USMNT film room: Pulisic-Giroud combo still hot

The clips are in! Check in on the last week of USMNT action.

By Justin Moran
SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie A Tim Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of club soccer has been played over this past week since the international break wrapped up. Let’s get to the highlights for all the USMNT players!

Tuesday, October 24

Wednesday, October 25

  • Cameron Carter-Vickers played the full 90 for Celtic against Atletico Madrid in Champions League.
  • John Tolkin and US U20 captain Daniel Edelman both started for the New York Red Bulls against Charlotte in the MLS playoffs. Edelman got this assist early on, Tolkin scored a free kick goal (below), and got not one, but two assists!
  • Veteran American goalkeeper Tim Melia helped propel Sporting Kansas City over the San Jose Earthquakes in their penalty shootout.

Thursday

  • Dante Polvara started for Aberdeen against PAOK in Europa Conference League, and scored this goal!
  • Paxten Aaronson came off the bench for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 56th minute of their Conference League game against HJK and created these 2 chances.
  • The USA U22 team played Honduras U22 in the Pan American Games. Seattle midfielder Danny Leyva scored this opener (assisted by New England’s Jack Panayotou). Ted Ku-DiPietro from DC United scored the second on a pass from Orlando’s Alex Freeman.

Friday

  • Julian Green played the full 90 for Greuther Fürth against Osnabrück, scoring this free kick goal.
  • Luca de la Torre played the full 90 for Celta Vigo against Girona. Luca scored this goal that was disallowed for a soft foul on the ‘keeper.
  • José Gallegos scored these two goals for SønderjyskE against B 93.

Saturday

  • Kevin Paredes started for Wolfsburg against Augsburg and played 75 minutes. Paredes helped set up Wolfsburg’s opening goal.
  • Auston Trusty played the full 90 for Sheffield United against Arsenal. Here are a few plays from him:
  • Jack McGlynn started for the Philadelphia Union and played 76 minutes in their playoff game against the New England Revolution. The US U20 midfielder played this great pass to set up a goal for the Union.
  • Mexican-American U20 winger Fidel Barajas started for Charleston Battery in USL as they continued their playoff run. Barajas notched this assist, and Charleston advanced to the next round.
  • Brian White played the full 90 for the Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff game against LAFC, scoring this goal in the first half.

Sunday

  • Jonathan Gómez played the full 90 for Mirándes against Cartagena, JoGo got this assist on the 90th-minute game-winner.
  • Matt Turner played the full 90 for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool, making a bad mistake on one of Liverpool’s goals. Here are a few of his plays from the game:
  • The US U22s beat Colombia to advance out of the group at the Pan American Games. Portland striker Tega Ikoba scored this opener after good work from Ted Ku-DiPietro and Jackson Hopkins. Rodrigo Neri from Atlético Madrid scored the second, assisted by Ku-DiPietro.
  • Johnny Cardoso played the full 90 for Internacional against Coritiba, getting an assist late on:
  • Diego Luna played the full 90 for Real Salt Lake against Houston Dynamo in the playoffs. Luna made this nice pass in the first half and scored a goal in the second!
  • Lucho Acosta, who is not yet US-eligible, played 89 minutes for FC Cincinnati against the Red Bulls. He caught the keeper out from long range in the first half and assisted in the 89th minute.
  • Jordan Morris started and played 82 minutes for the Seattle Sounders against FC Dallas, while Jesús Ferreira and Nkosi Tafari both played the full 90 for Dallas. Ferreira missed two early chances for Dallas:
  • Morris scored for Seattle in the second half, with Tafari in the vicinity.

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this week.

