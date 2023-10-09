USMNT film room: Breaking down the Top 10!

Let’s go on a journey. We’re trying out a new format this week to make these articles more readable. Instead of embedding every single video into the article, only the top 10 USMNT moments will be embedded, while the rest will be links. This should hopefully allow everyone to load the article, even from mobile devices. Of course, this week was so eventful that we immediately had to break the “Top 10” rule and include 11 clips. Let’s get to the video!
Tuesday
- Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 81st minute for Union Berlin against Braga in Champions League. He immediately created a chance, and later had a header in the box that went wide.
- Malik Tillman played all of PSV’s Champions League match with Sevilla. Malik won the penalty for PSV’s first goal, and played the ball over the top to Pepi, who drew a free kick that was scored for PSV’s second. We have two comps of this game: one linked here, and one embedded:
Malik Tillman vs Sevilla on Tuesday (UCL) pic.twitter.com/JKQdYIQYYX— breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) October 6, 2023
- Sergiño Dest played all of the Sevilla game, as well. Here are a few plays from him.
- Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 82nd minute. He played the pass to Malik Tillman when Malik won the penalty, and Pepi also won the foul that led to PSV’s equalizer from a free kick. Here’s video of Pepi’s performance.
- Alejandro Zendejas started for América against Pachuca and played 83 minutes, scoring this goal in the second half.
Wednesday
- Haji Wright subbed on for Coventry in the 72nd minute against Blackburn Rovers, scoring the game-winning goal.
- Cameron Carter-Vickers returned from injury to sub on in the 62nd minute for Celtic against Lazio in Champions League. CCV got caught on the ball, leading to a Lazio goal.
- John Tolkin started and played 60 minutes for the Red Bulls against FC Cincinnati, providing this assist early on.
- Lucho Acosta (not yet US-eligible) subbed on in the 58th minute for FC Cincy and scored this penalty.
- DeJuan Jones started for the New England Revolution and played the full match against Columbus Crew, providing this assist early in the second half.
- Jack McGlynn started for the Philadelphia Union and played all of their game with Atlanta United, setting up this goal in first half stoppage time.
- Brian Gutiérrez started for Chicago Fire and played 55 minutes against Inter Miami. Guti played this through ball that led to Chicago’s opening goal.
- Drake Callender played the full 90 for Inter Miami, allowing one... two... three... four goals.
- DeAndre Yedlin also played the full 90, and was involved in the first three of those goals. Caught lazily jogging back on both the first and the second, and whiffed on a clearance for the third.
- Chris Brady played the full 90 for Chicago Fire, allowing one goal: this penalty.
- Duncan McGuire started for Orlando City and played 65 minutes against Nashville SC. McGuire got in behind Walker Zimmerman to score this goal for the Lions.
- Jordan Morris started for the Seattle Sounders and played 80 minutes against the LA Galaxy, scoring this header inside the first 10 minutes.
- Cristian Roldan played the full 90 for Seattle, scoring this late stoppage-time winner.
- Brian White played the full 90 for the Vancouver Whitecaps against St. Louis City, scoring this goal in the second half.
Thursday
- Jonathan Gómez played the full 90 for Mirandés against Eibar in La Liga 2 (Konrad de la Fuente is still out injured for Eibar). JoGo provided this assist in the first half, and nearly scored himself later on.
- Mark McKenzie played the full 90 for Genk against Serbian club Čukarički in Europa Conference League. McKenzie made a line-breaking pass to set up one of Genk’s goals, and was involved in several key moments defensively.
Friday
- 19-year-old forward Korede Osundina is on loan from Feyenoord at Dordrecht in the Netherlands’ second tier. Osundina subbed on in the 81st minute of Dordrecht’s match with Cambuur, getting this assist, and was also involved in the buildup to another goal.
- Zach Booth subbed on in the 87th minute of Volendam’s match with Utrecht (older brother Taylor was on the Utrecht bench but never made it into the game). Zach nearly scored this goal late on.
- Jordan Pefok started for Gladbach against Mainz, playing 64 minutes. Joe Scally subbed on in the 79th minute, and scored this goal from long-distance to earn a point for the Foals:
- Alejandro Zendejas started for América and played 86 minutes against Mazatlán, getting this assist early in the second half.
