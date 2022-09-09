USMNT weekend viewing guide: Last chance to earn an opportunity

With the September USMNT roster set to be released in the coming week, players have a last chance this weekend to make an impression ahead of the final camp before the World Cup break in November. However, the schedule is a bit lighter this weekend, with all matches in England and Scotland called off due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

With the postponements, we’ll have to wait another week to see how Christian Pulisic’s role might change under a new manager, or how Antonee Robinson’s health is following an injury scare last weekend at one of the shallowest positions in the player pool. For now, we’ll focus our attention on the leagues still in action this weekend, and there’s still quite a bit going on:

Friday

Lens v Troyes - 3p on beIN Sports

Erik Palmer-Brown continues to hold down a regular starting position with a Troyes side who continue to get results despite having given up the 3rd most goals of any team through 6 matches this season. Troyes currently sit in 11th place, but a crowded table means they are just two points out of the relegation zone. The team is coming off a 1-1 draw with Rennes last weekend, a match in which they jumped out to an early lead but then had to play the majority of the match down a man after Palmer-Brown’s centerback partner Yoann Salmier was sent off in the 27th minute. Troyes opponent this weekend are 3rd place Lens, who are undefeated thus far this season and who also earned a draw last weekend despite playing down a man for the last thirty minutes still needing a goal.

Other notes:

Djordje Mihailovic and CF Montreal host the Columbus Crew Friday evening at 7:30p on ESPN+. Montreal have won five straight matches and currently sit second in the Eastern Conference table. Mihailovic, who was called up to the USMNT camp in June but ended up missing out due to injury, scored in Monday’s 4-3 win over Toronto FC, picking up his first goal since May.

Saturday

Rayo Vallecano v Valencia - 8a on ESPN+

Yunus Musah had a Man of the Match level performance last weekend for Valencia in the team’s 5-1 thumping of Getafe. Musah picked up two assists in the victory, including a beautifully weighted chip pass that led to a lovely finish by Samuel Lino for Valencia’s second goal. The victory broke a two match losing streak, and Valencia now sit middle of the table with 2 wins and 2 defeats. This weekend, they will face a Rayo Vallecano side that opened the season by drawing FC Barcelona then picked up their first win against Espanyol, but have since lost two straight. Musah looks like he is cementing his place as a key midfielder for both club and country as he continues his upward trajectory.

Other notes:

Walker Zimmerman picked up the opening goal for Nashville SC last weekend in the team’s 3-0 win over Austin FC. Nashville will now take on an LA Galaxy side that sit three points back of the final playoff position, but with three games in hand, that should give them an opportunity to make up ground. This match will be played at 3:30p on Univision.

Streaming overseas:

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart side will look to avoid becoming an outlet for Bayern Munich’s frustrations, as two straight draws in Bundesliga play have seen the defending champions slip to third place early in the season. Stuttgart are looking for their first win, though they have managed four draws in five matches this season. This match can be seen on ESPN+ at 9:30 Saturday morning.

Giovanni Reyna has yet to travel to an away match with Borussia Dortmund this season, and the club is heading to RB Leipzig this weekend at 9:30a on ESPN+. Reyna was an early first half injury substitute in Champions League play on Tuesday and looked very sharp providing two assists in the teams win over FC Copenhagen.

Kevin Paredes received minutes for the second time this season in Wolfsburg’s 4-2 loss to Köln last weekend. Wolfsburg now face Eintracht Frankfurt at 9:30a on ESPN+, still looking for their first win of the season and sitting on just two points.

Sergiño Dest made his first appearance for AC Milan on Wednesday, coming on as a second half substitute in the club’s 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg. Milan visit Sampdoria at 2:45p on Paramount+.

Tim Weah has yet to appear for Lille, who face Olympique Marseille at 3p on beIN Sports. Weah remains out due to injury.

Luca de la Torre continues to see just spot minutes for Celta Vigo, who will have a tough match with Atletico Madrid on Saturday at 3p on ESPN+.

MLS mashup (all matches on ESPN+):

Sunday

Juventus v Salernitana - 2:45p on Paramount+

Weston McKennie did not make the starting lineup in Juventus’ midweek Champions League matchup with PSG, and his side was down 2-0 at the half when McKennie was subbed on. McKennie would pick up the only goal of the second half, which was obviously not enough for his side to get the win but clearly shows that McKennie is the difference between winning and losing. On Sunday, Juventus return to Serie A play needing a result against Salernitana to stay in the title race early in the season. Juventus are just four points back of first place Atalanta but currently sit in 7th place with just two wins in their first five matches.

Other notes:

Jordan Pefok missed last weekend’s match for Union Berlin due to an injury but it sounds like it shouldn’t keep the USMNT hopeful out long and he may be able to return already this weekend as Union Berlin take on Köln at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Joe Scally and Borussia Mönchengladbach take on Freiburg at 11:30a on ESPN+. Scally has started every match for ‘Gladbach at right back this season, but is it possible he could be an injury backup to Antonee Robinson on the left?

Fill us in on what you’re watching or let us know your primary areas of focus heading into the last camp before the big camp in the comments section below.