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt face their La Liga opponent in Europa League round of 16.

: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt face their La Liga opponent in Europa League round of 16. Internacional v Grêmio, 7p on Premiere, Sling TV: Johnny Cardoso will look to make his 5th appearance for Internacional in the new season.

Thursday

Norwich City v Chelsea , 2:30p : Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent face off in the Premier League. Pulisic and Chelsea are looking to lock in top-4 position; Sargent and the Canaries desperately need points to avoid relegation.

: Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent face off in the Premier League. Pulisic and Chelsea are looking to lock in top-4 position; Sargent and the Canaries desperately need points to avoid relegation. Leeds United v Aston Villa , 2:45p : Jesse Marsch faces his second Premier League test, after a brutal 0-1 loss to Leicester.

: Jesse Marsch faces his second Premier League test, after a brutal 0-1 loss to Leicester. FC Barcelona v Galatasaray, 3p on TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Sergiño Dest and Barça have won 4 straight, and both will be full of confidence as they face their Turkish opponent in Europa League, at home at the Camp Nou.

Also in action:

Partizan v Feyenoord, 12:45p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Cole Bassett looks to continue to break through at Feyenoord in this Conference League match.

: Cole Bassett looks to continue to break through at Feyenoord in this Conference League match. Rangers v Crvena zvezda, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : James Sands and Rangers welcome Red Star Belgrade to the Ibrox in their Europa League tie.

: James Sands and Rangers welcome Red Star Belgrade to the Ibrox in their Europa League tie. Marseille v Basel, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Konrad de la Fuente and Marseille face Basel in Europa Conference League.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!