USMNT weekend viewing guide: Holding on and letting go

There’s still a lot to play for across all the leagues in Europe with the EPL title still in the balance, tournament qualification up in the air across several leagues, and relegation fates still to be decided. Here’s where you can see the matches impacting USMNT players this weekend:

Friday

Lille v Monaco - 3p on beIN Sports

The weekend starts early when Timothy Weah and Lille face Monaco Friday afternoon. Lille have had a rocky title defense season and currently sit mid-table in no real threat of relegation or hopes qualifying for European play. Timothy Weah has started the past three matches for Lille, his longest stretch of the season. Unfortunately, the club has lost two of those three matches and only scored twice. Weah is still looking for his first goal of the campaign and has just four assists as well. He has been a transformational force for the USMNT, but is still looking to break through with a similar impact for his club.

Bonus Friday content:

George Bello and Arminia Bielefeld also kick off on Friday afternoon when they take on Bochum at 2:30p on ESPN+. Bielefeld are two points back of Stuttgart for the relegation playoff spot and six points back of Hertha Berlin for safety with just two matches to play.

Saturday

Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - 10a on USA

Christian Pulisic has found starts hard to come by recently. His last EPL start was two months ago, and he seems to have slotted back into a substitute role. Chelsea have also struggled a bit lately, having won just half their matches over the same stretch, and clearly correlation is causation. Chelsea still sit in third place with four matches to play, and they are five points ahead of fifth place Tottenham for Champions League qualification, which would normally be a comfortable gap. However, with four dropped points in their past two matches, and coming off a 1-0 loss to relegation-threatened Everton, things could start to get tight pretty quickly if they don’t get back on track against Wolverhampton this weekend. Wolverhampton currently sit in 8th place, trailing West Ham by three points for Europa Conference League qualifying.

Streaming overseas:

Matthew Hoppe received a rare appearance last weekend, getting a minute off the bench against FC Barcelona in a 2-1 loss for Mallorca. It was a brief appearance and just his first opportunity in two months. Mallorca, who sit just one point out of relegation position play Granada at 8a on ESPN+.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Köln at 9:30a on ESPN+. Wolfsburg have been in better form recently and moved away from the shadow of relegation.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Fürth face Borussia Dortmund at 9:30a on ESPN+. As a side note, Tillman’s brother Malik, who plays for Bayern Munich, is rumored to be joining the USMNT in June.

Yunus Musah and Valencia will face Athletic Club at 10:15a on ESPN+.

MLS Mashup (all matches on ESPN+):

Sunday

RB Leipzig v Augsburg - 1:30p on ESPN+

RB Leipzig suddenly find themselves bounced out of the Europa League and sitting outside of the Champions League qualifying picture after a rough week at the office. Leipzig fell to 5th place, one point back of SC Freiburg, after losing last weekend 3-1 to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Then midweek, the team lost their Europa League semifinal to Rangers FC despite coming into the match with a goal advantage. Tyler Adams did not make it off the bench in either match, which once again leaves us to assume that correlation must equal causation.

Leipzig will look to get things back on track this weekend when they face an Augsburg side that now sit six points out of the relegation zone and can secure their place in the Bundesliga next season with a win, a draw, or a little help elsewhere. Unfortunately, Ricardo Pepi’s minutes have dried up recently and he has not made it off the bench in Augsburg’s last two matches.

Broadcast matches:

Austin FC and the LA Galaxy kick off at 7p on FS1 in the lone MLS broadcast match of the weekend.

Streaming overseas:

Josh Sargent and Norwich City face West Ham United at 9a on Peacock. Norwich will be relegated and get their last cracks at EPL play for at least a year.

Jesse Marsch and Leeds hold a narrow two point lead over Everton for safety. They now face Arsenal FC at 9a on Peacock.

Venezia lost another relegation battle on Thursday and now sit in last place, seven points back from safety with three matches remaining. They face Bologna at 9a on Paramount+.

Timothy Chandler’s Eintracht Frankfurt will face Joe Scally and Borussia Mönchengladbach at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart currently sit in the relegation playoff position, two points ahead of Arminia Bielefeld for direct relegation and four points back of Hertha Berlin for safety. They will have their hands full this weekend as they face Bayern Munich at 11:30a on ESPN+.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes face PSG at 2:45p on beIN Sports. Troyes are five points ahead of the relegation playoff position with three matches to play.

MLS Mashup (all matches on ESPN+):