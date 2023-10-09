 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USMNT film room: Breaking down the Top 10!

The clips are in! Gio returns, goals from Pulisic, Balogun, Scally, Tillman, and more.

By Justin Moran
Borussia Mönchengladbach v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Let’s go on a journey. We’re trying out a new format this week to make these articles more readable. Instead of embedding every single video into the article, only the top 10 USMNT moments will be embedded, while the rest will be links. This should hopefully allow everyone to load the article, even from mobile devices. Of course, this week was so eventful that we immediately had to break the “Top 10” rule and include 11 clips. Let’s get to the video!

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

  • 19-year-old forward Korede Osundina is on loan from Feyenoord at Dordrecht in the Netherlands’ second tier. Osundina subbed on in the 81st minute of Dordrecht’s match with Cambuur, getting this assist, and was also involved in the buildup to another goal.
  • Zach Booth subbed on in the 87th minute of Volendam’s match with Utrecht (older brother Taylor was on the Utrecht bench but never made it into the game). Zach nearly scored this goal late on.
  • Jordan Pefok started for Gladbach against Mainz, playing 64 minutes. Joe Scally subbed on in the 79th minute, and scored this goal from long-distance to earn a point for the Foals:

Saturday

  • Kristian Fletcher scored 2 goals for Swansea’s U-21s against Brighton. The U20 forward’s loan from DC United seems to be going well, it will be interesting to see if he can get minutes for Swansea’s first team.
  • Gio Reyna played for Dortmund for the first time this season, subbing on in the 64th minute against Union Berlin. His cross set up Dortmund’s fourth goal.
  • Folarin Balogun started for Monaco and played 82 minutes against Reims, where he spent last season on loan. He scored early in the second half, choosing not to celebrate against his former team.

Sunday

  • Gaga Slonina played the full 90 for Eupen against Antwerp, making 9 saves and allowing 4 goals. Sam Vines remains out injured for Antwerp.
  • Malik Tillman started for PSV and played 72 minutes against Sparta Rotterdam. Malik showed off his skill with this smooth turn in midfield. Later, he scored this goal after some good work from Chucky Lozano:
  • Luca de la Torre played the full 90 for Celta Vigo against Getafe. He assisted on their first goal, and set up the second as well!

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this week.

