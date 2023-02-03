USMNT weekend viewing guide: Familiar face, new place

Club action is back for the USMNT this weekend, and we could see some familiar places make their debuts in their new homes. Check it out:

Friday

Chelsea v Fulham - 3p on USA Network

Just as everyone expected before the season started, Chelsea FC currently sit in 10th place, looking up the table at 7th place Fulham. Chelsea are just two points back of Fulham and would jump them with a win, but the season has already been a roaring success for Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson. Fulham, who already have 31 points, could go winless the rest of the season and still avoid the relegation fate that most had them penciled in for. Ream has started every match for Fulham this year and captained most of those as well. Meanwhile, there were rumors that Manchester City had their eyes on Robinson but he will remain with Fulham until at least this summer.

Saturday

Real Betis v Celta Vigo - 3p on ESPN+

Luca de la Torre got his second straight start last weekend against Athletic Club and picked up his first La Liga assist in the 1-0 victory. It was a pretty massive three points for Celta Vigo as they still sit just one point out of relegation. They’ll need to continue to scrap their way to some results and this weekend they face a sixth place Real Betis side that currently are within striking distance of Champions League qualification. It looks like de la Torre has worked his way into the starting lineup, which is a great sign for his continued growth and career trajectory.

Other notes:

Gio Reyna was an unused substitute last weekend in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Dortmund had a 2-0 lead 53 minutes into the game, so they didn’t need Reyna to come on and score a third straight match winner. BVB will face Freiburg at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, and the Seattle Sounders become the first MLS team to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup when they take on Al Ahly at 12p on FS2.

Jordan Pefok and Union Berlin face Mainz at 9:30a on ESPN+. Pefok has been used as a substitute in Union Berlin’s past two matches, and the club is on a three game winning streak, pulling them back to within a point of league-leading Bayern Munich.

John Brooks jumped right into the starting lineup for Hoffenheim, starting the club’s league match last weekend and their DFB-Pokal match midweek. Unfortunately, the club lost both matches while giving up seven goals, so there is still much work to be done. Justin Che also saw his first minutes for Hoffenheim in their Pokal loss to RB Leipzig and it would be good to see his opportunities increase. Hoffenheim face Bochum this weekend at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Chris Richards and Crystal Palace have their second matchup with Manchester United in two weeks. In the first match, Richards received his first career start for Palace and the teams played to a 1-1 draw. This weekend, the two sides will kickoff at 10a on Peacock.

Joe Scally was back to the starting lineup and Borussia Mönchengladbach were back to their winning ways after two losses that Scally did not start. Scally came off the bench in one match and didn’t appear in another after starting every match prior to the World Cup break, so his usage is a bit puzzling. ‘Gladbach face Schalke this weekend at 12:30p on ESPN+.

Erik Palmer-Brown continues to start for a Troyes side that continue to struggle defensively. The club has given up 45 goals through 21 matches and they are currently just one point out of the relegation spots. They face Lyon this weekend at 1p on beIN Sports.

Tim Weah has started three straight league matches for Lille, who face Rennes at 3p on beIN sports. Lille currently sit in sixth place, five points behind fifth place Rennes.

Sunday

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - 9a on USA Network

Weston McKennie has joined the USMNT contingent at Leeds United and will have his first opportunity to help Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Jesse Marsch avoid relegation when they kick off against Nottingham Forest this weekend. Leeds sit just a point out of the relegation spots, and three points back of their opponent this weekend, who are in 13th place in a crowded bottom third of the table where just six points separate the bottom eight teams. It should be quite a finish to the season as a team which already plays a high intensity style ratchets up the intensity, particularly for a USMNT fanbase looking for some of their foundational pieces to succeed on soccer’s largest stage.

Other notes:

Yunus Musah and Valencia travel to Girona at 10:15a in a match that will be shown on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Valencia are also just one point out of relegation and still adjusting to new management.

Kevin Paredes will get the opportunity to go up against league giants Bayern Munich when his Wolfsburg side host the league leaders at 11:30a on ESPN+. Paredes has appeared in Wolfsburg’s three matches since restarting from their winter break and picked up his first goal last weekend in a 2-1 loss to Werder Bremen.

Sergiño Dest’s AC Milan take on Inter in a Milan derby on Sunday at 2:45p on Paramount+. Dest missed last Sunday’s match due to muscular issues and was reportedly left off the upcoming Champions League squad.

Hit the comments section below to let us know what you’re watching this weekend.