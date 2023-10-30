USMNT midweek viewing guide: Reyna vs. Brooks, MLS playoffs

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Monday

Coventry vs West Brom, 4p on ESPN+ : Haji Wright and Coventry are 20th of 24 in the Championship; West Brom (who are without Daryl Dike due to injury) are 9th.

: Haji Wright and Coventry are 20th of 24 in the Championship; West Brom (who are without Daryl Dike due to injury) are 9th. Orlando City vs Nashville SC, 7p on FS1, MLS Season Pass, Fubo, Sling : Duncan McGuire and #2 seed Orlando host Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, and #7 Nashville to kick off their best-of-three MLS playoff series.

: Duncan McGuire and #2 seed Orlando host Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, and #7 Nashville to kick off their best-of-three MLS playoff series. Seattle Sounders FC vs FC Dallas, 9p on FS1, MLS Season Pass, Fubo, Sling: Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Reed Baker-Whiting, and the #2 seed Sounders face Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo, Paul Arriola, Nkosi Tafari, and #7 Dallas.

Also in action:

Huracán vs Barracas Central, 8p on Paramount+, Fubo, AFA Play, Fanatiz, ViX, ViX+: Alan Soñora’s Huracán are 6th of 14 in the Argentina Primera División; Barracas are dead last at 14th.

Tuesday

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin, 1p on ESPN+ : Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin look to break their 9-game losing streak in this DFB Pokal match.

: Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin look to break their 9-game losing streak in this DFB Pokal match. Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig, 1p on ESPN+ : Kevin Paredes and Wolfsburg face Leipzig in the DFB Pokal.

: Kevin Paredes and Wolfsburg face Leipzig in the DFB Pokal. M’gladbach vs Heidenheim, 3:45p on ESPN+ : Joe Scally, Jordan Pefok, and Gladbach meet Lennard Maloney and Heidenheim in the DFB Pokal.

: Joe Scally, Jordan Pefok, and Gladbach meet Lennard Maloney and Heidenheim in the DFB Pokal. Utrecht vs RKC Waalwijk, 4p: Taylor Booth and Utrecht meet fellow Eredivisie club Waalwijk in the KNVB Cup.

Also in action:

Jadran LP vs Hajduk Split, 9a : Rokas Pukstas and Split, who are second in the top-tier table, meet third-division Jadran in the Croatian FA Cup round of 16.

: Rokas Pukstas and Split, who are second in the top-tier table, meet third-division Jadran in the Croatian FA Cup round of 16. Homburg vs Greuther Fürth, 1p : Julian Green, Maxi Dietz, and Fürth (second tier) meet Homburg (4th) in the DFB Pokal.

: Julian Green, Maxi Dietz, and Fürth (second tier) meet Homburg (4th) in the DFB Pokal. St. Pauli vs Schalke, 1p on ESPN+ : German-American manager Fabian Hürzeler has St. Pauli first in the 2 Bundesliga table. This DFB Pokal match pits them against Schalke, who are 16th of 18 in the same league.

: German-American manager Fabian Hürzeler has St. Pauli first in the 2 Bundesliga table. This DFB Pokal match pits them against Schalke, who are 16th of 18 in the same league. Eupen vs Oostende, 1:30p : Gaga Slonina and Eupen meet second-division Oostende in the Belgian cup.

: Gaga Slonina and Eupen meet second-division Oostende in the Belgian cup. Noordwijk vs ADO Den Haag, 3p : Justin Che and second-tier Den Haag face third-tier Noordwijk in the KNVB Cup.

: Justin Che and second-tier Den Haag face third-tier Noordwijk in the KNVB Cup. Kaiserslautern vs Köln, 3:45p on ESPN+ : Damion Downs and Köln meet second-tier Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal.

: Damion Downs and Köln meet second-tier Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal. Lorca Deportiva vs Eibar, 4p : Konrad de la Fuente and Eibar (second division) meet Lorca (fifth) in the Copa del Rey.

: Konrad de la Fuente and Eibar (second division) meet Lorca (fifth) in the Copa del Rey. Toluca vs Puebla, 9p on TUDN USA, Fubo: Mauricio Isaís and Toluca (5th of 18) meet Puebla (17th) in the Liga MX Apertura.

