USMNT midweek viewing guide: THE CHAAAMPIOOOONS

The Champions League group stage is here! There are eleven USMNT-eligible players in the group stage this year. This week also features the U.S. Open Cup final, which is MLS vs USL! Let’s get into it!
Tuesday
- Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV (free trial): Christian Pulisic and Chelsea start Champions League with a trip to the capital of Croatia.
- Borussia Dortmund v København, 12:45p on Paramount+: Gio Reyna and Dortmund begin UCL at home facing the champions of Denmark.
- RB Salzburg v AC Milan, 3p on Paramount+: Sergiño Dest could make his Milan debut away in Austria in Champions League.
- Celtic v Real Madrid, 3p on Paramount+: Cameron Carter-Vickers will face one of the toughest tests of his career as Celtic hosts reigning champions Real Madrid.
- Benfica v Maccabi Haifa, 3p on Paramount+: John Brooks could debut for Benfica as the Portuguese giants host goalkeeper Josh Cohen and Haifa, champions of Israel.
- PSG v Juventus, 3p ono Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve go to the Parc des Princes to face Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, and PSG.
Wednesday
- Ajax v Rangers, 12:45p on Paramount+: Malik Tillman and James Sands helped muscle Rangers into Champions League, and they’ll play major roles as the Scottish side face Ajax in Amsterdam.
- Orlando City v Sacramento Republic, 8p on ESPN+ (free trial): The U.S. Open Cup final is always a spectacle, even without any major USMNT players. Second-tier side Sacramento, of the USL Championship, will be looking to finish their fairytale run by knocking off the Lions in Orlando.
Also in action:
- Nykøbing v Odense, 12:30p: Emmanuel Sabbi and OB are in the second round of Denmark’s cup.
- Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting CP, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV: Timmy Chandler and Europa League champions Frankfurt host Portuguese side Sporting to begin Champions League.
- Club Brugge v Leverkusen, 3p on Paramount+: Owen Otasowie has seen his minutes dwindle since Brugge’s season began; the champions of Belgium host Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.
- NYCFC v FC Cincinnati, 8p on ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Sean Johnson and NYC will hope to keep hot-scoring Brandon Vazquez and Cincy off the board.
- Puebla v Pachuca, 8p: Jozy Altidore has picked up a couple goals off the bench since joining Puebla in Liga MX.
- Pumas UNAM v Querétaro, 10:05p: Jorge Ruvalcaba and Pumas are at home in Liga MX Apertura action.
Thursday
- FC Zürich v Arsenal, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, fuboTV: Matt Turner and the Gunners go on the road to Switzerland to kick off Europa League. Turner is a backup in the Premier League, and will likely see action in cup competitions. Could that include Europa League, as well?
- PSV v Bodø/Glimt, 12:45p on Paramount+: Richy Ledezma is in PSV’s Europa League squad; the task begins at home, facing a Norwegian foe.
- Union Berlin v Union St. Gilloise, 12:45p on Paramount+: Jordan Pefok missed Berlin’s 1-1 weekend draw with Bayern due to a muscle injury. Pefok and Berlin begin Europa League at home against Belgian opposition.
Also in action:
- Manchester United v Real Sociedad, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV: Jonathan Gómez is unlikely to play at Old Trafford, but he is in Sociedad’s Europa League squad.
- Independiente v Aldosivi, 5p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Alan Soñora leads Independiente in their Argentine league match at home to Aldosivi.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
Loading comments...