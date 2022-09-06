USMNT midweek viewing guide: THE CHAAAMPIOOOONS

The Champions League group stage is here! There are eleven USMNT-eligible players in the group stage this year. This week also features the U.S. Open Cup final, which is MLS vs USL! Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea , 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV ( free trial ) : Christian Pulisic and Chelsea start Champions League with a trip to the capital of Croatia.

: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea start Champions League with a trip to the capital of Croatia. Borussia Dortmund v København, 12:45p on Paramount+ : Gio Reyna and Dortmund begin UCL at home facing the champions of Denmark.

: Gio Reyna and Dortmund begin UCL at home facing the champions of Denmark. RB Salzburg v AC Milan , 3p on Paramount+ : Sergiño Dest could make his Milan debut away in Austria in Champions League.

: Sergiño Dest could make his Milan debut away in Austria in Champions League. Celtic v Real Madrid , 3p on Paramount+ : Cameron Carter-Vickers will face one of the toughest tests of his career as Celtic hosts reigning champions Real Madrid.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers will face one of the toughest tests of his career as Celtic hosts reigning champions Real Madrid. Benfica v Maccabi Haifa, 3p on Paramount+ : John Brooks could debut for Benfica as the Portuguese giants host goalkeeper Josh Cohen and Haifa, champions of Israel.

: John Brooks could debut for Benfica as the Portuguese giants host goalkeeper Josh Cohen and Haifa, champions of Israel. PSG v Juventus, 3p ono Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve go to the Parc des Princes to face Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, and PSG.

Wednesday

Ajax v Rangers, 12:45p on Paramount+ : Malik Tillman and James Sands helped muscle Rangers into Champions League, and they’ll play major roles as the Scottish side face Ajax in Amsterdam.

: Malik Tillman and James Sands helped muscle Rangers into Champions League, and they’ll play major roles as the Scottish side face Ajax in Amsterdam. Orlando City v Sacramento Republic, 8p on ESPN+ (free trial): The U.S. Open Cup final is always a spectacle, even without any major USMNT players. Second-tier side Sacramento, of the USL Championship, will be looking to finish their fairytale run by knocking off the Lions in Orlando.

Also in action:

Nykøbing v Odense, 12:30p : Emmanuel Sabbi and OB are in the second round of Denmark’s cup.

: Emmanuel Sabbi and OB are in the second round of Denmark’s cup. Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting CP, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV : Timmy Chandler and Europa League champions Frankfurt host Portuguese side Sporting to begin Champions League.

: Timmy Chandler and Europa League champions Frankfurt host Portuguese side Sporting to begin Champions League. Club Brugge v Leverkusen, 3p on Paramount+ : Owen Otasowie has seen his minutes dwindle since Brugge’s season began; the champions of Belgium host Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

: Owen Otasowie has seen his minutes dwindle since Brugge’s season began; the champions of Belgium host Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. NYCFC v FC Cincinnati, 8p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV : Sean Johnson and NYC will hope to keep hot-scoring Brandon Vazquez and Cincy off the board.

: Sean Johnson and NYC will hope to keep hot-scoring Brandon Vazquez and Cincy off the board. Puebla v Pachuca, 8p : Jozy Altidore has picked up a couple goals off the bench since joining Puebla in Liga MX.

: Jozy Altidore has picked up a couple goals off the bench since joining Puebla in Liga MX. Pumas UNAM v Querétaro, 10:05p: Jorge Ruvalcaba and Pumas are at home in Liga MX Apertura action.

Thursday

FC Zürich v Arsenal , 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, fuboTV : Matt Turner and the Gunners go on the road to Switzerland to kick off Europa League. Turner is a backup in the Premier League, and will likely see action in cup competitions. Could that include Europa League, as well?

: Matt Turner and the Gunners go on the road to Switzerland to kick off Europa League. Turner is a backup in the Premier League, and will likely see action in cup competitions. Could that include Europa League, as well? PSV v Bodø/Glimt, 12:45p on Paramount+ : Richy Ledezma is in PSV’s Europa League squad; the task begins at home, facing a Norwegian foe.

: Richy Ledezma is in PSV’s Europa League squad; the task begins at home, facing a Norwegian foe. Union Berlin v Union St. Gilloise, 12:45p on Paramount+: Jordan Pefok missed Berlin’s 1-1 weekend draw with Bayern due to a muscle injury. Pefok and Berlin begin Europa League at home against Belgian opposition.

Also in action:

Manchester United v Real Sociedad, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV : Jonathan Gómez is unlikely to play at Old Trafford, but he is in Sociedad’s Europa League squad.

: Jonathan Gómez is unlikely to play at Old Trafford, but he is in Sociedad’s Europa League squad. Independiente v Aldosivi, 5p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Alan Soñora leads Independiente in their Argentine league match at home to Aldosivi.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!