Community Corner: Pick your desired next USMNT head coach

The calendar has flipped to January 2023, and that means that the USMNT technically are in the market for a new head coach. The contract of USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter officially expired at midnight, and despite earlier reports that the U.S. Soccer Federation were set to open preliminary discussions on a contract extension, that all seemed to be up in the air when Berhalter’s comments about Gio Reyna’s “lack of effort” during World Cup preparations hit the streets.

So, quietly the contract has expired without word from the federation or Berhalter on whether he will continue as USMNT head coach, nor has there been any word on other candidates who have been approached to gauge interest. The shortened World Cup cycle has already begun, with the United States co-hosting the World Cup in just 3.5 years. Between now and then, there will be 2 Nations Leagues, 2 Gold Cups, and a potential spot in the 2024 Copa América, and there will be several friendlies that the team can use to prepare itself for hosting the world in 2026.

Still, for USMNT fans, there are plenty of candidates out there that either might be available or could be available if approached for the job. So, we decided to put the fans in the driver’s seat and give our SSFC community the chance to weigh in on who you think should be the coach that takes us into this World Cup cycle. First, let’s take a look at some of the candidates that could be either serious candidates or ones that fans would love to see in charge of the team:

Jesse Marsch (Currently: Leeds United head coach) - Marsch currently leads Leeds United, but also has USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson on his roster. He’s long been a desired candidate among fans and would be a popular choice.

Roberto Martinez (Currently: Unattached) - Recently coached Belgium to the #1 ranking in the FIFA World Rankings and had a 3rd place finish in the 2018 World Cup. Crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage.

Jim Curtin (Currently: Philadelphia Union head coach) - He has turned the Union into a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference, all while developing several young players that have gone to great success abroad, like Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie. Recently took the Union to the 2022 MLS Cup Final, where they lost on penalties in one of the greatest matches in the league’s history.

Gregg Berhalter (Currently: USMNT head coach) - The current head coach of the USMNT, his contract expired as the Times Square ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. He could be re-signed for a short period of time or could return for the entire cycle.

Marcelo Bielsa (Currently: Unattached) - He’s rumored to be taking over as Uruguay’s head coach, but most recently was the head coach at Leeds and brought them to the top flight in 2020 for the first time in 16 years.

Joachim Löw (Currently: Unattached) - Most recently was the Germany head coach, and won a World Cup title in 2014. He also won the 2017 Confederations Cup and took Germany to the Euro 2008 final.

Pellegrino Matarrazo (Currently: Unattached) - An American who took Stuttgart back to the Bundesliga, he was a guy that was under the radar but is also currently without a team. An American coach with experience in one of the Big 5 European leagues, Matarrazo would be an intriguing coach.

Tab Ramos (Currently: Hartford Athletic head coach) - Tab Ramos is a former USMNT player who has coached the USMNT U-20s for 8 years before moving to coach the Houston Dynamo. He currently is the coach for Hartford Athletic.

Steve Cherundolo (Currently: LAFC head coach) - A USMNT legend as a player, the Mayor of Hannover had tons of coaching experience in Germany as well as serving as an assistant for the USMNT in 2018 before moving to the Las Vegas Lights in 2021. He took over at LAFC in 2022 and led them to the MLS Cup title in his first season.

Robin Fraser (Currently: Colorado Rapids head coach) - Another former USMNT player, Fraser has coached primarily in MLS, with a head coaching stint at Chivas USA and is now the Colorado Rapids head coach.

Brian Schmetzer (Currently: Seattle Sounders head coach) - Considered one of the greatest coaches in MLS history, Schmetzer has been to 4 MLS Cups, winning 2 of them, and also won the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. As coach of the USL side, he won the league twice and the Commissioner’s Cup twice. He’s easily the most decorated of the American coaches on the list.

Hugo Perez (Currently: El Salvador head coach) - Former USMNT player who is currently coaching El Salvador, he also has spent time in the USMNT coaching system. Has done a great job of bringing in young talent to bolster El Salvador’s player pool.

David Wagner (Currently: Unattached) - Another USMNT former player who has coaching experience in the Bundesliga and the Premier League. He famously coached Huddersfield Town and Schalke 04, and his most recent gig was with BSC Young Boys.

Didier Deschamps (Currently: France head coach) - Has won a World Cup in 2018 and took France to the 2022 World Cup final, where they lost on penalties. If he leaves France, he might be the most coveted coach in the world.

Tite (Currently: Unattached) - Tite coached Brazil to a #1 ranking and a 2019 Copa América title, but fell short of his goal of winning the World Cup. He may be retired, but perhaps could be convinced to coach the USMNT for a World Cup on its home soil.

Oscar Pareja (Currently: Orlando City head coach) - Has been a coach in MLS and Liga MX, and knows the domestic players well. Considered one of the league’s better coaches.

Jose Mourinho (Currently: AS Roma head coach) - The Special One has Champions League titles, league titles and trophies in several big European leagues, and has coached some of the biggest teams in the world. His dream has been to coach a national team, and the USMNT could be a nice challenge for him.

Thierry Henry (Currently: Belgium assistant coach) - He has coached and played in MLS and knows the league well, and is one of the great players in soccer history. He’s won a World Cup as a player and could be ready to take over a national team.

Patrick Viera (Currently: Crystal Palace head coach) - He has also won a World Cup and coached in MLS. He’s also coached in Ligue 1 and currently is in the Premier League. He would be an interesting option for the USMNT.

There are potentially some other candidates that are not on this list, but we put it to you: Who do you want as the next USMNT head coach?

Poll Who do you want as the next USMNT head coach? Jesse Marsch

Roberto Martinez

Jim Curtin

Gregg Berhalter

Marcelo Bielsa

Joachim Löw

Pellegrino Matarazzo

Tab Ramos

Steve Cherundolo

Robin Fraser

Brian Schmetzer

Hugo Perez

David Wagner

Didier Deschamps

Tite

Oscar Pareja

Jose Mourinho

Thierry Henry

Patrick Vieira

Vote in the poll and then hit the comments to deliver your case for why that particular coach should be leading the USMNT.