Wednesday

Turégano vs Celta Vigo, 10:30a : Luca de la Torre and Celta meet 6th-division Turégano in the Copa del Rey.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, 1p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo : Gio Reyna and Dortmund face John Brooks and Hoffenheim in the DFB Pokal.

: Gio Reyna and Dortmund face John Brooks and Hoffenheim in the DFB Pokal. Everton vs Burnley, 3:45p on ESPN+ : Luca Koleosho and Burnley challenge Everton in the Carabao Cup.

: Luca Koleosho and Burnley challenge Everton in the Carabao Cup. Ipswich Town vs Fulham , 3:45p on ESPN+ : Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham square off with Championship club Ipswich in the Carabao Cup.

: Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham square off with Championship club Ipswich in the Carabao Cup. Internacional vs América-MG, 6p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, ViX : Johnny Cardoso and Internacional (12th of 20) face América Mineiro (20th) in Brazil’s Serie A.

: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional (12th of 20) face América Mineiro (20th) in Brazil’s Serie A. Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United, 7:30p on FS1, MLS Season Pass, Fubo, Sling: Aidan Morris, Julian Gressel, and #3 seed Columbus host Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and #6 Atlanta to kick off their respective MLS playoff journeys.

Also in action:

Lierse K. vs Antwerp, 10:45a : Sam Vines has been injured recently; Antwerp meet second-tier Lierse in Belgium’s cup competition.

: Sam Vines has been injured recently; Antwerp meet second-tier Lierse in Belgium’s cup competition. URSL Visé vs Genk, 11a : Mark McKenzie and Genk meet semipro third-division club Visé in the cup.

: Mark McKenzie and Genk meet semipro third-division club Visé in the cup. Utebo vs Mirándes, 1p : Jonathan Gómez and second-tier Mirándes face fourth-division Utebo in the Copa del Rey.

: Jonathan Gómez and second-tier Mirándes face fourth-division Utebo in the Copa del Rey. SK Beveren vs Westerlo, 3p : Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and Westerlo play in the Belgium cup round of 32.

: Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and Westerlo play in the Belgium cup round of 32. IJsselmeervogels vs Sparta Rotterdam, 3p : Agustin Anello and Sparta have a fourth division foe in the KNVB Cup.

: Agustin Anello and Sparta have a fourth division foe in the KNVB Cup. Standard Liège vs Harelbeke, 3:30p : Marlon Fossey and Standard face a fourth-division semipro team for this cup match.

: Marlon Fossey and Standard face a fourth-division semipro team for this cup match. Viktoria Köln vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 3:45p on ESPN+ : Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt play third-tier Köln in the DFB Pokal.

: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt play third-tier Köln in the DFB Pokal. Celtic vs St. Mirren, 3:45p : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic hold a 5-point lead in the Scottish league; St. Mirren are third.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic hold a 5-point lead in the Scottish league; St. Mirren are third. San Luis vs América, 11p: Alejandro Zendejas and América are 5 points clear atop the Liga MX Apertura table; San Luis are fourth.

Thursday

Ajax vs Volendam, 3p on ESPN+: Zach Booth, Deron Payne, and Volendam meet a struggling Ajax side in the Eredivisie at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Friday

St. Truiden vs Eupen, 3:45p on ESPN+: Gaga Slonina and Eupen (10th of 16) meet St. Truiden (9th) in Belgium’s top tier.

Also in action:

Elversberg vs St. Pauli, 1:30p : Manager Fabian Hürzeler and St. Pauli will look to continue their undefeated season atop the 2. Bundesliga table.

: Manager Fabian Hürzeler and St. Pauli will look to continue their undefeated season atop the 2. Bundesliga table. Espanyol vs Eibar, 4p on ESPN+ : Konrad de la Fuente and Eibar are second in La Liga 2; Espanyol are fourth.

: Konrad de la Fuente and Eibar are second in La Liga 2; Espanyol are fourth. River Plate vs Huracán, 8p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, AFA Play, ViX, ViX+: Alan Soñora and Huracán meet first-place River in Argentina league play.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!