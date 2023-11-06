USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions League and MLS playoffs roll on

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.
Monday
- Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo, 9p: Diego Luna leads RSL against Houston at home in the playoffs. The Dynamo won the first match 2-1.
Also in action:
- Jong PSV vs ADO Den Haag, 2p: Justin Che came off injured in Den Haag’s last game, on October 27. We’ll see if he’s back for this one.
Tuesday
- Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Gio Reyna and Dortmund have a crucial Champions League home game. BVB and Newcastle are even on 4 points, while PSG is on top of the group with 6 points.
- Atlético Madrid vs Celtic, 3p on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Fubo, ViX: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic have only 1 point in the Champions League, which they earned at home against Atleti. Can they take more points off the Spanish club on the road?
- AC Milan vs PSG, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision USA, Fubo (free trial), ViX: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Milan are last in Group F with only 2 points so far. PSG are on top of the group with 6.
- Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew, 7p: Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and Atlanta must win this home game to stay alive in the playoffs against Aidan Morris, Julian Gressel, and the Crew.
Also in action:
- Porto vs Antwerp, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Sam Vines cannot play in Champions League due to a clerical error.
- Nashville SC vs Orlando City, 9p: Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, and Nashville must win their home playoff game against Duncan McGuire and Orlando.
Wednesday
- Napoli vs Union Berlin, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin look to snap their losing streak against Napoli on the road in Champions League.
- PSV vs Lens, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and PSV are tied for last place in Champions League Group B. They desperately need points in this home game against second-place Lens.
- New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union, 7p on FS1, FOX Deportes, MLS Season Pass, Fubo, Sling TV: Noel Buck, DeJuan Jones, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and the Revs must win at home against Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union to keep their season alive.
Also in action:
- Osijek vs Hajduk Split, 11a: Rokas Pukštas and Split are on the road in Croatia’s first division.
- Palermo vs Brescia, 12:30p: Kristoffer Lund and Palermo host Brescia in Serie B.
- Internacional vs Fluminense, 5p on Paramount+, Premiere 4, Fanatiz, ViX: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face just-crowned Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense in Brazil’s top flight.
Thursday
- Ferencváros vs Genk, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Mark McKenzie and Genk go on the road to face Henry Wingo and Ferencváros in Europa Conference League.
- HJK vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt are second in Conference League Group G with 6 points out of 9; HJK have just 1 so far.
Also in action:
- LASK Linz vs Union St.Gilloise, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX: George Bello and LASK have yet to get a point in Europa League Group E.
- PAOK vs Aberdeen, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Dante Polvara and Aberdeen have 1 point out of 9 in Conference League; PAOK have won all 3 games and are on top of Group G.
- Aston Villa vs AZ, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ have 3 points of 9 so far in Conference League, facing Premier League opposition.
Friday
- Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Wolfsburg, 2:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Joe Scally, Jordan Pefok, and ‘Gladbach face Kevin Paredes and Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Pefok picked up an injury over the weekend and may not be available.
- Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo: Luca de la Torre missed Celta’s weekend game due to an injury picked up in training.
Also in action:
- St. Pauli vs Hannover, 12:30p on ESPN+: German-American manager Fabian Hürzeler has led St. Pauli to the top of the 2. Bundesliga table. The club is unbeaten in 12 games so far.
- Venezia vs Catanzaro, 2:30p: Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia continue their promotion push with Venezia in Serie B.
- Westerlo vs St. Truiden, 2:45p: Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and Westerlo are at home in this Belgium first division match.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
