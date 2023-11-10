USMNT weekend viewing guide: An injury swoon

There has been a sudden rash of injuries lately among American players, though most (outside of Tyler Adams) don’t seem significant. It does impact availability a bit this weekend, but there’s still many USMNT-eligible players in action, so let’s check it out.

Friday

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Wolfsburg - 2:30p on ESPN+

Joe Scally is back in the starting lineup for Borussia Mönchengladbach, but it looks like Jordan Pefok will miss time as he is out with an adductor injury. Pefok picked up the injury last weekend against Freiburg near the halfway point after he had already scored a goal and added an assist. Scally will face USMNT teammate Kevin Paredes, who got a second straight start last weekend and scored a goal in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen.

Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo - 3p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre missed last weekend’s draw with Sevilla due to a muscle injury and is expected out again on Friday as Celta Vigo look for just their second win of the season when they take on Athletic Bilbao.

Seattle Sounders v FC Dallas

Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris and the Seattle Sounders will take on Jesus Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal, Paul Arriola, and FC Dallas in an MLS playoffs rubber match Friday evening. Morris scored in each of the first two matches, with Ferreira and Paul Arriola picking up goals in the second match of the unusual playoff format.

Saturday

Lecce v AC Milan - 9a on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic also looks set to miss some time after having to come off late in AC Milan’s 2-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain. Indications are the injury wasn’t serious (his manager said it looked like a cramp after the match), but he was left out of the upcoming USMNT squad to allow for rest. Yunus Musah will likely see the field for Milan though as they look to get back on track and end a three match winless streak in Serie A.

Bayern Munich v Heidenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

Lennard Maloney and Heidenheim visit Bayern Munich, who are coming off a big 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. Apparently all the German giants needed to wake up was a match against BVB. Maloney and Heidenheim currently sit in 13th place, four points out of the relegation positions.

Augsburg v Hoffenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks did not make it off the bench for Hoffenheim last weekend in their 3-2 loss to league leading Bayer Leverkusen. It was the first match this season in which Brooks did not appear for Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - 9:30a on ESPN+

Gio Reyna did not see the field last weekend in Borussia Dortmund’s embarrassing 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich, nor in their midweek 2-0 Champions League win over Newcastle.

Crystal Palace v Everton - 10a on Peacock

Chris Richards was a late sub for Crystal Palace last weekend in their 2-0 win over Burnley, and he has seen just over 100 minutes in four Premier League appearances this season.

Juventus v Cagliari - Noon on Paramount+

Weston McKennie continues to be a fixture in the starting lineup for a Juventus side that have won four straight matches and currently sit two points back of league leading Inter Milan. Tim Weah is sidelined with a hamstring injury and will miss the upcoming camp.

Le Havre v Monaco - 3p on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun will look to snap a three match scoreless streak on Saturday as Monaco take on Le Havre. Balogun has started six straight matches for Monaco since working his way to full fitness after joining the club.

Sunday

PSV v PEC Zwolle - 6:15a on EPSN+

The American trio at PSV will look to extend their perfect Eredivisie season on Sunday morning. Sergiño Dest continues to start regularly, while Ricardo Pepi came off the bench and played 30 minutes last weekend, which was enough time to pick up a goal and an assist in the team’s dominant 6-0 win over Heracles.

Aston Villa v Fulham FC - 9a on Peacock

Things have been a bit rockier for Fulham this season as they currently sit in 15th place, with just two wins on the season and six points out of the relegation pile. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson continue to be regular starters for the club, with Ream wearing the captain’s armband.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United - 9a on Peacock

Auston Trusty hast started four straight for a Sheffield United side who are among the favorites to be relegated at the end of the season. The team did pick up their first win of the season last weekend, a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton.

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest - 9a on USA Network

Matt Turner found himself on the bench last weekend, as he was dropped in favor of Odysseas Vlachodimos for the first time this season. Forest won the match 2-0 so it would seem likely Turner will remain on the bench this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Berlin - 9:30a on ESPN+

The good news for Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin is that they snapped a 12 match losing streak midweek with a 1-1 draw against Napoli. The bad news is that they have won just two league matches all season and now face league-leading Leverkusen on Sunday.

Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt - 11:30a on ESPN+

Paxten Aaronson continues to be used sparingly off the bench for Eintracht Frankfurt, seeing just a handful of minutes on most occasions though he did see the field against Union Berlin and his brother Brenden last weekend.

Orlando City v Nashville SC - 5p on Apple TV and Columbus Crew v Atlanta United - 7p on Apple TV

We’re lumping these matches together, as it will be interesting to see if a win by Atlanta United, which would send them to the next round of the playoffs, could impact Miles Robinson’s availability for the upcoming USMNT camp. If it does, a potential replacement would be Walker Zimmerman, whose Nashville side is also still alive and playing earlier Sunday afternoon.

