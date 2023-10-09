USMNT film room: Breaking down the Top 10!

Let’s go on a journey. We’re trying out a new format this week to make these articles more readable. Instead of embedding every single video into the article, only the top 10 USMNT moments will be embedded, while the rest will be links. This should hopefully allow everyone to load the article, even from mobile devices. Of course, this week was so eventful that we immediately had to break the “Top 10” rule and include 11 clips. Let’s get to the video!

Tuesday

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 81st minute for Union Berlin against Braga in Champions League. He immediately created a chance, and later had a header in the box that went wide.

Malik Tillman played all of PSV’s Champions League match with Sevilla. Malik won the penalty for PSV’s first goal, and played the ball over the top to Pepi, who drew a free kick that was scored for PSV’s second. We have two comps of this game: one linked here, and one embedded:

Sergiño Dest played all of the Sevilla game, as well. Here are a few plays from him.

Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 82nd minute. He played the pass to Malik Tillman when Malik won the penalty, and Pepi also won the foul that led to PSV’s equalizer from a free kick. Here’s video of Pepi’s performance.

Alejandro Zendejas started for América against Pachuca and played 83 minutes, scoring this goal in the second half.

Wednesday

Thursday

Jonathan Gómez played the full 90 for Mirandés against Eibar in La Liga 2 (Konrad de la Fuente is still out injured for Eibar). JoGo provided this assist in the first half, and nearly scored himself later on.

Mark McKenzie played the full 90 for Genk against Serbian club Čukarički in Europa Conference League. McKenzie made a line-breaking pass to set up one of Genk’s goals, and was involved in several key moments defensively.

Friday

19-year-old forward Korede Osundina is on loan from Feyenoord at Dordrecht in the Netherlands’ second tier. Osundina subbed on in the 81st minute of Dordrecht’s match with Cambuur, getting this assist, and was also involved in the buildup to another goal.

Zach Booth subbed on in the 87th minute of Volendam’s match with Utrecht (older brother Taylor was on the Utrecht bench but never made it into the game). Zach nearly scored this goal late on.

Jordan Pefok started for Gladbach against Mainz, playing 64 minutes. Joe Scally subbed on in the 79th minute, and scored this goal from long-distance to earn a point for the Foals:

Alejandro Zendejas started for América and played 86 minutes against Mazatlán, getting this assist early in the second half.

Saturday

Kristian Fletcher scored 2 goals for Swansea’s U-21s against Brighton. The U20 forward’s loan from DC United seems to be going well, it will be interesting to see if he can get minutes for Swansea’s first team.

Gio Reyna played for Dortmund for the first time this season, subbing on in the 64th minute against Union Berlin. His cross set up Dortmund’s fourth goal.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both played 90 for Fulham against Sheffield United. Tim Ream was honored with a club video for achieving his 300th game for the Cottagers. Jedi scored this own goal in the second half.

Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann both played 90 for Venezia against Parma. Busio scored this goal:

Busio was called for a handball penalty minutes later. Later on, Tessmann scored as well!

Bryan Reynolds started for Westerlo and played 79 minutes against Kortrijk, getting this assist in the first half.

Yunus Musah started for AC Milan and played the full 90 against Genoa. Christian Pulisic subbed on at the start of the second half. Musah sent a cross into the box and Pulisic controlled it, swiveled, and scored! Here’s a second version with a very, very excited announcer to give you extra joy for this week.

Folarin Balogun started for Monaco and played 82 minutes against Reims, where he spent last season on loan. He scored early in the second half, choosing not to celebrate against his former team.

Sunday

Gaga Slonina played the full 90 for Eupen against Antwerp, making 9 saves and allowing 4 goals. Sam Vines remains out injured for Antwerp.

Malik Tillman started for PSV and played 72 minutes against Sparta Rotterdam. Malik showed off his skill with this smooth turn in midfield. Later, he scored this goal after some good work from Chucky Lozano:

Luca de la Torre played the full 90 for Celta Vigo against Getafe. He assisted on their first goal, and set up the second as well!

