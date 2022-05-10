USMNT midweek viewing guide: Pulisic vs Marsch

As European leagues wind down, this midweek still offers plenty of USMNT club action, with a full round of the U.S. Open Cup, and highlighted by Christian Pulisic and Jesse Marsch facing off in a momentous Premier League match.

Tuesday

Valencia v Real Betis, 1p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: Yunus Musah and 10th-place Valencia face 5th-place Betis; both clubs have just two league games after this one.

Also in action:

Wednesday

Go Ahead Eagles v Feyenoord, 2p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Cole Bassett looks for more minutes, as Feyenoord are relatively secure in third place (7 pts below PSV, 6 pts ahead of Twente, with 2 games to play). That third-place finish would place them in Conference League qualifying next season.

: Cole Bassett looks for more minutes, as Feyenoord are relatively secure in third place (7 pts below PSV, 6 pts ahead of Twente, with 2 games to play). That third-place finish would place them in Conference League qualifying next season. Waalwijk v Heracles, 2p : Luca de la Torre and Heracles (13th-place) go on the road to Waalwijk (14th).

: Luca de la Torre and Heracles (13th-place) go on the road to Waalwijk (14th). Leeds United v Chelsea, 2:30p on Peacock: A pivotal match for both sides: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea need to hold onto top-four position. Jesse Marsch and Leeds desperately need to pick up points to jump ahead of Everton or Burnley to avoid relegation.

Also in action:

SønderjyskE v Nordsjaelland, 12p : Jose Gallegos has made an impact at SønderjyskE since arriving, but the club looks set to be relegated to Denmark’s second level.

: Jose Gallegos has made an impact at SønderjyskE since arriving, but the club looks set to be relegated to Denmark’s second level. Deportivo Alavés v Espanyol, 1p on ESPN+ : Miazga has been an unused sub 10 straight times, and Alavés are dead last in La Liga. Espanyol sit 13th.

: Miazga has been an unused sub 10 straight times, and Alavés are dead last in La Liga. Espanyol sit 13th. PSV v NEC, 2p on ESPN+ : Richy Ledezma appears to be in that special limbo where he’s too good for the second tier (scored or assisted in each of his last two games), but not able to get real minutes for the first team (in the squad 7 straight times, but just 2 sub appearances for 1’ each).

: Richy Ledezma appears to be in that special limbo where he’s too good for the second tier (scored or assisted in each of his last two games), but not able to get real minutes for the first team (in the squad 7 straight times, but just 2 sub appearances for 1’ each). Sevilla v Mallorca, 2:30p on ESPN+ : Matthew Hoppe has 3 league appearances for 39’ total since Sep 22.

: Matthew Hoppe has 3 league appearances for 39’ total since Sep 22. Dundee United v Celtic, 2:30p on Paramount+ : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic can hoist the Scottish Premiership trophy with a win over Ian Harkes and Dundee United.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic can hoist the Scottish Premiership trophy with a win over Ian Harkes and Dundee United. Rangers v Ross County, 2:45p : James Sands and Rangers need to win their last two games and get some help from Celtic to have a chance at winning the league.

: James Sands and Rangers need to win their last two games and get some help from Celtic to have a chance at winning the league. St. Johnstone v Aberdeen, 2:45p : Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen are safe from relegation, and a goal or two could boost the striker to second in the league’s Golden Boot race.

: Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen are safe from relegation, and a goal or two could boost the striker to second in the league’s Golden Boot race. Wolverhampton Wolves v Manchester City , 3:15p on USA, Universo, fuboTV, Sling TV : Zack Steffen may be pondering loan destinations as City march on toward what appears to be an inevitable league title.

: Zack Steffen may be pondering loan destinations as City march on toward what appears to be an inevitable league title. New England Revolution v FC Cincinnati, 7p on ESPN+ : Matt Turner, DeJuan Jones, and Sebastian Lletget face Brandon Vazquez in Open Cup play.

: Matt Turner, DeJuan Jones, and Sebastian Lletget face Brandon Vazquez in Open Cup play. NYCFC v Rochester New York, 7p on ESPN+ : Keaton Parks and NYCFC face one of the few independent MLS Next Pro sides - and the third-tier league’s only club left in the Open Cup.

: Keaton Parks and NYCFC face one of the few independent MLS Next Pro sides - and the third-tier league’s only club left in the Open Cup. Minnesota United v Colorado Rapids , 8p on ESPN+ : Rapids newcomer Gyasi Zardes faces the Loons in the Open Cup.

: Rapids newcomer Gyasi Zardes faces the Loons in the Open Cup. Nashville SC v Atlanta United , 8p on ESPN+ : Walker Zimmerman and Nashville’s Open Cup opponent is Atlanta United, who are sadly missing Miles Robinson.

: Walker Zimmerman and Nashville’s Open Cup opponent is Atlanta United, who are sadly missing Miles Robinson. Houston Dynamo v San Antonio FC, 8:30p on ESPN+ : 17-year-old midfielder Brooklyn Raines put on a strong performance in Houston’s last Open Cup match.

: 17-year-old midfielder Brooklyn Raines put on a strong performance in Houston’s last Open Cup match. Seattle Sounders v San Jose Earthquakes, 10p on ESPN+: Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, and Obed Vargas face Cade Cowell and Niko Tsakiris (16), the last of whom scored in San Jose’s last Open Cup outing.

Thursday

Odense v Viborg, 12p : Emmanuel Sabbi and OB are 2nd of 6 in Denmark’s relegation group.

: Emmanuel Sabbi and OB are 2nd of 6 in Denmark’s relegation group. Midtjylland v Brøndby, 2p : Christian Cappis has started 5 straight for Brøndby.

: Christian Cappis has started 5 straight for Brøndby. Anderlecht v Antwerp, 2:30p : Sam Vines has been left out of Antwerp’s squad for 3 of the last 5 games.

: Sam Vines has been left out of Antwerp’s squad for 3 of the last 5 games. Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, 2:45p: Zak Swanson must feel his Arsenal debut is coming soon, as he’s been in the squad 12 times straight.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!