Saturday
- Kristian Fletcher scored 2 goals for Swansea’s U-21s against Brighton. The U20 forward’s loan from DC United seems to be going well, it will be interesting to see if he can get minutes for Swansea’s first team.
- Gio Reyna played for Dortmund for the first time this season, subbing on in the 64th minute against Union Berlin. His cross set up Dortmund’s fourth goal.
- Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both played 90 for Fulham against Sheffield United. Tim Ream was honored with a club video for achieving his 300th game for the Cottagers. Jedi scored this own goal in the second half.
- Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann both played 90 for Venezia against Parma. Busio scored this goal:
Gianluca Busio GOAL vs Parma pic.twitter.com/YnndRKHpuN https://t.co/yYQA1EWT6x— Kranks (@dis_possessed) October 7, 2023
- Busio was called for a handball penalty minutes later. Later on, Tessmann scored as well!
Tanner Tessmann GOAL vs Parma pic.twitter.com/Tqv1LYof0c https://t.co/ygd1NQwuMA— Kranks (@dis_possessed) October 7, 2023
- Bryan Reynolds started for Westerlo and played 79 minutes against Kortrijk, getting this assist in the first half.
- Yunus Musah started for AC Milan and played the full 90 against Genoa. Christian Pulisic subbed on at the start of the second half. Musah sent a cross into the box and Pulisic controlled it, swiveled, and scored! Here’s a second version with a very, very excited announcer to give you extra joy for this week.
YUNUS MUSAH ASSIST TO CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO PUT AC MILAN UP 1-0 AGAINST GENOA!!!— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 7, 2023
(via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/S8WD5jiXLe
- Folarin Balogun started for Monaco and played 82 minutes against Reims, where he spent last season on loan. He scored early in the second half, choosing not to celebrate against his former team.
Folarin Balogun’s goal for Monaco!— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 7, 2023
(via @ESbeINSPORTS) pic.twitter.com/P4DZbRaYKF
- Aidan Morris played the full 90 for the Columbus Crew against Atlanta United, getting this assist past Miles Robinson and Caleb Wiley.
- Miles responded with a 90th-minute goal past US U23 goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.
- Another US U23 callup, George Campbell, played the full 90 for CF Montréal against the Portland Timbers. Campbell was involved in Portland’s goal in the 86th minute.
- Drake Callender played the full 90 for Inter Miami against FC Cincinnati. He made this save early on (key pass from Brandon Vázquez), and later on made another save that was turned home for FC Cincy’s only goal.
- Duncan McGuire started for Orlando City and played 66 minutes against New England, scoring this goal in the first half.
- DeJuan Jones played the full 90 for the Revs. Jones gave his man space and was passed by leading to Orlando’s second, and was caught out of position on their third, unable to block the cutback.
- Timothy Tillman played the full 90 for LAFC against Austin FC, scoring this goal early on.
- Chris Brady played the full 90 for Chicago Fire, allowing two goals. Here’s the first (a scorcher) and the second (a penalty).
- Jeremy Ebobisse started for the San Jose Earthquakes and played 82 minutes against FC Dallas, scoring this goal inside the first 5 minutes.
- Jesús Ferreira played the full 90 for Dallas, providing this assist in the second half.
- Cole Bassett played the full 90 for the Colorado Rapids against the Houston Dynamo, scoring this backheel goal in the second half.
- Tyler Boyd started for the LA Galaxy against Minnesota United. His pass to Douglas Costa was not rewarded, but he scored this goal himself before halftime.
Sunday
- Gaga Slonina played the full 90 for Eupen against Antwerp, making 9 saves and allowing 4 goals. Sam Vines remains out injured for Antwerp.
Gaga Slonina vs. Royal Antwerp— americanwigends (@mericanwigends) October 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/yQdKa5Tb6p
- Malik Tillman started for PSV and played 72 minutes against Sparta Rotterdam. Malik showed off his skill with this smooth turn in midfield. Later, he scored this goal after some good work from Chucky Lozano:
Malik Tillman's goal for PSV today! pic.twitter.com/8A528PZXtA— breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) October 8, 2023
- Luca de la Torre played the full 90 for Celta Vigo against Getafe. He assisted on their first goal, and set up the second as well!
Luca de la Torre assist vs Getafe pic.twitter.com/OlpauJVIDC— Every Frame (@EveryFrame3) October 9, 2023
Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this week.
Loading comments...