USMNT midweek viewing guide: American cups and Europa Conference League Final

Take a deep breath, USMNT fans. European club football is essentially over. We are left with Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the US Open Cup, and finals in the Danish Cup and the Europa Conference League! Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Vélez Sarsfield v Estudiantes, 6:15p on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Joel Soñora and Vélez need a result to guarantee a third-place finish in their Copa Libertadores, which would enter them in the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

: Joel Soñora and Vélez need a result to guarantee a third-place finish in their Copa Libertadores, which would enter them in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. Internacional v 9 de Octubre, 8:30p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are top of their Copa Sudamericana group, and have clinched a top-2 finish regardless of their result.

Wednesday

Roma v Feyenoord, 3p on TUDN, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Cole Bassett’s Feyenoord will play for the inaugural Europa Conference League title without him, as the American midfielder was not registered for European competition when he joined on loan from the Colorado Rapids.

: Cole Bassett’s Feyenoord will play for the inaugural Europa Conference League title without him, as the American midfielder was not registered for European competition when he joined on loan from the Colorado Rapids. NYCFC v New England Revolution , 7:30p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Keaton Parks and DeJuan Jones face off in the US Open Cup round of 16.

: Keaton Parks and DeJuan Jones face off in the US Open Cup round of 16. Independiente v Ceará, 8:30p on Fanatiz, fuboTV ( free trial ), Sling TV : Alan Soñora and Independiente have won 4 straight games in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, and have clinched a top-2 spot in their group.

: Alan Soñora and Independiente have won 4 straight games in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, and have clinched a top-2 spot in their group. Sacramento Republic v San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30p on ESPN+: Cade Cowell and the Quakes go on the road against USL opposition in the US Open Cup.

Thursday

Odense BK v Midtjylland, 9a : Emmanuel Sabbi could lift the Danish cup, as underdogs OB (€11m squad value) face much-larger Midtjylland (€48m) in the final.

: Emmanuel Sabbi could lift the Danish cup, as underdogs OB (€11m squad value) face much-larger Midtjylland (€48m) in the final. Rosenborg v Haugesund, 12p: Seattle Sounders academy product Sam Rogers never appeared in MLS, but the 23-year-old CB has started two straight games for Rosenborg in Norway, scoring a goal last time out.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!