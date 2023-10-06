USMNT weekend viewing guide: New faces going places

Injuries and new call-ups are adding wrinkles to the USMNT viewing guide, as Tyler Adams is out and a new face is coming in from Heidenheim. Let’s check out what we’ve got.

Friday

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Mainz - 2:30p on ESPN+

Borussia Mönchengladbach picked up their first win of the season last weekend, defeating Bochum 3-1 with Jordan Pefok picking up an assist in the victory. Joe Scally did not start for the first time this season and came in with 18 minutes to play as ‘Gladbach looked to seal their victory.

Saturday

Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin - 9:30a on ESPN+

Gio Reyna has yet to see the field this season for Dortmund, though he was called in for the upcoming USMNT camp. Reyna has been on the bench and available that past two weeks but has been unused. Brenden Aaronson was also an unused substitute last weekend as Union Berlin lost their 4th straight match. It was the first match this season in which Aaronson was eligible to appear but did not.

Stuttgart v Wolfsburg - 9:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes played 11 minutes off the bench for Wolfsburg last weekend in the team’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolfsburg have four wins on the season now and will be facing a Stuttgart side that are in second place with five wins and one loss.

Everton v Bournemouth - 10a on Peacock

Tyler Adams is set for additional time out after being re-injured in his one appearance since returning from injury. The total extent of his injury is not known, but the comments from both club and country managers indicate that he will be sidelined for an extended period yet again.

Fulham FC v Sheffield United - 10a on Peacock

Antonee Robinson has not missed any time for Fulham yet, but was also left off the upcoming USMNT roster due to injury concerns. The team is hoping that additional rest will allow him to recover from the onset of a sports hernia and he will be available again later in the year. Robinson and Tim Ream have both played in all but one match for their club thus far, with Robinson missing one due to injury and Ream sitting out due to a red card suspension. Fulham are coming off a 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC and currently sit in 13th place.

Juventus v Torino - Noon on Paramount+

Juventus played Atalanta to a draw last Sunday and now sit in fourth place in Serie A, four points back of the league-leading Milan teams. Weston McKennie continues to start at right wingback, with Tim Weah coming in as his substitute.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - 12:30p on NBC

Chris Richards saw two minutes off the bench last weekend as Crystal Palace saw out a 1-0 win over Manchester United. The team now has 11 points and are in 9th place. Meanwhile, Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest played Brentford to a draw and are currently two points behind Palace in 12th place. It wasn’t a particularly great game for Turner, and the club recently brought in some competition, so he will need to regain his sharpness.

Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim - 12:30p on ESPN+

John Brooks and Hoffenheim fell 3-1 to Dortmund last weekend and now sit in sixth place. It was a rough weekend for Brooks as his turnover led to an early goal for Dortmund that Hoffenheim would never fully recover from. The team remain in sixth place, four points behind league-leading Bayer Leverkusen.

Genoa v AC Milan - 2:45p on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic picked up his third goal of the season for AC Milan last week as the team defeated Lazio 2-0 and remain tied on points with Inter Milan. Yunus Musah also started the match and both players also featured midweek in the teams scoreless draw with Borussia Dortmund in Champions League group play. Milan will now face a Genoa side that is part of the crowded middle portion of the Serie A table.

Reims v Monaco - 3p on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun picked up his second goal of the season as well as an assist in Monaco’s 3-2 win over Marseille last weekend. The team remains tied for first place and will now face a Reims side that are just a point behind them in the Ligue 1 table.

Free on AppleTV:

Atlanta United v Columbus Crew - 7:30p

DC United v New York City FC - 7:30p

Montreal v Portland Timbers - 7:30p

New York Red Bulls v Toronto FC - 7:30p

Orlando City SC v New England Revolution - 7:30p

Philadelphia Union v Nashville SC - 7:30p

Houston Dynamo v Colorado Rapids - 8:30p

Seattle Sounders v Vancouver Whitecaps - 10:30p

Sunday

Sparta Rotterdam v PSV Eindhoven - 10:45p on ESPN+

Malik Tillman registered a goal and an assist for PSV last weekend in a man of the match level performance against FC Volendam. Sergiño Dest continues to be a regular starter for the club ,while Ricardo Pepi gets his minutes off the bench. The team have a two point lead in the league standings and will now take on a Sparta Rotterdam side coming off a 2-1 loss to Excelsior.

Celta Vigo v Getafe - 12:30p on ESPN+

Luca de la Torre was serving a suspension on Monday as Celta Vigo fell to Las Palmas 2-1. Celta have just one win on the season and currently sit in the relegation zone with just five points through eight matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Heidenheim - 1:30p on ESPN+

The newest face to join the USMNT camp is Lennard Maloney, whose FC Heidenheim gained promotion to the Bundesliga last season and now sit in 10th place early in the season. Maloney has played every minute of the season thus far for Heidenheim. The team is coming off a 1-0 win over Union Berlin and will now take on an Eintracht Frankfurt side where Paxten Aaronson has been seeing just a handful of minutes each week off the bench, most recently in the team’s 2-0 loss to Wolfsburg last weekend.

