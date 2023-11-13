USMNT midweek viewing guide: International break edition

Midweek USMNT action is here as we enter the international break. Let’s get into it!
Wednesday
- USA U-17 vs Burkina Faso U-17, 4a on FS1, Universo, Fubo, Sling: Yes, it’s at 4 o’clock in the morning (EST). The U-17s kicked off their World Cup with a 3-1 win over South Korea, with 15-year-old Charlotte FC winger Nimfa Berchimas scoring 2 goals himself and setting up the other. Burkina Faso lost 0-3 to France in their opener. This is a crucial opportunity for the United States to pick up points before they meet France to close the group stage.
Also in action:
- SpVg Porz 1919 vs Köln, 12p: German-American forward Damion Downs made his Bundesliga debut for Köln in late September (he’s 19). The club has a friendly against Porz from the Mittelrheinliga, Germany’s fifth division.
Thursday
- USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago, 9p on TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock, Fubo (free trial): Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun, and Weston McKennie lead the USMNT in a game that is crucial for playing in Copa América next summer. They will want to not just win, but run up the score at home to make things as stress-free as possible for the return leg on the road.
Also in action:
- VfB Stuttgart vs Nürnberg, 8a: German-American left back Nathaniel Brown is a regular starter for Nürnberg in the 2. Bundesliga. Their friendly pits them against Stuttgart, who are third in the Bundesliga (ahead of clubs like Dortmund and Leipzig).
- Excelsior Maassluis vs Volendam, 2p: Zach Booth, Deron Payne, and Volendam are tied for last in the Eredivisie on points. They face a club from the third division (Tweede Divisie) in the KNVB Cup.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
