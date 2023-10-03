USMNT film room: A standout week

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played over the past week, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Wednesday

Christian Pulisic started and played 69 minutes in AC Milan’s 3-1 win over Cagliari. Pulisic beat the first defender and sent a ball into the box which was turned home for Milan’s second goal.

AC MILAN EQUALIZE AFTER A GREAT RUN FROM CHRISTIAN PULISIC!



(via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/xRT17H9ee9 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 27, 2023

Pulisic got the assist on Milan’s third. He sent a routine pass back to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who unleashed from long range.

Christian Pulisic gets an assist from a Ruben Loftus-Cheek banger!



(via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/RgVCS114bD — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 27, 2023

Yunus Musah subbed on for Milan in the 58th minute. He got shoved in the head by a Cagliari player. No card was given for the play.

A Cagliari player punched Yunus Musah in the back of the head and no card was given pic.twitter.com/SJZHOKagUa — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 27, 2023

Tyler Adams made a 20-minute cameo for Bournemouth against Stoke City, his first action since joining the club. Unfortunately, Adams has suffered a new hamstring injury since then.

Tyler Adams vs Stoke City on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/W2Qx69KC0Q — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 30, 2023

Quinn Sullivan played all 90 minutes for the Philadelphia Union against FC Dallas, scoring this goal in the process.

On the FC Dallas side, Paxton Pomykal and Dante Sealy both started, playing 89 and 78 minutes respectively. Sealy’s well-timed pass sent Pomykal behind, and his cross led to this goal.

Drake Callender played all 90 minutes for Inter Miami in the US Open Cup final, which they lost 1-2 to the Houston Dynamo. Callender made this nice double save, drawing rave reviews from Ray Hudson.

"He's like a kangaroo on a trampoline!"



A huge save from Drake Callender. pic.twitter.com/f6CSLQxUZR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 28, 2023

Cole Bassett played all 90 minutes for the Colorado Rapids against Vancouver, scoring this headed goal.

Cole Bassett heads #Rapids96 in front from the corner kick. pic.twitter.com/giQeBOv3qX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2023

Brian White played all 90 minutes for the Whitecaps in the same game, and scored a header of his own.

Brian White's header this time levels it back up. #VWFC pic.twitter.com/W9oWv5mLhq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2023

Friday

John Brooks played 84 minutes for Hoffenheim against Dortmund. He took a loose touch that turned into an easy Dortmund goal. Brooks’ teammate Bebou put him in a bad spot by throwing it to him under pressure in front of goal, but it is a poor touch from Brooks, and it was punished.

BVB strike first on a mistake by Hoffenheim’s John Brooks



(reposting with legal video) pic.twitter.com/7Chq2NGkl8 — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) September 29, 2023

Saturday

José Gallegos started and played 58 minutes for SønderjyskE against B 93, scoring this goal.

José Gallegos goal on Saturday pic.twitter.com/8rUUfXxMFo — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) October 2, 2023

Jordan Pefok started for Gladbach and played 63 minutes against Bochum, picking up an assist. Here’s a compilation of his performance.

Jordan Pefok vs. Bochum (1 assist), good holdup play, nearly had a goal.

pic.twitter.com/uglWqqfDIU — americanwigends (@mericanwigends) October 1, 2023

Kevin Paredes subbed on for Wolfsburg in the 79th minute against Frankfurt. Paredes won a penalty to give Wolfsburg a goal.

Kevin Paredes wins penalty vs Frankfurt on Saturday pic.twitter.com/dSR8Df34Vt — Every Frame (@EveryFrame3) October 2, 2023

Luca Koleosho started and played 57 minutes for Burnley against Newcastle United. Here’s a compilation of the young dual-national’s performance.

Luca Koleosho vs. Newcastle United

pic.twitter.com/dJf0OvK8oD — americanwigends (@mericanwigends) October 1, 2023

Gaga Slonina played the full 90 for Eupen against Anderlecht, allowing 3 goals in the match. Here are clips from Gaga’s performance.

