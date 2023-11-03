USMNT weekend viewing guide: Getting Klassik

There are some injuries and a time change to deal with this weekend but there’s a full slate of USMNT club action, particularly on Saturday. So, here’s what we’re watching this weekend.

Saturday

Fulham FC v Manchester United - 8:30a on USA Network

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham will play host to Manchester United on Saturday morning. United lost to Manchester City last weekend 3-0 and were bounced midweek from the Carabao Cup by Newcastle by the same score line. They now sit in 8th place in the Premier League and Fulham can pull level with them with a win.

Union Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt - 10:30a on ESPN+

It’s a battle of brothers in Berlin, as Brenden Aaronson’s Union Berlin host Eintracht Frankfurt and Brenden’s younger brother Paxten. Paxten was not included in last weekend’s squad as Frankfurt drew with Dortmund 3-3 and has not appeared in the past three league matches for his team, but did see 8 minutes off the bench midweek and picked up an assist in the team’s 2-0 win Pokal victory. Meanwhile, Brenden and Union Berlin have lost 11 straight matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen last weekend that Aaronson started and a 1-0 loss in the Pokal when he came off the bench.

Freiburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 10:30a on ESPN+

Jordan Pefok scored a pair of goals midweek in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 3-1 Pokal victory over Heidenheim. He has started regularly for a ‘Gladbach side that currently sit middle of the table in 11th place. After three straight matches coming off the bench, Joe Scally started the past two for ‘Gladbach, both victories over Heidenheim.

Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen - 10:30a on ESPN+

Pellegrino Matarazzo has Hoffenheim in 6th place heading into their matchup with league-leading Bayer Leverkusen. John Brooks has started every match for the team this season. Leverkusen are undefeated this season with a record of 8 wins and just one draw.

Burnley v Crystal Palace - 11a on Peacock

Chris Richards has just three league appearances for Crystal Palace this season and has been on the bench for the past two matches. Palace have lost those to matches and currently sit in 13th place.

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich - 1:30p on ESPN+

Gio Reyna saw his first start of the season last weekend, but was subbed at the half with Dortmund down 2-1 in a match they would go on to draw. Reyna started again midweek for Dortmund’s 1-0 Pokal win and played 70 minutes. Dortmund’s match this week see them take on Bayern Munich in the latest edition of Der Klassiker. The two teams finished last season level on points with Bayern taking the league title on point differential but Bayern have dominated the head-to-head matchup with Dortmund’s last win coming in 2018.

Celta Vigo v Sevilla - 1:30p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre continues to start for Celta Vigo but the team has just one win in 11 matches this season and currently sit in the relegation zone with six points. This weekend, they host a Sevilla side that is just four points ahead of them in the table really needing to get things back on track.

AC Milan v Udinese - 3:45p on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic started AC Milan’s 2-2 draw with Napoli last weekend and notched an assist in the first half but was pulled at halftime with “thigh problems” and has been ruled out of Saturday’s match against Udinese. He is expected to be back midweek for Milan’s matchup with PSG. Pulisic’s teammate Yunus Musah has started four straight matches and looks to be a regular piece of the side with Serie A title aspirations.

Sunday

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - 9a on USA Network

Matt Turner had a pretty rough day at the office last weekend as Nottingham Forest fell to Liverpool 3-0, with the final goal being a bit of a shocker for Turner. This weekend Forest face a hot Aston Villa side that have seven wins through ten matches and lead the league in goals scored.

Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen - 9:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes got his first start in a year for Wolfsburg last weekend as they fell to Augsburg 3-2. Wolfsburg were up 2-1 when Paredes left the field in the 74th minute but his replacement would give up an own goal in the 79th and two minutes later Augsburg would score another to pick up the victory.

Monaco v Brest - 11:05a on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun was pulled at the half last weekend with his team down 2-0 to Lille. The loss dropped Monaco out of first place as they were jumped in the table by both Nice and PSG. On Sunday they will host fifth place Brest.

Heidenheim v Stuttgart - 11:30a on ESPN+

Lennard Maloney and Heidenheim have lost four straight, including two in a row to Borussia Mönchengladbach and will now face a Stuttgart side that have won seven of nine and currently sit in third place.

Fiorentina v Juventus - 2:45p on CBS Sports Network

Tim Weah suffered an injury last weekend and looks set to miss some time for Juventus but has “already started the rehabilitation process.” Meanwhile Weston McKennie will almost certainly be in the lineup for Juventus as they sixth place Fiorentina. Juventus currently sit in second place, two points behind Inter Milan.