USMNT midweek viewing guide: The international break rolls on

This week is an international break, so very few clubs are in action, but this article can still be a place for general USMNT discussion this week. Let’s get into it!

Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday

USA vs Ghana, 8:37p on TNT, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Fubo ( free trial ), Sling TV : The big one. Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and the USMNT look to rebound in Nashville following their 1-3 loss to Germany.

: The big one. Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and the USMNT look to rebound in Nashville following their 1-3 loss to Germany. USA U-23 vs Japan U-23, 10:30p on ussoccer.com, US Soccer YouTube channel: Esmir Bajraktarevic and Obed Vargas were the goalscorers as the U23 team beat Mexico 2-1 in their first camp on the road to the Paris Olympics next summer (they’re already qualified).

Wednesday

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, 8p: Leo Messi is back from injury for Inter Miami, but they’ve already been eliminated from MLS playoff contention. Benja Cremaschi, Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, and Noah Allen are the players to watch from a USMNT perspective.

Also in action:

Bahia vs Internacional, 8:30p on Paramount+, Premiere 2, Fanatiz, ViX: Johnny Cardoso probably won’t feature in this Brazilian league game unless he flies home early from USMNT camp.

Thursday

Vendsyssel FF vs Horsens, 1p: Caden Clark was loaned to Vendsyssel on Sep 1, and he’s subbed in to both of their last two games in Denmark’s second tier. Word is that he’ll return to MLS this winter.

Friday

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, 2:30p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Will Gio Reyna be able to play for Dortmund so quickly after returning from USMNT duty? Given his injury, the BVB training staff will want to be very cautious as they approach this Bundesliga match.

: Will Gio Reyna be able to play for Dortmund so quickly after returning from USMNT duty? Given his injury, the BVB training staff will want to be very cautious as they approach this Bundesliga match. Union St. Gilloise vs Eupen, 2:45p: Gaga Slonina and Eupen are 12th of 16 in Belgium; they go on the road to face league leaders USG.

Also in action:

Elversberg vs Eintracht Braunschweig, 12:30p : Johan Gómez plays for Braunschweig, but it’s an open question whether he’ll be back in time from US U23 duty to feature in this 2. Bundesliga match.

: Johan Gómez plays for Braunschweig, but it’s an open question whether he’ll be back in time from US U23 duty to feature in this 2. Bundesliga match. Dordrecht vs Jong Ajax, 2p : 19-year-old Korede Osundina is on loan from Feyenoord at Dordrecht in the Eerste Divisie. He’s made one 8-minute cameo so far, where he provided his first assist for the club

: 19-year-old Korede Osundina is on loan from Feyenoord at Dordrecht in the Eerste Divisie. He’s made one 8-minute cameo so far, where he provided his first assist for the club Emmen vs ADO Den Haag, 2p : Justin Che and Den Haag are on the road in the Eerste Divisie.

: Justin Che and Den Haag are on the road in the Eerste Divisie. Le Havre vs Lens, 3p on beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español, Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV : Emmanuel Sabbi and Le Havre host Lens in Ligue 1.

: Emmanuel Sabbi and Le Havre host Lens in Ligue 1. Huracán vs Instituto, 6p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, AFA Play, ViX : Alan Soñora and his brother Joel play for Huracán in Argentina’s top tier (Primera División).

: Alan Soñora and his brother Joel play for Huracán in Argentina’s top tier (Primera División). Atlas vs Mazatlán, 9p on TUDN, Fubo: 31-year-old former USMNT defender Ventura Alvarado recently joined Mazatlán in Liga MX.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!