Report: Brian McBride will not return as USMNT general manager

The review of the United States Men’s National Team program has yielded its first shake up within the higher ups. According to a report by ESPN’s Sam Borden, USMNT general manager Brian McBride will not be retained by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

McBride, the former USMNT legend, took over the new role as the program’s general manager in 2020. It is unclear whether U.S. Soccer sporting director - and McBride’s former USMNT teammate - Earnie Stewart will start a process to hire a new general manager to oversee the program.

The review of USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, who is out of contract, continues while he remains under investigation for a 1991 domestic violence incident. Borden reports that while Berhalter remains a candidate to return as head coach, that looks to be “increasingly less likely” after the fallout from Berhalter’s dispute with the Reyna family.

Gregg Berhalter's review is still ongoing. Berhalter has said he hopes to return. That is not impossible, but with fallout from the Reyna situation, sources say that is increasingly less likely. — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) January 20, 2023

Stewart will now be responsible for overseeing the review of Berhalter’s performance, the USMNT program at large, and for hiring the next coach to lead the program. Anthony Hudson is currently leading the team during its January Camp, but it is unclear who will coach the team moving forward.

Hit the comments and discuss this shakeup in the “front office” of the USMNT program.