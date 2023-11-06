USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions League and MLS playoffs roll on

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Monday

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo, 9p: Diego Luna leads RSL against Houston at home in the playoffs. The Dynamo won the first match 2-1.

Also in action:

Jong PSV vs ADO Den Haag, 2p: Justin Che came off injured in Den Haag’s last game, on October 27. We’ll see if he’s back for this one.

Tuesday

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United , 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Gio Reyna and Dortmund have a crucial Champions League home game. BVB and Newcastle are even on 4 points, while PSG is on top of the group with 6 points.

: Gio Reyna and Dortmund have a crucial Champions League home game. BVB and Newcastle are even on 4 points, while PSG is on top of the group with 6 points. Atl é tico Madrid vs Celtic, 3p on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Fubo, ViX : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic have only 1 point in the Champions League, which they earned at home against Atleti. Can they take more points off the Spanish club on the road?

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic have only 1 point in the Champions League, which they earned at home against Atleti. Can they take more points off the Spanish club on the road? AC Milan vs PSG, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision USA, Fubo ( free trial ), ViX : Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Milan are last in Group F with only 2 points so far. PSG are on top of the group with 6.

: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Milan are last in Group F with only 2 points so far. PSG are on top of the group with 6. Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew, 7p: Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and Atlanta must win this home game to stay alive in the playoffs against Aidan Morris, Julian Gressel, and the Crew.

Also in action:

Porto vs Antwerp, 3p on Paramount+, ViX : Sam Vines cannot play in Champions League due to a clerical error.

: Sam Vines cannot play in Champions League due to a clerical error. Nashville SC vs Orlando City, 9p: Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, and Nashville must win their home playoff game against Duncan McGuire and Orlando.

Wednesday

Napoli vs Union Berlin, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin look to snap their losing streak against Napoli on the road in Champions League.

: Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin look to snap their losing streak against Napoli on the road in Champions League. PSV vs Lens, 3p on Paramount+, ViX : Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and PSV are tied for last place in Champions League Group B. They desperately need points in this home game against second-place Lens.

: Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and PSV are tied for last place in Champions League Group B. They desperately need points in this home game against second-place Lens. New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union, 7p on FS1, FOX Deportes, MLS Season Pass, Fubo, Sling TV: Noel Buck, DeJuan Jones, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and the Revs must win at home against Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union to keep their season alive.

Also in action:

Osijek vs Hajduk Split, 11a : Rokas Pukštas and Split are on the road in Croatia’s first division.

: Rokas Pukštas and Split are on the road in Croatia’s first division. Palermo vs Brescia, 12:30p : Kristoffer Lund and Palermo host Brescia in Serie B.

: Kristoffer Lund and Palermo host Brescia in Serie B. Internacional vs Fluminense, 5p on Paramount+, Premiere 4, Fanatiz, ViX: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face just-crowned Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense in Brazil’s top flight.

Thursday

Ferencváros vs Genk, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Mark McKenzie and Genk go on the road to face Henry Wingo and Ferencváros in Europa Conference League.

: Mark McKenzie and Genk go on the road to face Henry Wingo and Ferencváros in Europa Conference League. HJK vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt are second in Conference League Group G with 6 points out of 9; HJK have just 1 so far.

Also in action:

LASK Linz vs Union St.Gilloise, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : George Bello and LASK have yet to get a point in Europa League Group E.

: George Bello and LASK have yet to get a point in Europa League Group E. PAOK vs Aberdeen, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Dante Polvara and Aberdeen have 1 point out of 9 in Conference League; PAOK have won all 3 games and are on top of Group G.

: Dante Polvara and Aberdeen have 1 point out of 9 in Conference League; PAOK have won all 3 games and are on top of Group G. Aston Villa vs AZ, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ have 3 points of 9 so far in Conference League, facing Premier League opposition.

Friday

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Wolfsburg, 2:30p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Joe Scally, Jordan Pefok, and ‘Gladbach face Kevin Paredes and Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Pefok picked up an injury over the weekend and may not be available.

: Joe Scally, Jordan Pefok, and ‘Gladbach face Kevin Paredes and Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Pefok picked up an injury over the weekend and may not be available. Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo: Luca de la Torre missed Celta’s weekend game due to an injury picked up in training.

Also in action:

St. Pauli vs Hannover, 12:30p on ESPN+ : German-American manager Fabian Hürzeler has led St. Pauli to the top of the 2. Bundesliga table. The club is unbeaten in 12 games so far.

: German-American manager Fabian Hürzeler has led St. Pauli to the top of the 2. Bundesliga table. The club is unbeaten in 12 games so far. Venezia vs Catanzaro, 2:30p : Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia continue their promotion push with Venezia in Serie B.

: Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia continue their promotion push with Venezia in Serie B. Westerlo vs St. Truiden, 2:45p: Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and Westerlo are at home in this Belgium first division match.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!