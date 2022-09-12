USMNT midweek viewing guide: The Champions return

Another midweek means more European action is upon us: Matchday 2 of Champions League and Europa League, as well as MLS action, English Championship games, and the Campeones Cup. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Huddersfield v Wigan, 2:45p : Duane Holmes and Huddersfield face Jedi Robinson’s old club at home.

: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield face Jedi Robinson’s old club at home. Middlesbrough v Cardiff, 2:45p : Zack Steffen has missed Boro’s last three games due to injury. Matthew Hoppe has more minutes with Boro’s reserves (152) than their first team (20).

: Zack Steffen has missed Boro’s last three games due to injury. Matthew Hoppe has more minutes with Boro’s reserves (152) than their first team (20). Porto v Club Brugge, 3p on Paramount+ : Owen Otasowie hasn’t played for Brugge’s first team in over a month. He’s played in the last 3 games for their reserves in the second tier. (Champions League Group B) .

: Owen Otasowie hasn’t played for Brugge’s first team in over a month. He’s played in the last 3 games for their reserves in the second tier. (Champions League Group B) Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt, 3p on Paramount+ : Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are on the road in France (Champions League Group D).

: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are on the road in France (Champions League Group D). CF Montréal v Chicago Fire , 7:30p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Djordje Mihailovic leads Montreal against Gaga Slonina and the Fire.

: Djordje Mihailovic leads Montreal against Gaga Slonina and the Fire. Inter Miami v Columbus Crew , 8p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV : DeAndre Yedlin and Miami host the Crew.

: DeAndre Yedlin and Miami host the Crew. Minnesota United v LAFC, 8p on ESPN+: Kellyn Acosta and LAFC make the trip to Allianz Field.

Wednesday

AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV ( free trial ) : Sergiño Dest made his Milan debut in their Champions League opener. They host Zagreb in matchday 2 (Group E).

: Sergiño Dest made his Milan debut in their Champions League opener. They host Zagreb in matchday 2 (Group E). Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic , 12:45p on Paramount+ : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are on the road against Ukrainian opposition in Group F.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are on the road against Ukrainian opposition in Group F. Rangers v Napoli, 3p on Paramount+ : Malik Tillman and James Sands lead Rangers at home in Group A.

: Malik Tillman and James Sands lead Rangers at home in Group A. Chelsea v RB Salzburg, 3p on Paramount+ : Christian Pulisic looks for a fresh start with Chelsea, as they take on Salzburg at Stamford Bridge (Group E).

: Christian Pulisic looks for a fresh start with Chelsea, as they take on Salzburg at Stamford Bridge (Group E). Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund , 3p on Paramount+ : Gio Reyna and Dortmund face old friend Erling Haaland and Man City in Group G.

: Gio Reyna and Dortmund face old friend Erling Haaland and Man City in Group G. Juventus v Benfica, 3p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve host John Brooks and Benfica in Group H.

Also in action:

Luton Town v Coventry, 2:45p : Ethan Horvath and Luton look to improve from their 18th-of-24 position in the Championship table.

: Ethan Horvath and Luton look to improve from their 18th-of-24 position in the Championship table. Norwich City v Bristol City, 2:45p : Josh Sargent looks to continue his scoring surge; Jonathan Tomkinson looks for more first-team minutes.

: Josh Sargent looks to continue his scoring surge; Jonathan Tomkinson looks for more first-team minutes. Maccabi Haifa v PSG, 3p on Paramount+ : Josh Cohen will have his hands full, as Haifa face Neymar, Messi, and Mbappé at home in Group H.

: Josh Cohen will have his hands full, as Haifa face Neymar, Messi, and Mbappé at home in Group H. West Brom v Birmingham City, 3p : Daryl Dike has been out injured since July 30; Auston Trusty has played in all 9 of Birmingham’s games to start the season.

: Daryl Dike has been out injured since July 30; Auston Trusty has played in all 9 of Birmingham’s games to start the season. Reading v Sunderland , 3p on ESPN+ : Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are on the road in the Championship.

: Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are on the road in the Championship. Orlando City v Atlanta United , 6p on ESPN+ : Caleb Wiley and the Five Stripes take on the Lions.

: Caleb Wiley and the Five Stripes take on the Lions. NYCFC v Atlas, 7:30p on ESPN2, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, Sling TV: Sean Johnson and NYC take on Liga MX side Atlas in the one-off Campeones Cup.

Thursday

Arsenal v PSV, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV : Matt Turner made his Gunners debut in their Europa League opener; they return to the Emirates to face Richy Ledezma and PSV in Group A. Update: Arsenal-PSV has been postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. No update on when it will be rescheduled.

Update: Arsenal-PSV has been postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. No update on when it will be rescheduled. Braga v Union Berlin, 3p on Paramount+: Jordan Pefok returned from injury for Union at the weekend. They face Portuguese side Braga in Europa League Group D.

Also in action:

Real Sociedad v Omonia Nicosia, 12:45p on Paramount+ : Jonathan Gómez is unlikely to play for La Real, although he is on their Europa League roster. Mix Diskerud is more likely to feature for Omonia, a club team from Cyprus (Europa League Group E).

: Jonathan Gómez is unlikely to play for La Real, although he is on their Europa League roster. Mix Diskerud is more likely to feature for Omonia, a club team from Cyprus (Europa League Group E). Vélez Sarsfield v Independiente, 8:10p: Alan Soñora and Independiente face Vélez on the road. A few weeks ago, this would’ve been a brother-vs-brother matchup, but older brother Joel Sonora recently left Vélez for Marítimo in Portugal’s top tier.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!