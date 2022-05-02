USMNT midweek viewing guide: Reaching a new level

Another midweek is here, starting with several Monday games. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Fulham v Luton, 12:15p on ESPN+ : The victory march continues for Antonee “Jedi” Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham, who have clinched promotion to the Premier League.

: The victory march continues for Antonee “Jedi” Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham, who have clinched promotion to the Premier League. Borussia Mönchengladbach v RB Leipzig, 2:30p on ESPN+ : Tyler Adams and Joe Scally face off in the Bundesliga. One point separates third from fifth in the league table, and Leipzig will be desperate to qualify for Champions League.

: Tyler Adams and Joe Scally face off in the Bundesliga. One point separates third from fifth in the league table, and Leipzig will be desperate to qualify for Champions League. Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad B, 3p: It’s unclear whether Jonathan Gómez will be back in San Sebastián for this match after his friendly match with El Tri.

Also in action:

Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt, 2:30p on ESPN+: Timmy Chandler has played 20 games for Frankfurt this season. The club is solidly mid-table, safe from relegation but without a shot at Europe.

Tuesday

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest, 2p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Ethan Horvath has once again been relegated to the bench. His last Forest league match was March 16.

: Ethan Horvath has once again been relegated to the bench. His last Forest league match was March 16. General Caballero v Independiente, 8:30p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Alan Soñora and Independiente have won two straight group matches in Copa Sudamericana, and will look to pick up 3 more points against the tied-for-last club.

Wednesday

Real Madrid v Manchester City , 3p on CBS, Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, fuboTV ( free trial ), TUDN.com : Zack Steffen is likely to have a front-row seat to what looks like it could be a thrilling Champions League semifinal second leg in the Bernabéu.

: Zack Steffen is likely to have a front-row seat to what looks like it could be a thrilling Champions League semifinal second leg in the Bernabéu. Seattle Sounders v Pumas UNAM, 10p on FS1, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com: Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, and the Sounders came away with a 2-2 result after some late penalty drama in Mexico City. If they can get the win at home, they will be the first MLS club to win Concacaf Champions League.

Also in action:

Bayern II v Rosenheim, 1p : Taylor Booth and Malik Tillman could see action with Bayern’s reserves in the fourth tier.

: Taylor Booth and Malik Tillman could see action with Bayern’s reserves in the fourth tier. FC Cincinnati v Toronto FC , 7:30p on ESPN+ : Brandon Vazquez is scoreless in his last two, but still has 5 goals in 8 MLS games this season.

: Brandon Vazquez is scoreless in his last two, but still has 5 goals in 8 MLS games this season. El Paso Locomotive v FC Tulsa, 9p on ESPN+: Diego Luna showed his technique with a classy finish on Sunday.

Thursday

Salernitana v Venezia, 12p on Paramount+ : Venezia are in free fall, having lost 9 straight. Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann are staring at relegation, and there’s no better opportunity to pick up points than against 19th-place Salernitana.

: Venezia are in free fall, having lost 9 straight. Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann are staring at relegation, and there’s no better opportunity to pick up points than against 19th-place Salernitana. Rangers v RB Leipzig, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Battle of the Defensive Midfielders returns as Tyler Adams and James Sands meet in the Europa League semifinal, with Leipzig up 1-0 on aggregate.

: Battle of the Defensive Midfielders returns as Tyler Adams and James Sands meet in the Europa League semifinal, with Leipzig up 1-0 on aggregate. Marseille v Feyenoord, 3p on Paramount+ : Cole Bassett is starting to get a larger role at Feyenoord, while Konrad de la Fuente will miss this one with injury. Feyenoord lead the Conference League semifinal 3-2 from the first leg.

: Cole Bassett is starting to get a larger role at Feyenoord, while Konrad de la Fuente will miss this one with injury. Feyenoord lead the Conference League semifinal 3-2 from the first leg. RB Bragantino v Vélez Sarsfield, 8p on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Last week, Joel Soñora became the first American to score in Copa Libertadores in years. Despite his goal, Vélez dropped the result, and sit bottom of Group C.

Also in action:

Odense v SønderjyskE, 12p : Jose Gallegos and Emmanuel Sabbi face off in the Danish cup semifinal, OB up 2-1 on aggregate.

: Jose Gallegos and Emmanuel Sabbi face off in the Danish cup semifinal, OB up 2-1 on aggregate. Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham , 3p on TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt lead the Europa League semifinal 2-1 on aggregate.

: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt lead the Europa League semifinal 2-1 on aggregate. Guaireña v Internacional, 6:15p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are joint-leaders of Group E in Copa Sudamericana.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!