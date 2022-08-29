USMNT midweek viewing guide: Ramping up to speed

This midweek features the American trio at Leeds United, several other Premier League matches including Chris Richards, Jedi Robinson, Tim Ream, and Christian Pulisic, plus a Wednesday jaunt to Italy and France with Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, and Erik Palmer-Brown. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Leeds United v Everton, 3p on USA, ESPN3, Universo, fuboTV, Sling TV: Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Leeds United look to bounce back from their 0-1 weekend loss to Brighton.

Also in action:

Crystal Palace v Brentford, 2:30p on Peacock : Chris Richards looks for more minutes with Palace, after subbing on just in time to witness Erling Haaland’s hat-trick this weekend.

: Chris Richards looks for more minutes with Palace, after subbing on just in time to witness Erling Haaland’s hat-trick this weekend. Fulham v Brighton, 2:30p on Peacock : Jedi Robinson and Tim Ream suffered their first loss of the Premier League season to first-place Arsenal at the weekend.

: Jedi Robinson and Tim Ream suffered their first loss of the Premier League season to first-place Arsenal at the weekend. Southampton v Chelsea , 2:45p on Peacock : Christian Pulisic’s hunt for minutes continues at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

: Christian Pulisic’s hunt for minutes continues at Saint Mary’s Stadium. Rangers v Queen of the South, 2:45p on Paramount+ : Malik Tillman, James Sands, and Rangers have action in Scotland’s League Cup round of 16.

: Malik Tillman, James Sands, and Rangers have action in Scotland’s League Cup round of 16. Birmingham City v Norwich City, 2:45p : Red-hot Josh Sargent could face off against Auston Trusty, with Jonathan Tomkinson also an option for Norwich.

: Red-hot Josh Sargent could face off against Auston Trusty, with Jonathan Tomkinson also an option for Norwich. Cardiff City v Luton Town, 2:45p : Ethan Horvath looks to continue his strong start to the Championship season with Luton.

: Ethan Horvath looks to continue his strong start to the Championship season with Luton. Laval v Le Havre, 2:45p : Amir Richardson is starting regularly for Le Havre in Ligue 2.

: Amir Richardson is starting regularly for Le Havre in Ligue 2. Watford v Middlesbrough, 3p on ESPN+: Zack Steffen missed this weekend’s match due to injury; Matthew Hoppe has been playing (and scoring) with Boro’s reserves.

Wednesday

Angers v Stade Reims, 1p on Fanatiz, Sling TV, fuboTV ( free trial ) : Folarin Balogun has 3 goals in 4 games for Reims to start the Ligue 1 season.

: Folarin Balogun has 3 goals in 4 games for Reims to start the Ligue 1 season. Monaco v Troyes, 1p on beIN Sports en Español, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes got a much-needed win on Sunday, but face a difficult foe in Monaco.

: Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes got a much-needed win on Sunday, but face a difficult foe in Monaco. Juventus v Spezia, 2:45p on Paramount+ : Weston McKennie and Juve look to ramp up to full speed after back-to-back draws.

: Weston McKennie and Juve look to ramp up to full speed after back-to-back draws. Lille v Nice, 3p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Tim Weah’s injury status is uncertain for Lille.

: Tim Weah’s injury status is uncertain for Lille. Philadelphia Union v Atlanta United , 7p on FS1, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV : Paxten Aaronson and Jack McGlynn welcome Caleb Wiley and the Five Stripes into the City of Brotherly Love.

: Paxten Aaronson and Jack McGlynn welcome Caleb Wiley and the Five Stripes into the City of Brotherly Love. CF Montréal v NY Red Bulls , 7:30p on ESPN+ ( free trial ), fuboTV : Djordje Mihailovic and Montreal host Aaron Long, John Tolkin, and the Red Bulls.

: Djordje Mihailovic and Montreal host Aaron Long, John Tolkin, and the Red Bulls. New England Revolution v Chicago Fire, 7:30p on ESPN+: DeJuan Jones and the Revs face Gaga Slonina, Brian Gutiérrez, and the Fire.

Also in action:

Arsenal v Aston Villa , 2:30p on Peacock : Matt Turner will likely be on the bench as the first-place Gunners host Villa.

: Matt Turner will likely be on the bench as the first-place Gunners host Villa. Antwerp v Union St. Gilloise, 2:30p : Sam Vines and Antwerp have won 5 games straight to start the season in Belgium.

: Sam Vines and Antwerp have won 5 games straight to start the season in Belgium. Bristol City v Huddersfield, 2:45p : Duane Holmes and Huddersfield have lost 4 of 5 to start their Championship campaign.

: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield have lost 4 of 5 to start their Championship campaign. Ross County v Celtic , 2:45p on Paramount+ : Cameron Carter-Vickers are off to a perfect 5-win, +20 goal differential start to the Scottish league season. They face Ross County away in the League Cup round of 16.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers are off to a perfect 5-win, +20 goal differential start to the Scottish league season. They face Ross County away in the League Cup round of 16. Columbus Crew v Inter Miami, 7:30p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV : DeAndre Yedlin and Miami travel to Columbus to face the Crew.

: DeAndre Yedlin and Miami travel to Columbus to face the Crew. Orlando City v Seattle Sounders , 7:30p on ESPN+, Prime Video : Jordan Morris and the Sounders face Orlando on the road.

: Jordan Morris and the Sounders face Orlando on the road. New York City FC v DC United , 8p on ESPN+, fuboTV : Sean Johnson and NYCFC host DC United.

: Sean Johnson and NYCFC host DC United. Houston Dynamo v LAFC , 8:30p on ESPN+ : Kellyn Acosta and LAFC make the trip to play a hot one in Houston.

: Kellyn Acosta and LAFC make the trip to play a hot one in Houston. Nashville SC v Colorado Rapids, 8:30p on ESPN+: Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore and Nashville meet up with the Rapids.

Thursday

Querétaro v Puebla, 10:05p on TUDN, fuboTV: Jozy Altidore and Puebla are on the road in Liga MX.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT players impress this week!