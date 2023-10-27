USMNT weekend viewing guide: Making Weah for Juventus

We’re looking at another busy slate of USMNT club action this weekend, including two matches on Friday, the MLS Cup playoffs, and a couple of head-to-head matchups in the Bundesliga. Here’s what we’re watching.

Friday

Girona v Celta Vigo - 3p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre and Celta Vigo have just one win on the season and are on a six-match winless streak that has them in the thick of the relegation zone heading into a Friday matchup against second place Girona.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur at 3p on USA Network

Chris Richards was an unused substitute last weekend in Crystal Palace’s 4-0 loss to Newcastle. Richards has just over 100 minutes in 3 appearances for Palace across the nine matches that the team has played.

Saturday

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Heidenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

Joe Scally, Jordan Pefok, and Borussia Mönchengladbach have lost two straight and currently sit in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings. This weekend, they will face their USMNT teammate Lennard Maloney, whose Heidenheim side, recently promoted from 2. Bundesliga, currently sit two spots ahead of them in the standings.

Werder Bremen v Union Berlin - 9:30a on ESPN+

Brenden Aaronson got a midweek start for Union Berlin as they lost to Napoli 1-0 in Champions League play. Union have lost six straight league matches and currently sit just two points out of the relegation zone, a steep drop for a club that finished top four last season.

Augsburg v Wolfsburg - 9:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes has just over 10 minutes off the bench in each of Wolfsburg’s last 3 matches. They face an Augsburg side that’s just below them in the league standings.

Stuttgart v Hoffenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks was pulled at halftime last weekend with Hoffenheim already down to Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0. Hoffenheim has lost just three times this season, and they will look to bounce back this weekend against Stuttgart.

Juventus v Hellas Verona - 2:45p on Paramount+

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah both started last weekend in Juventus’ 1-0 win over AC Milan, with Weah picking up the assist on the decisive goal. With the win, Juventus moved within one point of second place Milan and two of league leading Inter.

Free on Apple TV:

The Philadelphia Union kick off their playoff campaign against the New England Revolution at 5p.

2022 MLS Cup champion LAFC will start their title defense against the Vancouver Whitecaps at 9p.

Sunday

PSV v Ajax - 9:30a on ESPN+

Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi will look to get a taste of the PSV v Ajax rivalry, though it comes against a depleted Ajax side that have just one win and five points seven matches into the season. Dest continues to start nearly every match for PSV, and it seems he only rests when he’s being prepped for a Champions League start. Tillman has also seen regular starts, while Pepi continues to feature off the bench.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham - 10a on Peacock

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson look to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to league-leading Tottenham. Fulham currently sit in 13th place and will take on 7th place Brighton, who are coming off a 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - 10a on Peacock

Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest coughed up a 2-0 lead late to relegation-threatened Luton Town last weekend, allowing them just their 5th point on the season. They will now face a Liverpool side coming off a 2-0 win over rival Everton.

Lille v Monaco - 10a on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun continues to spearhead the attack for league-leading Monaco. Balogun has three goals and an assist in six matches, the last four of which he has started. Monaco will face fourth place Lille this weekend, who are five points off the league leaders.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - 10:30a on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

Paxten Aaronson and Eintracht Frankfurt will host Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. Aaronson has been getting a handful of minutes for Frankfurt, mostly when matches have already been decided. Meanwhile, Reyna looks like he is really rounding into form, though he is also being used off the bench at this time as well.

Napoli v AC Milan - 3:45p on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and AC Milan could really use a positive result this weekend after their 1-0 loss to Juventus last weekend and a thorough 3-0 loss to PSG in Champions League play. The team is still just a point out of first in Serie A, but it has been a rough week and they face a strong Napoli side this weekend.

MLS Action:

Ben Olson and the Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake in a match that can be seen free on Apple TV at 6p.

St. Louis City and Sporting Kansas City get the network treatment as they kickoff their playoff match at 8p on FS1.

Hit the comments and discuss the matches you’re watching as the action happens this weekend!