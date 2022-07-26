USMNT midweek viewing guide: Cinderella one step away

The midweek thread is back! We have the US Open Cup semifinals Wednesday night, Champions League qualifying, and friendlies galore. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Notts County v Nottingham Forest, 2:45p : Alex Mighten has taken a first-team role with Forest in preseason. We’ll see if that continues in this friendly.

: Alex Mighten has taken a first-team role with Forest in preseason. We’ll see if that continues in this friendly. Barcelona v Juventus, 8:30p on FS2, fubo (free trial), Sling TV: Sergiño Dest faces Weston McKennie at a friendly in the Cotton Bowl in Dallaas.

Also in action:

Alavés v Beşiktaş, 1p on Onefootball (friendly) : Tyler Boyd is back at Beşiktaş after loans the past 2 seasons.

: Tyler Boyd is back at Beşiktaş after loans the past 2 seasons. Ajax v Shakhtar Donetsk, 2p : Kik Pierie is an option in Ajax’s friendly.

: Kik Pierie is an option in Ajax’s friendly. Leon v Toluca, 10:05p on VIX+: Sebastian Saucedo has moved to Toluca in Liga MX.

Wednesday

AEK Athens v Utrecht, 10a (friendly) : Taylor Booth has officially been given the #10 shirt for Eredivisie side Utrecht.

: Taylor Booth has officially been given the #10 shirt for Eredivisie side Utrecht. Real Betis v Marseille, 2:30p on ESPN+ : Konrad de la Fuente faces a club he was linked to earlier this transfer window in this friendly.

: Konrad de la Fuente faces a club he was linked to earlier this transfer window in this friendly. Orlando City v New York Red Bulls , 7:30p on ESPN+ : Newly-arrived Niko Gioacchini and Orlando host Aaron Long, John Tolkin, and Caden Clark in a US Open Cup semifinal.

: Newly-arrived Niko Gioacchini and Orlando host Aaron Long, John Tolkin, and Caden Clark in a US Open Cup semifinal. Sacramento Republic v Sporting KC, 10:30p on ESPN+: Second-tier Sacramento already knocked LA Galaxy out of the Open Cup, so they won’t fear visiting Sporting KC. The USL side includes 17-year-old CB Santiago Suarez, who will be on his way to US U-19 camp soon.

Also in action:

Gijon v Mallorca, 6a : Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca have a friendly.

: Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca have a friendly. Feyenoord v NAC Breda, 7a : Cole Bassett and Feyenoord are in friendly action.

: Cole Bassett and Feyenoord are in friendly action. Slovan Bratislova v Ferencvaros, 2:30p on Paramount+ : Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros are trailing 1-2 going into this Champions League qualifying second leg.

: Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros are trailing 1-2 going into this Champions League qualifying second leg. Olympiacos v Maccabi Haifa, 3p : Josh Cohen and Haifa are tied 1-1 after the first leg of Champions League qualifying.

: Josh Cohen and Haifa are tied 1-1 after the first leg of Champions League qualifying. Pumas v Mazatlan, 10:05p on TUDN, UniMás, fubo: No Sebastian Saucedo for Pumas, as he’s move to Toluca, but young Jorge Ruvalcaba is a prospect to watch in Liga MX.

Thursday

Astana v Raków Częstochowa, 11a on Onefootball : Ben Lederman and Raków carry a 5-0 lead into this Conference League qualifying second leg.

: Ben Lederman and Raków carry a 5-0 lead into this Conference League qualifying second leg. Brøndby v Pogon Szczecin, 2p on Paramount+ : Christian Cappis and Brøndby are tied 1-1 after the first leg in Conference League qualifying.

: Christian Cappis and Brøndby are tied 1-1 after the first leg in Conference League qualifying. Drita v Antwerp, 2p: Sam Vines and Antwerp played to a scoreless draw in the first leg at home. The tie comes into the away leg tied 0-0 as they look to qualify for Conference League.

1860 Munich v Borussia Dortmund, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): I don’t want to get too ahead of myself — the weekend match thread likely has you covered here — but we could see Gio Reyna in a competitive match this Friday as BVB travels to Munich to open the DFB Pokal.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!