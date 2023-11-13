USMNT midweek viewing guide: International break edition

Midweek USMNT action is here as we enter the international break. Let’s get into it!

Wednesday

USA U-17 vs Burkina Faso U-17, 4a on FS1, Universo, Fubo, Sling: Yes, it’s at 4 o’clock in the morning (EST). The U-17s kicked off their World Cup with a 3-1 win over South Korea, with 15-year-old Charlotte FC winger Nimfa Berchimas scoring 2 goals himself and setting up the other. Burkina Faso lost 0-3 to France in their opener. This is a crucial opportunity for the United States to pick up points before they meet France to close the group stage.

Also in action:

SpVg Porz 1919 vs Köln, 12p: German-American forward Damion Downs made his Bundesliga debut for Köln in late September (he’s 19). The club has a friendly against Porz from the Mittelrheinliga, Germany’s fifth division.

Thursday

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago, 9p on TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock, Fubo (free trial): Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun, and Weston McKennie lead the USMNT in a game that is crucial for playing in Copa América next summer. They will want to not just win, but run up the score at home to make things as stress-free as possible for the return leg on the road.

Also in action:

VfB Stuttgart vs Nürnberg, 8a : German-American left back Nathaniel Brown is a regular starter for Nürnberg in the 2. Bundesliga. Their friendly pits them against Stuttgart, who are third in the Bundesliga (ahead of clubs like Dortmund and Leipzig).

: German-American left back Nathaniel Brown is a regular starter for Nürnberg in the 2. Bundesliga. Their friendly pits them against Stuttgart, who are third in the Bundesliga (ahead of clubs like Dortmund and Leipzig). Excelsior Maassluis vs Volendam, 2p: Zach Booth, Deron Payne, and Volendam are tied for last in the Eredivisie on points. They face a club from the third division (Tweede Divisie) in the KNVB Cup.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!