Henry Wingo, a former Seattle Sounder, often flies under the radar now that he plays for Ferencváros in Hungary. He scored an absolute rocket of a goal against MTK Budapest.

This goal from former Sounder and Seattle native Henry Wingo is out of this world. https://t.co/xr8e4VmAew — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) September 30, 2023

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 29th minute for AC Milan against Lazio. Musah did well to set up this opportunity before halftime.

Yunus Musah creates a chance vs Lazio on Saturday pic.twitter.com/7jFzIkQR7L — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) October 2, 2023

Christian Pulisic started and played 81 minutes for Milan in the same game. Pulisic made a clever run into the box to score this volley.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC OPENS THE SCORING AGAINST LAZIO!!! pic.twitter.com/WXMk6T6P0b — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 30, 2023

The two Americans linked up later in the match, with Pulisic turning provider for Musah, whose powerful effort was saved.

Yunus Musah wants in on the action!



A great chance for the #USMNT midfielder. pic.twitter.com/tX6rwP64nH — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 30, 2023

Malik Tillman started and played the full 90 for PSV against Volendam, his first start since joining PSV. Tillman took an outstanding first touch to glide past the first defender before sending a cross into the box for an assist.

Malik Tillman assist vs Volendam on Saturday pic.twitter.com/93kBH7Bh6M — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) October 3, 2023

Ricardo Pepi subbed on for PSV at the 71st minute. Pepi did a bit of hold-up play here in second-half stoppage time to help Tillman get his name on the scoresheet.

Malik Tillman goal vs Volendam on Saturday pic.twitter.com/ZHprFJt0iR — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) October 3, 2023

Tillman’s performance was so noteworthy we have not one, but two separate compilations of it! I’ve included one below, you can find a link to the other one here (as well as on Vimeo here).

Folarin Balogun started and played 82 minutes for Monaco against Marseille. He was coming off a brutal game where he missed two penalties, and he responded superbly, scoring a goal in the first half.

Balogun didn’t stop there, adding an assist in the second half. Here’s a compilation of Balogun’s performance against Marseille.

Folarin Balogun vs Marseille 9/30/23 (1 GOAL + 1 ASSIST)



Includes:

The goal

The assist

Some good holdup play

Some good runs

And more

pic.twitter.com/KAYj4JjC16 — Kranks (@dis_possessed) September 30, 2023

Drake Callender played the full 90 for Inter Miami against NYCFC. Here’s the one goal that got past him:

Santi Rodriguez @NYCFC take the lead in Miami! pic.twitter.com/gFdBvWabiq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2023

Noel Buck played the full 90 for the New England Revolution against Charlotte FC. He scored this goal in the second half:

Noel Buck scores it for #NERevs!



The 18-year old opens the scoring tonight against Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/LAE2WyFKi3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2023

Here’s a compilation of Buck’s game against Charlotte:

Noel Buck vs Charlotte MLS week 35 (somehow)



Not an exhaustive all touches, just most of them, including the classic lefty smash to the far post. trademark Noelazo pic.twitter.com/w4BZwDMFNl — alden ⚖️ (@aldeneats) October 1, 2023

DeJuan Jones subbed on for the Revs in the 76th minute and picked up an assist in the 85th. There’s also a cinematic version here provided by the club.

Well that was quick.



Dave Romney takes back the lead with his first goal for the @NERevolution! pic.twitter.com/3pfKdRQnXv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2023

Chris Brady played the full 90 for the Chicago Fire against the New York Red Bulls, keeping a clean sheet. Here’s one save he made:

Duncan McGuire started and played 74 minutes for Orlando City against CF Montreal. He picked up this assist on a flick in the second half:

A great team move and #OrlandoCity double their lead.



