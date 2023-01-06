Community Corner: The community’s pick for USMNT head coach

Earlier this week, we offered the SSFC community the chance to make their voices heard on who they think should be the next head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team. With USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter out of contract, it was unclear at the time who was under consideration to take the team into the next cycle.

Since the poll started, a lot has happened. A whole lot. It’s progressed to the point that U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart has even named Anthony Hudson to lead the USMNT as temporary coach during upcoming friendlies later this month against Serbia and Colombia. Still, with U.S. Soccer undergoing a review of the USMNT program, the opportunity is there for the federation to start the process that will lead to the naming of a coach for the next World Cup cycle.

The SSFC community had their choice of 19 potential head coaching candidates, including the incumbent Gregg Berhalter. They also had the choice to select “Other” for a candidate that was not listed that they prefer. In the end, there were 1197 votes cast, with dozens of comments as well.

Jesse Marsch, the Leeds United head coach, was the most popular choice with 207 votes, 17% of all that were cast. Behind Marsch in the top 5 were former Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez (124 votes), former Germany head coach Joachim Löw (118 votes), LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo (98 votes) and AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho (94 votes).

The full list, in order of votes received:

Jesse Marsch - 207 (17%)

Roberto Martinez - 124 (10%)

Joachim Löw - 118 (10%)

Steve Cherundolo - 98 (8%)

Jose Mourinho - 94 (8%)

Didier Deschamps - 80 (7%)

Pellegrino Matarrazo - 74 (6%)

Brian Schmetzer - 50 (4%)

Thierry Henry - 49 (4%)

Jim Curtin - 45 (4%)

Gregg Berhalter - 43 (4%)

Patrick Vieira - 41 (3%)

Marcelo Bielsa - 38 (3%)

Other - 38 (3%)

Tab Ramos - 33 (3%)

Hugo Perez - 22 (2%)

David Wagner - 16 (1%)

Tite - 13 (1%)

Oscar Pareja - 11 (1%)

Robin Fraser - 3 (0%)

Would you be happy with any of the top 5? Was your choice one of the favorites picked? Hit the comments and discuss the results of the vote!