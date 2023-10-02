USMNT midweek viewing guide: Building up steam

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Monday

Fulham vs Chelsea, 3p on USA, UNIVERSO, Fubo, Sling TV: Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and 12th-place Fulham host 15th-place Chelsea.

Also in action:

Las Palmas vs Celta Vigo, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo: Luca de la Torre is suspended since he picked up two yellow cards in Celta’s draw with Cádiz last Thursday.

Tuesday

Union Berlin vs Braga, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin host Portuguese club Braga in Champions League. Union suffered a late 0-1 loss away to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in matchday one, while Braga lost 1-2 to Napoli.

: Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin host Portuguese club Braga in Champions League. Union suffered a late 0-1 loss away to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in matchday one, while Braga lost 1-2 to Napoli. PSV vs Sevilla, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and PSV will look to rebound after their 0-4 loss to Arsenal to begin Champions League. Tillman in particular will look to build off his 1-goal, 1-assist performance on Saturday. Sevilla drew with Lens in their first UCL match.

Also in action:

Luton Town vs Burnley, 2:30p on Peacock : Luca Koleosho looks to continue his ascendance with Burnley, this time at Kenilworth Road.

: Luca Koleosho looks to continue his ascendance with Burnley, this time at Kenilworth Road. América vs Pachuca, 11p on TUDN, Fubo: Alejandro Zendejas and América host Pachuca in Liga MX.

Wednesday

Dortmund vs AC Milan , 3p on Paramount+, ViX : Gio Reyna has yet to play for Dortmund this season, but has made the bench for their last 3 games. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah helped Milan get a draw with Newcastle at home in matchday one, although that will feel like two points dropped given their performance. Dortmund lost 0-2 to PSG away to open UCL.

: Gio Reyna has yet to play for Dortmund this season, but has made the bench for their last 3 games. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah helped Milan get a draw with Newcastle at home in matchday one, although that will feel like two points dropped given their performance. Dortmund lost 0-2 to PSG away to open UCL. Internacional vs Fluminense, 8:30p on beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español, Fubo, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are in great position to advance to the Copa Libertadores final. They drew 2-2 in the away leg; now all they have to do is win at home to advance. There are no away goals or extra time here. If the match is a tie, it will go straight to penalties.

Also in action:

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Sam Vines can’t play in Antwerp’s Champions League games due to a clerical error.

: Sam Vines can’t play in Antwerp’s Champions League games due to a clerical error. Coventry vs Blackburn Rovers, 2:45p : Haji Wright and Coventry are at home in this Championship match.

: Haji Wright and Coventry are at home in this Championship match. Leeds vs QPR, 2:45p : Will Reggie Cannon make his QPR debut at Elland Road?

: Will Reggie Cannon make his QPR debut at Elland Road? Celtic vs Lazio, 3p on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Fubo, ViX : Cameron Carter-Vickers will likely miss Celtic’s Champions League match due to injury.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers will likely miss Celtic’s Champions League match due to injury. FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls, 7:30p : Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and FC Cincy host John Tolkin and the Red Bulls.

: Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and FC Cincy host John Tolkin and the Red Bulls. New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew, 7:30p : Noel Buck, DeJuan Jones, and the Revs host Aidan Morris, Julian Gressel and the Crew.

: Noel Buck, DeJuan Jones, and the Revs host Aidan Morris, Julian Gressel and the Crew. Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United , 7:30p : Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union host Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and the Five Stripes.

: Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union host Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and the Five Stripes. Austin FC vs DC United, 8:30p : Owen Wolff and Austin welcome Ted Ku-DiPietro and DC United into town.

: Owen Wolff and Austin welcome Ted Ku-DiPietro and DC United into town. Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami, 8:30p : Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire host an Inter Miami side that includes Ben Cremaschi, Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, and Noah Allen. Lionel Messi has missed several games due to injury; manager Tata Martino claims Messi’s injury is “game to game”.

: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire host an Inter Miami side that includes Ben Cremaschi, Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, and Noah Allen. Lionel Messi has missed several games due to injury; manager Tata Martino claims Messi’s injury is “game to game”. FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids, 8:30p : Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and the Huntsmen meet Cole Bassett and the Rapids.

: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and the Huntsmen meet Cole Bassett and the Rapids. Nashville SC vs Orlando City, 8:30p on FS1, FOX Deportes, Fubo, Sling TV : Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, and Nashville host Duncan McGuire and Orlando.

: Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, and Nashville host Duncan McGuire and Orlando. LAFC vs Minnesota United, 10:30p on FS1, FOX Deportes, Fubo, Sling TV : Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman, Ilie Sánchez, and LAFC welcome Minnesota into town.

: Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman, Ilie Sánchez, and LAFC welcome Minnesota into town. Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy, 10:30p : Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Reed Baker-Whiting, and the Sounders host a Galaxy team that is without Jalen Neal due to injury.

: Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Reed Baker-Whiting, and the Sounders host a Galaxy team that is without Jalen Neal due to injury. Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City, 10:30p : Brian White and the ‘Caps meet up with Niko Gioacchini and St. Louis.

: Brian White and the ‘Caps meet up with Niko Gioacchini and St. Louis. Tigres vs Toluca, 11p on TUDN, Fubo: Mauricio Isaís and Toluca face first-place Tigres on the road in Liga MX.

Thursday

PAOK vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt beat Aberdeen 2-1 in their Europa League opener. PAOK got a 3-2 win over HJK to start things off. Frankfurt can go top of the group with a win here.

Also in action:

Mirandés vs Eibar, 1p : Jonathan Gómez and Mirandes have a La Liga 2 match with Eibar. Konrad de la Fuente got hurt early in the season, and hasn’t played for Eibar since their first match.

: Jonathan Gómez and Mirandes have a La Liga 2 match with Eibar. Konrad de la Fuente got hurt early in the season, and hasn’t played for Eibar since their first match. Toulouse vs LASK Linz, 3p on Paramount+, ViX : George Bello and LASK lost their first Europa League match 1-3 to Liverpool. Toulouse managed a 1-1 draw with Belgian side Union St-Gilloise.

: George Bello and LASK lost their first Europa League match 1-3 to Liverpool. Toulouse managed a 1-1 draw with Belgian side Union St-Gilloise. Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos, 3p on Paramount+, ViX : Erik Palmer-Brown is dealing with an injury. When he was healthy, he only managed 138 minutes in his first 10 games with Panathinaikos.

: Erik Palmer-Brown is dealing with an injury. When he was healthy, he only managed 138 minutes in his first 10 games with Panathinaikos. Molde vs Leverkusen, 3p on Paramount+, ViX : Christian Cappis joined Molde recently, and they have a big task at hand with Leverkusen. Molde lost their first Europa League match 0-1 to Qarabag. Leverkusen smashed Häcken (the club Kristoffer Lund just left) 4-0 in their first match.

: Christian Cappis joined Molde recently, and they have a big task at hand with Leverkusen. Molde lost their first Europa League match 0-1 to Qarabag. Leverkusen smashed Häcken (the club Kristoffer Lund just left) 4-0 in their first match. AZ vs Legia Warsaw, 3p on Paramount+, ViX : Djordje Mihailovic and AZ lost their first Europa League match 3-4 to Zrinjski. Legia beat Aston Villa 3-2 to begin their campaign.

: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ lost their first Europa League match 3-4 to Zrinjski. Legia beat Aston Villa 3-2 to begin their campaign. Čukarički vs Genk, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Mark McKenzie has missed Genk’s last 3 matches with a toe injury.

Friday

Gladbach vs Mainz, 2:30p on ESPN+: Jordan Pefok, Joe Scally, and Gladbach are at home in this Bundesliga match.

Also in action:

Volendam vs Utrecht, 2p : Taylor Booth is out injured for Utrecht. His brother Zack is at Volendam on loan from Leicester’s U21s, and made a cameo in Volendam’s loss to PSV at the weekend, as well as fellow US-eligible Deron Payne, who started.

: Taylor Booth is out injured for Utrecht. His brother Zack is at Volendam on loan from Leicester’s U21s, and made a cameo in Volendam’s loss to PSV at the weekend, as well as fellow US-eligible Deron Payne, who started. ADO Den Haag vs TOP Oss, 2p : Justin Che looks to keep getting minutes with Den Haag in the Eerste Divisie.

: Justin Che looks to keep getting minutes with Den Haag in the Eerste Divisie. Rosario Central vs Huracán, 7:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, ViX, AFA Play : Alan Soñora and Huracán play away in Argentina league action.

: Alan Soñora and Huracán play away in Argentina league action. Mazatlán vs América, 11p: Alejandro Zendejas and América play their second Liga MX match in four days.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!