Gregg Berhalter calls in 27-man USMNT roster for June matches

The United States Men’s National Team will have 27 guys on the roster for their upcoming June international window. Today, U.S. Soccer released the roster for upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Uruguay as well as the first two group stage matches in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter had hinted at some roster plans a couple weeks ago, and those remained true. Malik Tillman, who recently decided to switch from Germany to represent the United States, is included on this roster. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Haji Wright, who Berhalter named directly in his remarks a couple weeks ago, also made the roster.

Gaga Slonina also confirmed his commitment to the USMNT with an announcement a few minutes before the roster dropped, but he is not on this list.

On the other side was the exclusion of defender John Brooks, who will be looking for a club this summer after parting ways with Wolfsburg. Brooks has been one that has been on the outside looking in since Berhalter left him off the roster during World Cup qualifying in November. Recent injuries to American defenders, coupled with comments by Berhalter, provided some intrigue over whether Brooks would be included on the roster. However, once again, he is on the outside looking in.

The group will not only be competing during this window, they will be looking to make leave final impressions to show Berhalter that they should be one of the players on the roster for the World Cup this fall. Berhalter has stated that players left off the June roster aren’t excluded from contention for the World Cup roster, but it does give the players in camp a better chance to leave that lasting impression.

The 27-man roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS (9): George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic FC), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich)

FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea FC), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