Dagur Thórhallsson at the back post makes it 2-0. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/XkgalAf9X6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2023

Brandon Vázquez played the full 90 for FC Cincinnati against Toronto FC. He opened the game’s scoring in the 28th minute:

Vázquez notched his second only 7 minutes later, giving Cincy a 2-goal lead.

Roman Celentano also played the full 90 for Cincinnati in this one. Celentano’s mistake led to a Toronto goal here:

Jonathan Osorio takes advantage for @TorontoFC. pic.twitter.com/Exw8Fhsye2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2023

Celentano also flapped weakly at a ball that led to Toronto’s second goal — all before halftime!

What a wild first half in Toronto.



Jonathan Osorio also records a first-half brace to tie it up against Cincy. #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/PrGPjq40Ld — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2023

Lucho Acosta (who is not yet US-eligible) also played the full 90 for Cincy. He picked up this assist in the second half:

That Lucho Acosta x Aaron Boupendza connection.



Boupendza's fifth goal in eight games puts @fccincinnati back on top. pic.twitter.com/U6ppWf868e — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2023

17-year-old Mexican-American winger Fidel Barajas sent in a nice ball for an assist as the Charleston Battery played El Paso Locomotive in the USL Championship.

Brian White played the full 90 for the Vancouver Whitecaps against DC United, scoring this goal in the second minute:

That guy Brian White inside the first 2 minutes. #VWFC take the lead early.



Watch live now on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/uws1duqYKI pic.twitter.com/77vGqljDBR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2023

Ted Ku-DiPietro started on the other side for DC United, and picked up two assists! Here’s his first, in the 11th minute (alternate version here with more replays).

Right place, right time for Benteke! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ULPOomUUtL — D.C. United (@dcunited) October 1, 2023

Here’s KDP’s second assist, this one came in the second half.

Mateusz Klich from outside the box to equalize. pic.twitter.com/7gjGfjPkh5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2023

Sunday

Matt Turner played all 90 for Nottingham Forest against Brentford, allowing one goal. Here’s a save from Turner:

Matt Turner deals well with a deflected shot to keep it scoreless at the half. pic.twitter.com/3UmTJQTFPc — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 1, 2023

Here’s the goal that Turner allowed (the first clip of the sequence):

¡CABEZAZO Y GOL DEL BRENTFORD!



⚽ Christian Nørgaard ganó el salto para adelantar a la visita. ¡Gran definición!



Nottingham Forest 0-1 Brentford



EN VIVO por @Telemundo y Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/nFfKhv60cu#LigaPremierTD pic.twitter.com/GWnQtb6IRu — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) October 1, 2023

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on for AZ in the 83rd minute against Fortuna Sittard. He played this pass that set up a goal for AZ:

Djordje Mihailovic sets up a goal for AZ on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/LFpx9UZEG3 — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) October 2, 2023

18-year-old Esmir Bajraktarevic has bounced between the New England Revolution first team and their reserves in MLS Next Pro. He was with their Next Pro team for their playoff game on Sunday and scored 2 goals: the curler shown below, and a free kick as well (looked deflected).

GOLAZO!



Esmir Bajraktarevic launches a rocket from inside the box for ✌️. @NERevolution2 pic.twitter.com/KYOXL6y2YR — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) October 2, 2023

Monday

Luca Koleosho has had a great start to the season for Burnley. Here are some of his highlights so far, released on Sunday:

19 year old Luca Koleosho ⚡️



Next big USMNT dual nat pic.twitter.com/45sdLql34Q — Takes (@USMNTTAKES) October 2, 2023

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both played the full 90 in Fulham’s 0-2 loss to Chelsea. Ream made a terrible giveaway that led to an easy goal for Chelsea.

Tim Ream giveaway for Chelsea goal yesterday pic.twitter.com/dcDaXYknCL — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) October 3, 2023

Jedi played a good cross into the box late in the game, but his teammate wasn’t able to put it on frame.

Antonee Robinson cross for a shot vs Chelsea yesterday pic.twitter.com/yTaaerSZ4x — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) October 3, 2023

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this week.