USMNT film room: A standout week

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played over the past week, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:
Wednesday
Christian Pulisic started and played 69 minutes in AC Milan’s 3-1 win over Cagliari. Pulisic beat the first defender and sent a ball into the box which was turned home for Milan’s second goal.
Pulisic got the assist on Milan’s third. He sent a routine pass back to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who unleashed from long range.
Yunus Musah subbed on for Milan in the 58th minute. He got shoved in the head by a Cagliari player. No card was given for the play.
Tyler Adams made a 20-minute cameo for Bournemouth against Stoke City, his first action since joining the club. Unfortunately, Adams has suffered a new hamstring injury since then.
Quinn Sullivan played all 90 minutes for the Philadelphia Union against FC Dallas, scoring this goal in the process.
On the FC Dallas side, Paxton Pomykal and Dante Sealy both started, playing 89 and 78 minutes respectively. Sealy’s well-timed pass sent Pomykal behind, and his cross led to this goal.
Drake Callender played all 90 minutes for Inter Miami in the US Open Cup final, which they lost 1-2 to the Houston Dynamo. Callender made this nice double save, drawing rave reviews from Ray Hudson.
Cole Bassett played all 90 minutes for the Colorado Rapids against Vancouver, scoring this headed goal.
Brian White played all 90 minutes for the Whitecaps in the same game, and scored a header of his own.
Friday
John Brooks played 84 minutes for Hoffenheim against Dortmund. He took a loose touch that turned into an easy Dortmund goal. Brooks’ teammate Bebou put him in a bad spot by throwing it to him under pressure in front of goal, but it is a poor touch from Brooks, and it was punished.
Saturday
José Gallegos started and played 58 minutes for SønderjyskE against B 93, scoring this goal.
Jordan Pefok started for Gladbach and played 63 minutes against Bochum, picking up an assist. Here’s a compilation of his performance.
Kevin Paredes subbed on for Wolfsburg in the 79th minute against Frankfurt. Paredes won a penalty to give Wolfsburg a goal.
Luca Koleosho started and played 57 minutes for Burnley against Newcastle United. Here’s a compilation of the young dual-national’s performance.
Gaga Slonina played the full 90 for Eupen against Anderlecht, allowing 3 goals in the match. Here are clips from Gaga’s performance.
Henry Wingo, a former Seattle Sounder, often flies under the radar now that he plays for Ferencváros in Hungary. He scored an absolute rocket of a goal against MTK Budapest.
Yunus Musah subbed on in the 29th minute for AC Milan against Lazio. Musah did well to set up this opportunity before halftime.
Christian Pulisic started and played 81 minutes for Milan in the same game. Pulisic made a clever run into the box to score this volley.
The two Americans linked up later in the match, with Pulisic turning provider for Musah, whose powerful effort was saved.
Malik Tillman started and played the full 90 for PSV against Volendam, his first start since joining PSV. Tillman took an outstanding first touch to glide past the first defender before sending a cross into the box for an assist.
Ricardo Pepi subbed on for PSV at the 71st minute. Pepi did a bit of hold-up play here in second-half stoppage time to help Tillman get his name on the scoresheet.
Tillman’s performance was so noteworthy we have not one, but two separate compilations of it! I’ve included one below, you can find a link to the other one here (as well as on Vimeo here).
Folarin Balogun started and played 82 minutes for Monaco against Marseille. He was coming off a brutal game where he missed two penalties, and he responded superbly, scoring a goal in the first half.
Balogun didn’t stop there, adding an assist in the second half. Here’s a compilation of Balogun’s performance against Marseille.
Drake Callender played the full 90 for Inter Miami against NYCFC. Here’s the one goal that got past him:
Noel Buck played the full 90 for the New England Revolution against Charlotte FC. He scored this goal in the second half:
Here’s a compilation of Buck’s game against Charlotte:
DeJuan Jones subbed on for the Revs in the 76th minute and picked up an assist in the 85th. There’s also a cinematic version here provided by the club.
Chris Brady played the full 90 for the Chicago Fire against the New York Red Bulls, keeping a clean sheet. Here’s one save he made:
Duncan McGuire started and played 74 minutes for Orlando City against CF Montreal. He picked up this assist on a flick in the second half:
Brandon Vázquez played the full 90 for FC Cincinnati against Toronto FC. He opened the game’s scoring in the 28th minute:
Vázquez notched his second only 7 minutes later, giving Cincy a 2-goal lead.
Roman Celentano also played the full 90 for Cincinnati in this one. Celentano’s mistake led to a Toronto goal here:
Celentano also flapped weakly at a ball that led to Toronto’s second goal — all before halftime!
Lucho Acosta (who is not yet US-eligible) also played the full 90 for Cincy. He picked up this assist in the second half:
17-year-old Mexican-American winger Fidel Barajas sent in a nice ball for an assist as the Charleston Battery played El Paso Locomotive in the USL Championship.
Brian White played the full 90 for the Vancouver Whitecaps against DC United, scoring this goal in the second minute:
Ted Ku-DiPietro started on the other side for DC United, and picked up two assists! Here’s his first, in the 11th minute (alternate version here with more replays).
Here’s KDP’s second assist, this one came in the second half.
Sunday
Matt Turner played all 90 for Nottingham Forest against Brentford, allowing one goal. Here’s a save from Turner:
Here’s the goal that Turner allowed (the first clip of the sequence):
Djordje Mihailovic subbed on for AZ in the 83rd minute against Fortuna Sittard. He played this pass that set up a goal for AZ:
18-year-old Esmir Bajraktarevic has bounced between the New England Revolution first team and their reserves in MLS Next Pro. He was with their Next Pro team for their playoff game on Sunday and scored 2 goals: the curler shown below, and a free kick as well (looked deflected).
Monday
Luca Koleosho has had a great start to the season for Burnley. Here are some of his highlights so far, released on Sunday:
Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both played the full 90 in Fulham’s 0-2 loss to Chelsea. Ream made a terrible giveaway that led to an easy goal for Chelsea.
Jedi played a good cross into the box late in the game, but his teammate wasn’t able to put it on frame.
Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this week.
