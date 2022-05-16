USMNT midweek viewing guide: Up and down playoffs, MLS Wednesday

This week’s slate of USMNT club matches features Duane Holmes and Ethan Horvath pushing for spots in the Premier League, Luca de la Torre looking to stave off relegation, the Europa League final, Pulisic vs Leicester, a full-slate MLS Wednesday, plus Johnny and the Soñora brothers in Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.

Monday

Huddersfield v Luton, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Duane Holmes went 90’ as Huddersfield tied Luton 1-1 in the away leg of their promotion playoff. They will need to advance past Luton and win the playoff final to reach the Premier League.

Also in action:

Newcastle United v Arsenal, 3p on USA, Universo, fuboTV, Sling TV: Zak Swanson has been in Arsenal’s matchday squad 13 straight times without playing.

Tuesday

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United, 2:45p on ESPN+: Ethan Horvath will likely watch from the sideline as Forest look to protect their 2-1 lead from the first leg of the promotion playoff.

Also in action:

Internacional v Independiente Medellin, 6:15p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Johnny Cardoso has come off the bench twice to play 17’ total in Internacional’s first four games in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. The Brazilian club is joint-top of their group with two matches left.

Wednesday

Excelsior v Heracles, 12:45p : Luca de la Torre and Heracles enter the Eredivisie relegation playoffs, where they will play the first leg against Eerste Divisie side Excelsior.

: Luca de la Torre and Heracles enter the Eredivisie relegation playoffs, where they will play the first leg against Eerste Divisie side Excelsior. Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers, 3p on CBS Sports, Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, TUDN.com : An American will hoist the Europa League final this season one way or the other, as James Sands and Timmy Chandler square off.

: An American will hoist the Europa League final this season one way or the other, as James Sands and Timmy Chandler square off. Nashville SC v CF Montréal , 8:30p on ESPN+ : Walker Zimmerman of the USMNT Leadership Council faces Djordje Mihailovic, who is currently on the outside looking in.

: Walker Zimmerman of the USMNT Leadership Council faces Djordje Mihailovic, who is currently on the outside looking in. Vancouver Whitecaps v FC Dallas, 10p on ESPN+: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, Paxton Pomykal, and Brandon Servania of the Huntsmen make the trip to Canada to face the ‘Caps.

Also in action:

Nacional v Vélez Sarsfield, 6p on beIN Sports en Español, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Joel Soñora has already scored in the Copa Libertadores group stage, but Vélez is last in their group with two left to play.

: Joel Soñora has already scored in the Copa Libertadores group stage, but Vélez is last in their group with two left to play. DC United v NYCFC , 7:30p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV : Keaton Parks and Sean Johnson face a DC side without any notable USMNT players.

: Keaton Parks and Sean Johnson face a DC side without any notable USMNT players. New York Red Bulls v Chicago Fire , 7:30p on ESPN+, fuboTV : Gaga Slonina and the Fire will look to contain Aaron Long and the Red Bulls. Caden Clark hasn’t played for New York in over 2 months due to injury.

: Gaga Slonina and the Fire will look to contain Aaron Long and the Red Bulls. Caden Clark hasn’t played for New York in over 2 months due to injury. Philadelphia Union v Inter Miami, 7:30p on ESPN+ : DeAndre Yedlin faces Philadelphia and their slew of academy products, including Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, and Quinn Sullivan.

: DeAndre Yedlin faces Philadelphia and their slew of academy products, including Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, and Quinn Sullivan. Houston Dynamo v Seattle Sounders , 8:30p on ESPN+, Prime Video : Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, and the newly-crowned Concacaf champion Sounders go on the road to Houston.

: Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, and the newly-crowned Concacaf champion Sounders go on the road to Houston. LAFC v Austin FC, 10:30p on ESPN+: Kellyn Acosta and LAFC welcome the Verde into the Banc.

Thursday

Chelsea v Leicester City, 3p on Peacock: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea will be looking to seal their Champions League place in their penultimate match of the Premier League season, facing the 9th-place Foxes.

Also in action:

Luzern v Young Boys, 2:30p : Jordan Pefok missed Young Boys’ last match due to injury.

: Jordan Pefok missed Young Boys’ last match due to injury. Independiente v La Guaira, 6:15p on Fanatiz, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: Alan Soñora (Copa Sudamericana grp G rd 5)

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!