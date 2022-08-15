USMNT midweek viewing guide: One step from Champions League

This midweek features Americans in the final Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds, several MLS matchups, and a couple games in the Championship, Liga MX, and Argentina to top it off. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Rangers v PSV, 3p on TUDN, fubo (free trial): Malik Tillman and James Sands lead Rangers against PSV in Champions League qualifying. Tillman has made quite the splash since arriving at Rangers, with goals in back-to-back games. Sands was out of the squad at the weekend after making multiple starts. Richy Ledezma was getting spot minutes for PSV, and started for them this weekend. He had to be substituted in the first half after being injured by a dangerous tackle.

Also in action:

SønderjyskE v Helsingør, 12:30p : Jose Gallegos and SønderjyskE have league action at home in Denmark.

: Jose Gallegos and SønderjyskE have league action at home in Denmark. Bristol City v Luton Town, 2:45p : Ethan Horvath and Luton go on the road in the Championship.

: Ethan Horvath and Luton go on the road in the Championship. Norwich City v Huddersfield, 2:45p : Josh Sargent and Jonathan Tomkinson face Duane Holmes. Tomkinson, age 20, made his Norwich first-team debut in the Carabao Cup last week.

: Josh Sargent and Jonathan Tomkinson face Duane Holmes. Tomkinson, age 20, made his Norwich first-team debut in the Carabao Cup last week. Independiente v Huracán, 8:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Alan Soñora and Independiente are midway through the league season in Argentina.

: Alan Soñora and Independiente are midway through the league season in Argentina. Puebla v Necaxa, 10:05p on TUDN, fuboTV : Jozy Altidore and Puebla host Necaxa in Liga MX action.

: Jozy Altidore and Puebla host Necaxa in Liga MX action. LAFC v DC United, 10:30p on ESPN+, fuboTV: Kellyn Acosta and LAFC welcome DC into the Banc of California Stadium.

Wednesday

Stoke City v Middlesbrough, 2:45p : Zack Steffen and new arrival Matthew Hoppe could feature for Boro in this Championship match.

: Zack Steffen and new arrival Matthew Hoppe could feature for Boro in this Championship match. Atlanta United v NY Red Bulls , 7:30p on ESPN+, fuboTV : Two of the best American left backs in MLS face off as Caleb Wiley and Atlanta host John Tolkin and New York. Aaron Long also plays for the Red Bulls.

: Two of the best American left backs in MLS face off as Caleb Wiley and Atlanta host John Tolkin and New York. Aaron Long also plays for the Red Bulls. FC Dallas v Philadelphia Union, 9p on ESPN+ (free trial), fuboTV: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and Paxton Pomykal face Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, and Quinn Sullivan.

Also in action:

West Brom v Cardiff, 3p : Daryl Dike’s fitness is a doubt for Albion as they host Cardiff.

: Daryl Dike’s fitness is a doubt for Albion as they host Cardiff. Toronto FC v New England Revolution , 7:30p on ESPN+ : DeJuan Jones and the Revs should have their hands full, as they face a new-look Toronto featuring Italian national teammates Insigne and Bernardeschi.

: DeJuan Jones and the Revs should have their hands full, as they face a new-look Toronto featuring Italian national teammates Insigne and Bernardeschi. NYCFC v Charlotte FC, 8p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Sean Johnson and Keaton Parks welcome Charlotte into Yankee Stadium.

Thursday

Apollon Limassol v Olympiacos, 1p : Konrad de la Fuente just arrived at Olympiacos on loan from Marseille. The Greek champions need to win this two-leg matchup to enter Europa League.

: Konrad de la Fuente just arrived at Olympiacos on loan from Marseille. The Greek champions need to win this two-leg matchup to enter Europa League. Başakşehir v Antwerp, 1p: Sam Vines and Antwerp are on the cusp of qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Also in action:

Aldosivi v Vélez Sarsfield, 3:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Joel Soñora and Vélez go on the road for league action in Argentina.

: Joel Soñora and Vélez go on the road for league action in Argentina. San Luis v Pumas UNAM, 10:05p: Jorge Ruvalcaba and Pumas play away in Liga MX.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT-eligible players impress this week!