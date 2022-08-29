USMNT midweek viewing guide: Ramping up to speed

This midweek features the American trio at Leeds United, several other Premier League matches including Chris Richards, Jedi Robinson, Tim Ream, and Christian Pulisic, plus a Wednesday jaunt to Italy and France with Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, and Erik Palmer-Brown. Let’s get into it!
Tuesday
- Leeds United v Everton, 3p on USA, ESPN3, Universo, fuboTV, Sling TV: Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Leeds United look to bounce back from their 0-1 weekend loss to Brighton.
Also in action:
- Crystal Palace v Brentford, 2:30p on Peacock: Chris Richards looks for more minutes with Palace, after subbing on just in time to witness Erling Haaland’s hat-trick this weekend.
- Fulham v Brighton, 2:30p on Peacock: Jedi Robinson and Tim Ream suffered their first loss of the Premier League season to first-place Arsenal at the weekend.
- Southampton v Chelsea, 2:45p on Peacock: Christian Pulisic’s hunt for minutes continues at Saint Mary’s Stadium.
- Rangers v Queen of the South, 2:45p on Paramount+: Malik Tillman, James Sands, and Rangers have action in Scotland’s League Cup round of 16.
- Birmingham City v Norwich City, 2:45p: Red-hot Josh Sargent could face off against Auston Trusty, with Jonathan Tomkinson also an option for Norwich.
- Cardiff City v Luton Town, 2:45p: Ethan Horvath looks to continue his strong start to the Championship season with Luton.
- Laval v Le Havre, 2:45p: Amir Richardson is starting regularly for Le Havre in Ligue 2.
- Watford v Middlesbrough, 3p on ESPN+: Zack Steffen missed this weekend’s match due to injury; Matthew Hoppe has been playing (and scoring) with Boro’s reserves.
Wednesday
- Angers v Stade Reims, 1p on Fanatiz, Sling TV, fuboTV (free trial): Folarin Balogun has 3 goals in 4 games for Reims to start the Ligue 1 season.
- Monaco v Troyes, 1p on beIN Sports en Español, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes got a much-needed win on Sunday, but face a difficult foe in Monaco.
- Juventus v Spezia, 2:45p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve look to ramp up to full speed after back-to-back draws.
- Lille v Nice, 3p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Tim Weah’s injury status is uncertain for Lille.
- Philadelphia Union v Atlanta United, 7p on FS1, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV: Paxten Aaronson and Jack McGlynn welcome Caleb Wiley and the Five Stripes into the City of Brotherly Love.
- CF Montréal v NY Red Bulls, 7:30p on ESPN+ (free trial), fuboTV: Djordje Mihailovic and Montreal host Aaron Long, John Tolkin, and the Red Bulls.
- New England Revolution v Chicago Fire, 7:30p on ESPN+: DeJuan Jones and the Revs face Gaga Slonina, Brian Gutiérrez, and the Fire.
Also in action:
- Arsenal v Aston Villa, 2:30p on Peacock: Matt Turner will likely be on the bench as the first-place Gunners host Villa.
- Antwerp v Union St. Gilloise, 2:30p: Sam Vines and Antwerp have won 5 games straight to start the season in Belgium.
- Bristol City v Huddersfield, 2:45p: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield have lost 4 of 5 to start their Championship campaign.
- Ross County v Celtic, 2:45p on Paramount+: Cameron Carter-Vickers are off to a perfect 5-win, +20 goal differential start to the Scottish league season. They face Ross County away in the League Cup round of 16.
- Columbus Crew v Inter Miami, 7:30p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: DeAndre Yedlin and Miami travel to Columbus to face the Crew.
- Orlando City v Seattle Sounders, 7:30p on ESPN+, Prime Video: Jordan Morris and the Sounders face Orlando on the road.
- New York City FC v DC United, 8p on ESPN+, fuboTV: Sean Johnson and NYCFC host DC United.
- Houston Dynamo v LAFC, 8:30p on ESPN+: Kellyn Acosta and LAFC make the trip to play a hot one in Houston.
- Nashville SC v Colorado Rapids, 8:30p on ESPN+: Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore and Nashville meet up with the Rapids.
Thursday
- Querétaro v Puebla, 10:05p on TUDN, fuboTV: Jozy Altidore and Puebla are on the road in Liga MX.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT players impress this week!
Loading comments...