USMNT midweek viewing guide: Fulhamerica vs Leeds United States

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City, 10p on Apple TV: Eryk Williamson and the Timbers face U-20 right back Kayden Pierre and SKC in their MLS opener.
Also in action:
- Midtjylland v Brøndby, 1p on Eleven Sports, Onefootball: Christian Cappis has played as a substitute in 6 of Brøndby’s last 8 games, after going 90’ at LB for the 6 previous games. Brøndby is having a rough season in Denmark, currently sitting 9th of 12 in the Superliga.
Tuesday
- Utrecht v Spakenburg, 2p: Taylor Booth came off injured on Friday. His status is unclear as Utrecht face third-tier Spakenburg in the KNVB Cup quarterfinal.
- Fulham v Leeds United, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Five USMNT players could feature in the FA Cup round of 16. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have helped Fulham to a shocking 6th-place spot in the Premier League so far, while Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Brenden Aaronson are trying to avoid relegation with Leeds.
Also in action:
- Luton Town v Millwall, 3p on ESPN+: Ethan Horvath and Luton are even on points with Millwall at 5th and 6th in the Championship, both currently in place for promotion playoffs.
Wednesday
- Bari v Venezia, 2:30p: Venezia’s American contingent, led by Tanner Tessmann, is trying to avoid relegation from Serie B (currently 16th of 20), while Bari is aiming promotion (sitting in 3rd).
Also in action:
- Arsenal v Everton, 2:45p on USA, Universo, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: Matt Turner figures to sit the bench as the Gunners try to continue their ride at the top of the Premier League table. A win against Everton would be very helpful for Leeds, as well.
Thursday
- PSV v Den Haag, 12:45p on GolTV USA, GolTV Español, fuboTV, Fanatiz: Richy Ledezma has been rumored for a NYCFC loan, but is still in Eindhoven for now. PSV is in the KNVB Cup quarterfinal.
- Antwerp v St.Gilloise, 2:45p on ESPN+: If the original timeline of Sam Vines’ recovery from his broken leg is correct, he shouldn’t be too far away from returning to Antwerp, at least training. No recent updates that this writer is aware of, but fingers crossed for Sammy to be back soon. Antwerp are in Belgium’s cup semifinal.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
Loading comments...