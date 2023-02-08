USMNT head to Orlando for March Nations League match

The United States Men’s National Team are headed back to Orlando next month. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USMNT’s March 27th Concacaf Nations League match against El Salvador will be held at Exploria Stadium, home of the Orlando Pride and Orlando City. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm ET and will be broadcast on TNT and Universo, while being streamed on HBO Max and Peacock.

The match will be the final in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage and the second in the March window. The USMNT open the window on the road when they take on Grenada on March 24th. The USMNT have a 1-1-0 record in group play, with a big home win over Grenada followed by a 1-1 draw away to El Salvador back in June.

The last time the USMNT played in Orlando was for the final home World Cup qualifier against Panama in March. The USMNT won that match 5-1 to set themselves up to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The USMNT is a perfect 5-0-0 at Exploria Stadium, with the last Nations League group stage also concluding at the stadium. That match was a 4-1 win over Canada to propel the USMNT to the Concacaf Nations League Finals, where they eventually won the first ever Nations League trophy.

ORLANDOOOOO!!!



:



Concacaf Nations League, Group D



USA vs El Salvador

March 27

️ @ExploriaStadium



Full Details » https://t.co/VOPWZlv2y7 pic.twitter.com/HhVNGPViqP — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) February 8, 2023

Hit the comments to discuss the USMNT returning to Orlando in March.